5/31/2021 - 6/6/2021
Monday, May 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious activity Twin Cabins Loop area/Transferred to Forest Service; One vehicle accident Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Transferred to ISP; Medical transfer St Joes; Fender bender White Bird/No Report; Reckless driving Golden Acres Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 54 yoa Kamiah male for Contempt of Court Main St Kooskia; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 30 yoa Bozeman, MT for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of a Controlled Substance Hwy 12 MP 152; Citizen contact resulted in the cite and release of a 37 yoa Portland, OR male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of a Controlled Substance Hwy 12 MP 160; Vehicle burglary Lolo Creek Campground area/No Report; Citizen contact resulted in cite and release of a 17 yoa Condon, MT female Hwy 12 MP 142; Citizen contact resulted in the cite and release of a 23 yoa Dixon, MT male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of a Controlled Substance, cite and release of a 23 yoa Hot Springs, MT female for Possession of Paraphernalia, cite and release of a 29 yoa Hot Springs, MT female for Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 152; Weapon offense Chamberlain Air Strip/No Report; Citizen dispute Depot St/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Woodland Rd/No Report; Threatening Ridgeway Dr/No Report; Reckless driver Hwy 12 MP 76/Transferred to Lewis Co; Citizen dispute Depot St/No Report; Suspicious activity Celestial Way/No Report; Prowler Depot St/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Utility problem Grangeville; Medical Cunningham St; Suspicious activity E South 3rd St; Welfare check N State St; Welfare check N State St; Report of loud music Hill & N Junction; Theft N Myrtle St;
Tuesday, June 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle rollover accident Hwy 95 MP 203/Report Taken; Welfare check Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Mental problems Lucile Rd/No Report; Fender bender Hwy 13 MP 5/No Report; Loose horses S Hall St; Vandalism Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 95 MP 195; Harassment River St White Bird/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 7/Transferred to ISP; Suspicious vehicle Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Fire Hwy 95 MP 191; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 223/Unable to Locate; Theft of dog Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Theft of camper Hwy 95 MP 188/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 7/No Report; Disorderly resulted in the arrest of a 49 yoa Elk City male for Resist/Obstruct Main St Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Attempt to locate, subject located & OK Hwy 12 MP 144; VIN Clearwater St; Injured pelican Elk City/Transferred to Fish & Game; Indecent exposure Clear Creek/Unable to Locate; Child abuse Front St/No Report; Tobacco problem N Main St Kooskia/Pending; Threatening Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Domestic dispute Schuster Rd/No Report; Theft of dog Hwy 12/Transferred to Tribal Police; 911 hangups Pine Grove Dr/No Report; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 66;
GPD
Report of dogs locked in vehicle W Main St; VIN Dawn Dr; Agency assist South C St; Medical North A St; Loose dog N State St; Theft of dog North C St; Suspicious activity North D St;
Wednesday June 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 241/No Report; Citizen dispute Doumecq Rd/Pending; VIN Frontage Rd; VIN Mt Idaho Grade Rd; One vehicle rollover non-injury Hwy 13 MP 5/No Report; 911 hangups Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Emergency beacon Seven Devils Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of speeders Sweeney Hill Rd/No Report; Found property Pine St; Mental problems Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Parking problem Main St Elk City; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Welfare check Main St & Broadway/Unable to Locate; Agency assist 11th & Idaho St Kamiah;
GPD
Vicious dogs Park St; Alarm Crooks St; Attempted traffic stop, failing to yield, resulted in the arrest of a 55 yoa Grangeville male for Felony Eluding/DUI/Possession of Marijuana South C St;
Thursday, June 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen dispute McKinley Mine Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Hwy 95 S/No Report; Medical Main St Riggins; Citizen assist Lucile area/No Report; Threatening Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Welfare check resulted in the arrest of a 43 yoa Kamiah female for a Lewis County Warrant Hungry Ridge Rd; Harassment Canyon Rd/Report Taken; Medical Ferdinand; Suspicious activity Hwy 13 MP 2/No Report; 911 hangups Greencreek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Appaloosa Dr/No Report; Attempt to Locate Hwy 12 MP 122/No Report; Loose horses Woodland & Harrisburg; Welfare check Suttler Creek Rd/No Report; VIN Suttler Creek Rd; Report of juveniles possessing vape pens Hwy 13 MP 24; Neighbor dispute over property lines Nez Perce St/No Report; Domestic dispute Esther/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle accident Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Medical West St Stites; Domestic dispute Hwy 13 MP 5/Report Taken; Medical Lawyers Creek Dyke Rd; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 63/No Report;
GPD
Medical E North St; Trespassing Main St; Medical N Myrtle St; Medical South C St; Medical E North St; Fraud W Main St; Loose dog S Hall St;
Friday, June 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Rapid River Ct; Medical S Main St Riggins; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 45 yoa Lapwai male for Resist/Obstruct and the cite and release of a 38 yoa Lewiston female and a 49 yoa Lapwai male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Main St Riggins; Threatening resulted in the cite and release of a 75 yoa Ferdinand male for Disorderly Ferdinand area/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 14 MP 5; Vandalism Main St Riggins/No Report; Medical Main St Riggins; Vandalism Main St Riggins/No Report; Domestic dispute Riggins area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of ATV Delaware St/View Rd/No Report – Civil; Welfare check Suttler Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Clear Creek Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 74/Transferred to ISP; Suspicious activity Main St Kooskia/No Report; Parking problem Main & A Ave/No Report; Indecent exposure Hwy 13/Unable to Locate; Threatening Celestial Way/No Report; Juvenile problem Kooskia/No Report;
GPD
Medical Crooks St; Reckless driving Idaho & Cunningham; Welfare check South E St; Abandoned vehicle N Hall St; Reckless driving Main St; Lost property Jefferson St; Medical N Myrtle St; Suicide attempt South E St; Assault resulted in the arrest of a 34 yoa Grangeville male for Aggravated Assault Main St;
CPD
Burglary Foster Ave;
Saturday, June 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of violation of protection order McKinley Mine Rd/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 185; Violation of protection order Ironwood Dr/Report Taken; Arrest of a 36 yoa Ferdinand male for a Gem County Warrant W Main St; Fire Slate Creek Rd; Reckless driving Deerwood Dr/Pending; Missing person located Hwy 95 MP 258/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fire Hwy 13 MP 24; Medical E Pine Ave; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 82; Abandoned fawn State St/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical Swarthout Rd; Medical Ridgewood Dr; Trespassing Celestial Way/No Report – Civil; Found property Esther St; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 37 yoa Centralia, WA male for DUI/DWP Hwy 12 MP 70; Cows out Hwy 12 MP 74;
GPD
Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 32 yoa NV male for DWP W Main & C St; Suicide threat Washington Ave; A
CPD
Medical Lewiston St; Medical transfer Tri State;
Sunday, June 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Fender bender Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Report of neglected donkeys Old Hwy 95/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 95 MP 192; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 246/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report
Kooskia/Elk City
Emergency beacon, accidental, Lochsa area/No Report; Harassment Liberty Ln/No Report; Citizen dispute East St Stites/No Report – Civil; Alarm Frazier Rd/No Report; Agency Assist 4th St Kamiah/No Report;
GPD
Theft of credit cards resulting in the arrest of a 28 yoa Grangeville female for Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card x2 Felony/Criminal Possession of an FTC Card Felony, Trespassing Washington Ave; Possible child abuse 6th St; Found property W Main St; Medical South C St; Fire South East 7th St;
CPD
Agency Assist Medical Mason St Winchester
