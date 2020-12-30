12/21/2020 - 12/27/2020
Monday, December 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Alarm Mager Ln/No Report; VIN Inspection Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Abandoned Vehicle Elk Lake Rd; Animal Problem Georgianna Dr/51 year old Riggins man cited for False Report/Contempt of Court/Resist and Obstruct; Suspicious Hwy 95 MP 249/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic Hazard Woodland Rd/Transferred; Traffic Hazard Hwy 13 MP 17 – 20/Transferred; Medical Esther Spur Rd; Communications Paradise Dr/No Report; Suicide Threat Woodland/No Report; Traffic Hazard Hwy 13 MP 12 – 13/Transferred; Disabled Vehicle Red Fir and Big Cedar/No Report; Accident PD Hwy 12 and Ought Seven Rd/No Report; Heart Attack Leitch Creek Rd;
GPD
Abandoned Vehicle Myrtle St; Civil Standby Crooks Str; Theft W Main; Drugs N Myrtle; Welfare Check S Hall; Assault S E Str;
CPD
Medical transfer;
Tuesday, December 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Fall Aces Place; Utility Problem Fenn/Transferred; Fatal Accident Hwy 95 MP 194/Transferred to ISP; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 172/No Report; Traffic stop resulted in the cite and releases of a 27 year old Pollock man for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Parapheralia and Speed; Medical Frontage Rd; Injury Accident Hwy 162 MP 13 or 14/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic Hazard Beaverslide Rd MP 1/Transferred; Medical Stites Rd; Fish and Game Broadway and Fountain St/No Report; Weapons Offense Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report;
GPD
Accident PD W Main; Welfare Check N Idaho Ave; Fire W Main; Medical North D Str; Fraud South C; Extra Patrol Hill St; Accident PD South E St; Juvenile Problem N State Str;
CPD
VIN Inspection Clark Str and Garrett Str;
Wednesday December 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide off Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Death Aces Place Riggins; Injury Accident Warren Wagon Rd/No Report; Traffic stop/West Main Str resulted in the arrest of a 34 year old Grangeville man for DUI; Traffic offense Hwy 95 MP 220/Unable to locate; Medical Bucks Blvd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Choking Hemlock Rd;
GPD
Alarm W Main Str; Medical WN 2nd; Medical E Main Str; VIN Inspection S Meadow; Disorderly North C Str; Citizen Dispute Scott Str;
Thursday, December 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hammer Crk Rd; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 NB/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 245 SB/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 224/No Report; Medical N Main Riggins; No Injury accident Hwy 13 MP 9.5/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious Lightening Crk Rd/Unable to locate; Medical Hwy 162; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 71/51 year old New Orleans man cited for Possession of Marijuana, Paraphernalia and Speeding;
GPD
Domestic Dispute N Junction; Threatening N Junction;
Friday, December 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main Riggins; Harassment Division Str/No report; Medical Keuterville Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious Hwy 13/Unable to Locate; Alarm Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report; Missing Person/Located; Medical Broadway Ave; Fire Leitch Crk and Clearcrk; Non Injury Accident Hwy 12 MP 104/Report Taken;
GPD
Citizen Assist South C Str; Domestic Dispute North D Str; CPD No Calls for Service
Saturday, December 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Day Rd; Medical 1st St Ferdinand; Domestic Dispute Hwy 95 N/No Report; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred; Theft S Main Riggins/No Report; Trespassing Georgianna Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hill Side Dr; Threatening Friendship Ln/No Report; Traffic Hazard Glenwood Rd/Transferred; Traffic Hazard Hwy 12 MP 76.5/Transferred; Agency Assist Maple Str/No Report;
GPD
Medical North Myrtle; Medical West Main Str;
CPD
Transfer to St Joes;
Sunday, December 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Non Injury Accident Hwy 95 MP 218/Report Taken; Fall Iron Drive;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fish and Game Lukes Gulch Rd/Transferred; Animal Problem Hwy 12/No Report; Domestic Dispute Clearwater St/Resulted in the arrest of a 59 year old Kooskia male for Resist and Obstruct; Burglary Hwy 12/Unfounded; Assault Clearwater Str/Report Taken; Vandalism S Main/Report Taken; Vandalism North Main/No Report; Trespassing N Main/Report Taken; Medical Kidder Ridge Rd;
GPD
Fire E N 2nd; Alarm W Main; Medical N Myrtle;
CPD
Traffic Offense 2nd S Str;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.