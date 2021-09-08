7/30/2021 - 8/5/2021
Monday, August 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 & Twin Eagles Rd/Report Taken; Sheep out in roadway Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Injured fawn Deer Creek Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical S Main St Riggins; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 222/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to Adams County; Found property Hwy 95 MP 198/No Report; Threatening Bull Rd Lucile/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 269/Unable to Locate; Fire Hwy 95 MP 245;
Kooskia/Elk City
Parking problem Winter Ave/No Report; Trespassing Sears Creek Rd/No Report; Loitering Cornish Rd/No Report; Protection order violation Hwy 162/Transferred to Tribal Police; Trespassing Hwy 14/Pending; Medical Skyline Dr; Report of juveniles riding gocarts Hemlock Rd/Unable to Locate; Violation of Protection Order Hwy 162/Transferred to Tribal Police; Suspicious Kooskia area/No Report;
GPD
Medical Cunningham St; Medical N Junction; Trespassing South D St; Fender bender South E St; Theft of packages W North 5th St;
Tuesday, August 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Harassment Purdy Rd/No Report; Found drug paraphernalia Frontage Rd/Report Taken; Medical S Main St Riggins; Medical Orchard Ln Riggins; Fraud Lamb Ln/No Report; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 33 yoa White Bird male for an Idaho County Warrant also cited for DWP/Fail to Provide Insurance/Operating Motor Vehicle w/o Registration Main St White Bird; Reckless driving Graves Creek Rd/Unable to Locate; Loose cows Old Hwy 7 & East Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 251/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 192/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 162/Transferred to ISP; School bus violation Pine Ridge area/No Report; Medical Hwy 162; Theft of tool Mattoon Rd/No Report – Civil; Vicious dog Clearwater St/Report Taken; Property damage Hwy 12 MP 68/Report Taken; Agency assist Kooskia area/Pending; Welfare check Ridgewood Dr/No Report; House check Chief Looking Glass Ln; Medical Clearwater Main St; Suspicious activity S Main St Kooskia/No Report; Agency assist Hwy 162/Pending;
GPD
Loose dog North D St; Medical Myrtle St; Fender bender Main & Idaho St;
Wednesday September 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 259/No Report; Disabled vehicle Lukes Gulch Rd; Theft of snowmobile/trailer/etc Warren Wagon Rd/Report Taken; Theft Bull Rd/Pending; Death S Main St Riggins; Dogs barking 1st St Ferdinand/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 69 yoa Riggins male for Open Container by Driver Main St Riggins; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 13 MP 4/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Missing person, located & OK, Kooskia area/No Report; Welfare check Thenon St/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 19; Deliver message Dike St; Cows in roadway Hwy 162 MP 18; Medical Hwy 13; Medical Clear Creek Rd;
GPD
Loose dog E N 5th St; Dog problem W N 5th St; Citizen assist W South St;
CPD
Medical transfer Sacred Heart;
Thursday, September 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Trespassing Gold Rush Ln/Report Taken; Burglary Hwy 95 S/No Report; Medical South E St; Traffic Offense, HWY 95 MP 162/
Kooskia/Elk City
Unsecure premises Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Medical Ridgewood Dr Kamiah; Suspicious Franklin Dr/No Report; Neighbor dispute over dogs Woodland Rd/No Report; Suicide threats N Main St/No Report; Fire Six Mile Creek/Unable to Locate; Deputies Unable to Locate; Accident with Damage, HWY 13 MP 22-25/No Report; Rental Problem, Main St, Kooskia/Report Taken; Medical, Fountain St;
GPD
Suspicious subject Idaho & 1st St; Parking problem Middle St; Medical, Grangeville High School Football Field;
Friday, September 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious, HWY 95 MP 252/Deputy Unable to Locate; Suspicious, Mt Idaho/No Report; Welfare Check, Georgianna Drive/No Report; Theft, Secesh/Report Taken; Cow Problem, Mountain View Road/Deputy Unable to Locate; Threatening, East Road/No Report; Property Damage, Fish Creek Camp Road/Transferred; Accident with Damage, HWY 95 MP 231/Report Taken; Animal Noise, Division St, Ferdinand/PENDING; Weapons Offense, Whitetail Drive and Mountain View Road/Report Taken; Disorderly, South Main St/No Report; Medical, Frei Lane; Welfare Check, Lucile Boat Ramp/No Report; Traffic Offense, HWY 95 MP 246/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Accident with Damage, HWY 12 MP 69/No Report; Trespassing, Flying Elk Drive/No Report; Traffic Offense, HWY 12 MP 67/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle, Leitch Creek Road/No Report; Theft, Main St, Kooskia/Report Taken; Medical, Brontov Road, Clearwater; Suspicious, Thorn Springs/No Report; Disorderly, Pine Ave/No Report; Suspicious, Thenon St/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious, West Main St; Threatening Cunningham Road; Medical, East North 4th St;
CPD
Suspicious, East St; Traffic Offense, Bash St and School St;
Saturday, September 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Missing Person, Southern Idaho County/No Report; Animal Problem, Main St, Riggins/Deputy Unable to Locate; Overdose, North Main St, Riggins/No Report; Traffic Offense, Cottonwood Butte Road/No Report; Traffic Offence, HWY 95 MP 254/No Report; Accident with Damage, HWY 95 MP 233.75/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Weapons Offense, Thenon St/Resulted in the Arrest of a 42yo female for Aggravated Battery; Communications, Woodland Road/No Report; Disabled Vehicle, Johnston Cuttoff/No Report; Citizen Dispute, Luke’s Gulch/No Report; Suspicious, Main St, Kooskia/No Report; Trespassing, Ridgewood Drive/Report Taken; Warrant Arrest, Ridgewood Drive/Resulted in the Arrest of 58yo male on a Lewis County Warrant; Trespassing, Chief Looking Glass Lane/No Report; Intoxication, Wagon Wheel Road/No Report;
GPD
Medical, West North 5th St; Animal Problem, East South Madison St; Theft, North Florence St; Drugs, East Main St;
CPD
Transfer, St Mary’s Hospital; Suspicious, Foster Ave; Animal Problem, Foster Ave;
Sunday, September 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical, Mt Idaho Loop Road; Medical, Mt Idaho Loop Road; Communications, Skooumchuck Road/Deputies Unable to Locate; Cow Problem HWY 95 MP 176/No Report; Medical, Cooper St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency Assist, Kamiah/No Report; Missing Person, Dixie-Salmon River Area/ No Report; Accident with Damage, Leitch Creek/Report Taken; Citizen Assist, Elk City/No Report; Accident with Injuries, HWY 12 MP 131/Transferred to ISP; Medical, Bridge St, Harpster; Fire, Battle Ridge Road/No Report; Medical, HWY 162; Fire, HWY 12 MP 82/Deputy Unable to Locate; DUI, Broadway St and Fountain St/Resulted in the arrest of 64yo Male for DUI; Fireworks, Powell Camp Ground/Transferred call to ISP;
GPD
Theft, North State St; Mental Problems, Nezperce St; Drugs, North Myrtle,
CPD
Transfer, St Mary’s Hospital
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.