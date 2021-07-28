7/19/2021 - 7/25/2021
Monday, July 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Bucks Blvd White Bird; Medical White Bird Ridge Rd; Extra patrol Keuterville Rd; Illegal burning Slate Creek Rd/Report Taken; Medical Main St Riggins; Agency assist Radar Rd/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Twilegar Ln; Medical High Meadows Ln; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 176/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle non-injury accident Woodland Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Caribel Rd/No Report; Found body 103B Rd/Report Taken; Domestic dispute Clearwater Main St/Report Taken; Agency assist Kamiah; Weapon offense Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Citizen dispute Sears Creek Rd/No Report – Civil; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 118/No Report; Deliver message Selway Rd; Suspicious activity Friendship Ln/No Report;
GPD
Medical Park St; Abandoned vehicle N Mrytle; Death Scott St; Deliver message Grangeville area; Mental problems E N 2nd St;
CPD
Medical Smith St; Citizen dispute Foster Ave;
Tuesday, July 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Main St Riggins; Hit and run Hwy 95 MP 216/Report Taken; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 91 yoa Riggins male for DWP Main St; Citizen assist Rapid River Ct; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 40 yoa White Bird female for Contempt of Court Lucile area; Theft of dog Main St Riggins/No Report; Extra patrol Airport Rd; Tree blocking roadway Rapid River Ct/Transferred to Road Dept; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 13 & Poor Farm Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of vehicle in the ditch Hwy 7/Unable to Locate; Deliver message Leitch Creek/No Report; Medical S Main St Kooskia; Cow problem Hwy 12; Disabled vehicle Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; Report of reckless driver, resulted in the cite and release of a 69 yoa Kamiah male for DUI Hwy 12 MP 70; Welfare check Forest Dr/Report Taken; Problems with chickens Ping St/Pending; Harassment Nelson Rd/No Report; Medical Main St Kooskia; One vehicle injury accident Hwy 14 MP 22/Report Taken;
GPD
Parking problem North C St; Medical W Main St;
Wednesday July 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of transformer that blew, no power Hwy 95 MP 180; Agency assist Airport Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death West St Stites/Report Taken; Medical Winchester Ln; Welfare check James Rd/No Report; Medical Main St; Welfare check Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Agency assist Wall Creek Rd; Welfare check Motherlode Rd/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 70/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical Hill St; Parking problem N Mill St; Parking problem W Main St; Suspicious activity N Meadow St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai;
Thursday, July 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Motorcycle accident non-injury Long Haul Rd/Transferred to ISP; One vehicle rollover non-injury Greencreek Rd & Rock Pit Rd/Report Taken; Medical Main St Riggins; Custodial interference Main St Riggins/Pending; Medical Rapid River Rd; Disabled vehicle Lyons Camp Rd/Report Taken; Medical Rapid River Court; Harassment Rapid River Court/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Motherlode Rd; Medical Hwy 13; Vandalism of mailbox Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken; Illegal burning McLamb Acres Ln/Unable to Locate; Loose horses Hwy 12 MP 73; Medical American River Rd; City ordinance violation Front St/Pending; Hwy 14 MP 41/No Report;
GPD
Medical South C St; Runaway Juvenile North Mill St/No Report;
Friday, July 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen Dispute Rapid River Court/No Report; Citizen Assist Old Pollock Rd/No Report; Cow Problem Holmes Crossing Rd/Transferred; Medical Grangeville Airport; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 225.5/No Report; Citizen Dispute Poor Farm Rd/No Report; Medical Riggins City Park; Drugs Rapid River Court/Citation issued to 23 year old Riggins man; Juvenile Problem Main St Riggins/No Report; Fire Rapid River Court/Unable to Locate; Welfare Check Voskuhler Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Main St Stites; Welfare Check Hwy 12&Trenary Drive/Unable to Locate; Accident w/ Damages Hwy 13 & Sally Ann Rd/Report Taken; Animal Noise Mill Rd/No Report; Vehicle Theft Lightening Creek/Report Taken; Fireworks Kooskia City Park/Unfounded; Medical Main St Elk City; Drugs Kooskia City Park/Cite issued to 48 year old Georgia man; Animal Problem Main Street Stites/No Report; Traffic Hazard Hwy 13 MP 18/Unable to Locate; Animal Problem Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Assault Clearwater St/No Report; Citizen Dispute Big Cedar/No Report;
GPD
Welfare Check 100 Block East Main St;
CPD
Contempt of Court Foster Ave;
Saturday, July 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Threatening Rapid River Court/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 270 Area/Transferred; Contempt of Court Main St Riggins/No Report; Deliver Message Hungry Ridge Ranch/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 195/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Graves Creek Rd/Report Taken; Weapons Offense Sesech Meadows/No Report; Trespassing Getta Creek/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 266/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Harassment Highland Rd/No Report; Burglary Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Accident w/ Damage Harris Ridge Rd/Report Taken; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 107/Transferred; Accident w/ Damages Hwy 12 MP 81/Unable to Locate; Campfire Singly Creek Campground/Transfer; Fire Selway Road MP 6/No Report; Traffic Offense Thenon St/Citation issued to 45 year old Kooskia woman;
Sunday, July 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Arrest Hwy 95 MP 256/ISP arrest of 35 year old Spokane man; Fire Denny Creek/No Report; Drugs Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Harassment Big Salmon Rd MP 15/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 231/Transferred; Welfare Check Lightening Creek/No Report; Welfare Check Barn Rd/Pending; Suspicious Poor Farm Road/Unable to Locate
Kooskia/Elk City
Animal Noise Jackson Road/Unable to Locate; Medical Winchester Lane; Fire Battle Ridge Rd/No Report; Attempt to Locate Hwy 14/No Report; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 76/Cite issued to 23 year old Nampa man; Citizen Dispute Lolo Creek Campground/Report Taken; Suspicious Kidder Ridge/No Report; Campfire Selway Road/Transferred; Suspicious Wind Spirit Lane/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Fall West North 5th St; Animal Problem North B St; Accident w/ Damages Nom Noms; Theft Scott St;
CPD
Suspicious Gilmore St; Disorderly Bash St;
