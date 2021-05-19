5/10/2021 - 5/16/2021
Monday, May 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hwy 95 MP 240; Juvenile problem Cash Ln/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 193/No Report; VIN Riverbend Ct; Traffic complaint Main St Riggins/Unable to Locate; 911 hangups Jentges Rd & Wensman Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 43 yoa Kooskia male for DWP Main & Bridge St; Cows out Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; Rental problem Main St Elk City/Pending; Medical West St Kooskia; Agency assist 3rd St Kamiah; Report of semi truck jack-knifed Hwy 12 MP 76/No Report; VIN Clear Creek Rd; VIN Pleasant Valley Rd; Burglary Main St Elk City/No Report – Civil; Citizen assist Pardee Rd/No Report; Vicious dog 2nd Ave/No Report; Brush fire Glenwood Rd; Suspicious activity Kooskia area/No Report;
GPD
Disorderly W Main St; Threatening W Main St; Juvenile problem N Hall St; Attempted assault N Myrtle;
CPD
Medical Pine St; Medical transfer Tri State;
Tuesday, May 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 36 yoa Joseph, OR male for DUI Hwy 95 MP 239; Reckless driving Seven Devils Rd/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Residential burglary alarm Mager Ln/No Report; VIN Hwy 95 S; Citizen assist Hwy 95 MP 170/No Report; Report of camper on fire Hwy 14 MP 6/Report Taken; Medical Baker Ave; Domestic dispute resulting in the arrest of a 36 yoa New Meadows male for Attempted Strangulation/Domestic Battery Hwy 95 S; Threatening Ferdinand area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Airport Rd; Report of juveniles smoking marijuana on school bus Woodland Rd/Transferred to Lewis County; Extra patrol Selway Rd; Hit and run Main St Kooskia/Pending; Found property Main St Kooskia; Citizen assist Main St Kooskia/Report Taken; VIN Adams Grade Rd; Citizen assist Elk City/No Report – Civil; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Medical Ridgewood Dr; Death Hwy 12/Report Taken; Emergency beacon SOS, accidental, Boulder Creek/No Report;
GPD
Death N State St; Vehicle struck pedestrians x2 in crosswalk Main St & N Meadow St; Vehicle dragging power line E Main St; Citizen assist N Myrtle;
Wednesday May 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Mt Idaho Grade & Whitetail Dr; Welfare check Ironwood Dr/No Report; VIN Fish Hatchery Rd; Vandalism Keuterville Rd/No Report; Report of fire Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Hwy 95 MP 255/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Pardee Rd; Cow problem Caribel Rd/No Report; Dog attacking geese Harpster area/Transferred to F&G; Medical Hwy 13 MP 21.5; Loose dog Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Report of threatening with a firearm, resulting in the arrest of a 50 yoa Kooskia male for Aggravated Assault/Resisting/Obstructing Spring Ct; Suspicious vehicle Depot St/Unfounded;
GPD
Medical W South 1st St; Fender bender South C St; Extra patrol W N 6th St; Reckless driving C & Court St; Medical W North St; Medical E North St; Possible child abuse Cunningham St; Suspicious activity W Main St; Found property W Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Theft of appliances Main St;
Thursday, May 13
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Knoll Rd; VIN Fish Hatchery Rd; Medical Ironwood Dr; House on fire Hillman Basin Rd/Transferred to Adams County; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to Adams County; Suspicious vehicle resulted in the cite and release of a 19 yoa Grangeville female for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia/MIP Hwy 13;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Crane Hill Rd; Suicide attempt Clearwater Ave/No Report; Parking problem Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Medical Schoolhouse Rd; VIN Adams Grade Rd; Medical Hwy 13; Medical Front St; Washington County Warrant arrest of a 22 yoa Kamiah male Depot St; Extra patrol Lukes Gulch Rd;
GPD
Fender bender S Mill St; Citizen assist North State St;
Friday, May 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Deer vs vehicle Hwy 162 & Thorn Springs Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity S Elk Lake Rd/No Report; Medical Fish Hatchery Rd; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 219/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rocks in roadway Hwy 14 MP 31/Transferred to ITD; Citizen dispute Mattoon Rd/Report Taken; Lewis County Warrant arrest of a 42 yoa Kamiah male Esther St; Medical Lambs Grade Rd; Medical Jerrys Terrace Rd;
GPD
Disorderly N Myrtle St; Reckless driving S Florence St; Medical Scott St; Loose dog North C St; Welfare check North D St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Saturday, May 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible drug activity Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Violation of protection order Wagon Wheel Rd/Report Taken; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 27 yoa Fenn male for Insurance Main St; Reckless motorcycles Hwy 95 MP 196/Transferred to Adams County; Injury one vehicle rollover accident Hwy 95 MP 191/Transferred to ISP; Deliver message Big Butte Rd/No Report; Medical S Main St Riggins; Medical River St White Bird;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen assist Lochsa River/Pending; Trespassing Rivers Edge Rd/Report Taken; Civil standby Esther St; Medical West St Kooskia; Dogs at large Fir Rd/No Report; VIN Mattoon Rd; Abandoned vehicle Esther St; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 14 MP 37/Report Taken; Civil standby Esther St; Medical Clearwater St; Haz Mat 4th Ave & Front St/Report Taken; Found property Esther St/Report Taken; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Welfare check Mule Deer Dr/No Report; Possible prowler Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Possible theft of cell phone Chief Looking Glass/No Report; Semi truck stuck Lambs Grade/No Report; Citizen dispute Mule Deer Dr/No Report;
GPD
Medical S College St; Medical Hall & Main St; Loose dogs S Meadow & S 5th St;
CPD
VIN Reed Trussell;
Sunday, May 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Unsecure Premises Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Twin House Rd/Unable to Locate; Theft of firearms Hwy 95 S/Report Taken; Missing person Big Salmon Rd/Pending; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 233/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Pornography Clearwater Ave/Report Taken; Sheep out Rocky Mountain Way/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 734; Agency assist Pine Ridge area;
GPD
Medical North B St; Medical W N 2nd St; Custodial interference South E St; Parking problem E North 2nd St; Loose dogs North A St; Report of a young juvenile walking around alone South E St;
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.