8/23/2021 - 8/25/2021
Monday, August 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Main St Riggins; Illegal burning Hwy 95 MP 191.5/Unable to Locate; Trespassing Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Found property Big Salmon Rd; Reported animal neglect 2nd St Ferdinand/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hill St; Medical Big Cedar Rd; Horses in roadway Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report; Loose dogs Fir Rd/No Report; Medical Ridgewood Dr; Neglected animals Fort Misery/Mule Deer Dr/Unable to Locate; Injury one vehicle accident Fort Misery Rd/Report Taken; Medical Cedar Creek Rd; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 123/Report Taken;
GPD
Trespassing N Junction; Injured deer Park St; Welfare check W N 5th St; Suspicious activity W Main St;
CPD
Hit and run East St;
Tuesday, August 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose horse Hwy 7 & Halford Rd/No Report; Injured deer Hwy 95 MP 224/Unable to Locate; Attempt to Locate, located, Seven Devils area/No Report; Fire Boles Rd; Medical Church St Riggins; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 237/No Report; Suicide death East Rd Cottonwood/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose cows Hwy 162 MP 18/No Report; Agency assist Crane Hill/No Report; Dead deer Frazier Grade/Transferred to Fish & Game; Suspicious activity Broadway Ave/Unable to Locate; Injured deer needing put down Hwy 13 MP 24/Unable to Locate; Dead deer Hwy 12 MP 67.5/Transferred to Fish & Game; Possible DUI Hwy 12 MP 74/Unable to Locate; Cow problem Hwy 162 MP 19/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical E South 10th St; Harassment W South 1st St; Mental problems N Idaho Ave; Medical S Idaho Ave;
Wednesday August 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious activity Graves Creek Rd/Unable to Locate; Trespassing Warren Wagon Rd/Report Taken; Cow problem Hwy 95 MP 208/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Ridgewood Dr; Medical Fountain Ct; Goat problem Shenandoah Dr/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Wall Creek; Possible intoxication Hwy 12 MP 71/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Broadway Ave/No Report; Citizen dispute Long Bluff Rd/No Report; Theft of cat Esther St/No Report – Civil; Agency assist State St/No Report;
GPD
Mental problems Nezperce St; Medical W North St; Medical Lincoln Ave; Extra patrol Crooks St;
CPD
Theft Bash St; Medical transfer Lewiston St.
