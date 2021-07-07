06/28/2021 TO 07/04/2021
Monday, June 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Threatening Georgianna Dr/Report Taken; Injury one vehicle rollover Hwy 13 MP 3/Report Taken; VIN Cemetery Rd Greencreek; Disabled vehicle Grangeville Salmon Rd; Disabled vehicle, resulted in the arrest of a 32 yoa Lewiston male for Providing False Information/Resist/Obstruct and cited for DUI Hwy 95 MP 259; Suspicious Hwy 14 MP 12/No Report; Reckless driving Lake Rd & Schoolhouse Rd/No Report; Traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 260/Unable to Locate; Arrest of a 37 yoa Ferdinand female for Idaho County Warrant Norma Ave;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft Elk City/Report Taken; Disorderly Celestial Way/No Report; Extra patrol Lukes Gulch; Theft of cell phone South St/Report Taken; Civil standby Esther St; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 101/Report Taken; Unsecure premises Esther St/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 143; Cow problem Lambs Grade; Traffic hazard Hwy 12 MP 169/No Report; Theft of dog Elk Creek Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical W North 5th St; Extra patrol North B St; Parking problem N Hall St;
CPD
Welfare check Lewiston St;
Tuesday, June 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Arrest of a 50 yoa Kamiah male for Kootenai Co Warrant W Main St; Death Meadow Creek Rd/Report Taken; Medical Main St Riggins; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 235/Report Taken; Medical Country Court Dr;
Kooskia/Elk City
Deer needing put down Ridgewood Dr/Transferred to FG; Medical Sally Ann Rd; Extra patrol Glenwood Rd; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12/No Report; VIN Pleasant Valley Rd; Death S Main St/Report Taken; Vehicle fire Lambs Grade; Burglary Suttler Creek/Report Taken; Medical S Main St; Welfare check Ping St/No Report; Suspicious activity Hwy 12 MP 104/No Report; Threatening Thenon St/No Report; Death Leitch Creek Rd/Report Taken; Commercial alarm River Loop Rd/No Report; Welfare check Friendship Ln/No Report; Threatening Elk St Harpster/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Trenary Dr; Two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 114/Report Taken;
GPD
Parking problem N Hall St; Two vehicle non-injury accident N Idaho Ave & Cunningham; Medical transfer St Joes; Medical N Myrtle St;
Wednesday June 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 7 & McBoyle Rd/No Report; Medical Westhoff Rd; Citizen dispute S Main St Riggins/No Report; Extra patrol Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Abandoned vehicle Frontier Ln; Citizen dispute Big Salmon Rd MP 14/No Report; Disorderly Rapid River area/No Report; Fire Florence area; 911 hangup Keuterville & Monastery Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Pine Bar area/No Report; Non-injury deer vs vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 238/No Report; Welfare check Cottonwood area/No Report; Traffic hazard Old Hwy 7 & Halford Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft Pineway Ct/No Report; VIN Turner Ct; Possible Protection Order Violation PFI Extension Rd/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Glenwood Rd/No Report; Burglary Hwy 162/No Report; Report of semi w/ smoking brakes Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Injury motorcycle accident Hwy 12 MP 82/Report Taken; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 70.5/Report Taken; Injured deer Lambs Grade/Transferred to Fish & Game; Fire Oragrande area; Tree across roadway Hwy 12 MP 109/Transferred to ITD; Medical East St Stites; Assault East St Stites/Report Taken;
GPD
Fireworks Idaho St; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 & Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Thursday, July 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire Mt Idaho Grade Rd & Hwy 14; Fire Ponderosa Ridge Ln; Abandoned vehicle Main St Riggins; Report of semi hauling hay tipped over Lake Rd/Transferred to ISP; Cow problem Hwy 7 & Woods Ln; Fire Elk Run Rd; VIN Old Pollock Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 233/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 221/Transferred to ISP; Mudslide Hwy 95 MP 200/Transferred to ITD; Intoxication resulted in the arrest of a 40 yoa Gardnerville, NV male for DUI Main St Riggins; Fire Joseph Plains; Welfare check Cow Creek Rd/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle rollover Fish Hatchery & Long Rd; Medical Rapid River Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Barking dogs Larch St/No Report; Welfare check Selway Rd/No Report; Protection order violation PFI Extension Rd/Report Taken; Mental problems Reflection Dr/Transferred to H&W; House check Hwy 13; Theft Elk St/No Report; Report of dogs chasing deer Frasure Grade/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical S Front St; Fire Caribel Rd; Fire Lazy J Ranch Rd; Fire Harris Ridge area; Fire Lolo area; Fire Waldy Lookout area; Fire Little Smith Creek Rd; Fire Big Horse Canyon;
GPD
VIN N Meadow; Parking problem E Main St; Custodial interference North B St; Abandoned vehicle W North 5th St; Custodial interference N Hall St; Juvenile problem E S 6th St.;
Friday, July 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Cows out Hwy 13 MP 2; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 233; Theft of dogs Riggins area/No Report; VIN Hwy 95 MP 233; Fire Hat Creek; Fire Hwy 95 MP 178-179; Medical Warren Wagon Rd; Injury multiple vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 234/Transferred to ISP; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 185/Transferred to ISP; Extra patrol Johnston Cutoff Rd; Welfare check Mt Idaho Grade Rd & Elm St/No Report; Medical Rapid River Ct; Medical S Main St; Traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 30 yoa Sacramento, CA male for Possession of Methamphetamines Hwy 12;
Kooskia/Elk City
Mental problems Reflection Dr/No Report; Fire Trenary Loop; Fire Indian Postoffice Creek; Tree across roadway Hwy 12 MP 161/Transferred to ITD; Agency assist 3rd St Kamiah; Medical Lightning Creek Rd; Non-injury hit and run Main St/Report Taken; Fire Tahoe – Tookush; Dead deer needing removed Hwy 12 MP 67/Transferred to Fish & Game;
GPD
Disorderly E Main St; DUI arrest of a 24 yoa Nampa male South A St; Hit and run W Main St; Citizen assist S College & W S 1st; Possible shoplifting resulted in the arrest of a 54 yoa Kamiah male for Possession of Stolen Property W Main St; Found wallet E Main St; Reckless driving W Main St; Disorderly South E St; Found property W South St; Parking problem North & Meadow St; Fireworks Park St;
Saturday, July 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Radar Rd; Non-injury one vehicle accident Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Shoplifting Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 240/Unable to Locate; Report of dog locked in vehicle Main St Riggins/No Report; Fire Hwy 14 MP 3.5; One vehicle non-injury accident Seven Devils Rd/Report Taken; Fireworks Whitebird Ridge Rd; Fireworks Hwy 95 MP 216; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 244;
Kooskia/Elk City
911 hangup, possible domestic dispute Schuster Rd/Unfounded; Attempt to Locate Hwy 12 MP 174/No Report; Mental problems Reflection Dr/No Report; Parking problem Selway Rd/Transferred to FS; Suicide threats Suttler Creek Rd/No Report; Theft of mail Elk St Harpster/No Report; Trespassing Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; Medical x4 Lowell area; ATV accident Dixie area/No Report; Medical Esther St; Cows out Glenwood Rd; Fireworks Celestial Way; Domestic dispute Winter Ave/Report Taken;
GPD
Disorderly W Main St; Child separated from parents E Main St; Found dog, returned to owner, N Hall St; Report of no power in the park E Main St; Fender bender W Main St; Loose dog Main St; Threatening N Myrtle St;
CPD
Report of dog locked in car Adams Ave; Fireworks Bash St;
Sunday, July 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 214/Unable to Locate; Fireworks Hwy 7 MP 4; Medical North Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical N Front Rd; Medical N Front St; Agency assist Selway Rd/No Report; Cow problem China Garden Rd/No Report; Fire 500 Rd; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 162 MP 17/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 164 WB; Injury Accident Hwy 14 MP 14.4/Report Taken; Reckless Driving N Depot St; Domestic Dispute Pine Ave/Report Taken; Fireworks Franklin Drive; Cow Problem Southfork Station/No Report; Fireworks Lowell Bridge; Rock Slide Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Fish & Game Hwy 12 MP 21/No Report; Citizen Dispute Shenandoah 3rd St/Report Taken; Fireworks Pine Ridge Subdivision; Domestic Dispute Schuster Rd/No Report; Fireworks Fish Creek Campground;
GPD
Fireworks North A St; Disorderly 3rd & Hall; Parking problem Main St; Utility problem South D & Court St; Mental problems South E St; Vandalism of vehicle N Junction St; Citizen assist W Main St; Medical Main St; Missing Person North State St; Disorderly East North 3rd; Assault North D St; Fireworks East North 3rd; Found Property Cunningham St; Reckless Driving North D St; Fireworks Court St;
CPD
Threatening Lewiston St; Medical East St.
