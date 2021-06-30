6/26/2021 - 6/27/2021
Saturday, June 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Found property, returned to owner Long Haul Rd/No Report; House fire Lukes Gulch Rd; Motorcycle vs car w/ injuries Hwy 95 MP 213/Transferred to ISP; Report of garbage in roadway causing traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 193/No Report; Citizen dispute Main St Riggins/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 252/Transferred to ISP; Suspicious vehicle Hill Ln Pollock/No Report; Possible weapon offense Rapid River/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Suttler Creek Rd; Violation of protection order Esther St/No Report; Neglected horse Schuster Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Ping St/No Report; Motorcycle crash Hwy 14 MP 46/No Report; Neglected horses Adams Grade/No Report; Disorderly Esther St/No Report; Domestic dispute Ridgeway Dr/No Report;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Contempt of Court N Myrtle; City ordinance violation of dog not on leash E Main St; Parking violation Main & State St; Found property Elk St; Vehicle fire E South St; Commercial alarm E Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Sunday, June 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Cows out Hwy 95 MP 235/No Report; Found property Slate Creek Rd; Abandoned vehicle Secesh area; Suspicious activity Division St Ferdinand/No Report; Loose horse Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 6.1/No Report; Abandoned vehicle S Main St; Report of domestic dispute, resulting in the arrest of a 22 yoa Riggins male for Domestic Battery Georgianna Dr; Drug paraphernalia found Country Court/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Motorcycle crash w/ injuries Hwy 12 MP 103/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 22/No Report; Fire Buffalo Gulch Rd; Motorcycle vs deer w/ injuries Hwy 12 MP 164/Transferred to ISP; Property damage Hwy 12 MP 22/No Report.
