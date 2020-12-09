11/30/2020 TO 12/6/2020
Monday, November 30
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Bucks Blvd; Medical River St White Bird; Gravel spilled in roadway Hwy 95 MP 241/Transferred to ITD; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 197/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of animal neglect Front St/Pending; VIN S Main St; Reports of black ice Hwy 13 MP 11/Transferred to ITD; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Citizen assist East St Stites/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident resulting in the cite and release of a 54 yoa Kamiah male for Resisting/Obstructing Crane Hill Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Parking problem W N 5th & North B St; Parking problem N Junction; Attempt to Locate Gville; Medical N Myrtle; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 44 yoa Grangeville male for DWP N Idaho & Truck Rt; Medical E North 2nd St; Agents Warrant arrest of a 29 yoa Grangeville male W Main St; Suicide threat N Myrtle St;
CPD
Medical transfer Ctwd Airport;
Tuesday, December 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Assault on LEO/Attempted Escape arrest of a 34 yoa Oak Harbor, WA Main St Gville; Theft of chainsaw Airport Rd/Report Taken; VIN Prairie Rd; Controlled burn that got out of control S Main St; Cows out in roadway Hwy 95 MP 234/Unable to Locate; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 236; Abandoned vehicle St Michaels Rd; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 218/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen assist Hwy 12 M 68/No Report; VIN Hwy 12 MP 68; Harassment Mill St/No Report; Deliver message Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Vandalism of mail Franklin Dr/No Report;
GPD
Commercial burglary alarm East Main St; House check North B St; Welfare check South E St; Welfare check West Side Ln; Loose dog W Cunningham St; VIN W South 1st St;
Wednesday December 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Cows out in roadway Hwy 95 MP 237/Unable to Locate; Possible fire, no fire, Hwy 95 MP 250; Medical Seven Devils Rd; Medical Ironwood Dr; Reckless driving Main St/No Report; Felony pursuit resulted in the arrest of 27 yoa Riggins male for DUI/DWP/Eluding Race Creek Rd; Report of loud neighbors Georgianna Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of neglected horses Three Bear Ln/No Report; VIN Patrick Henry Ct; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Suspicious activity Kidder Ridge Rd MP 5/No Report; Vicious dog Shenandoah Dr/No Report; Domestic dispute Main St/No Report;
GPD
Medical W Main St; Loose dog N Boulevard; Welfare check S College St; Vicious dog Park St; Extra patrol S State St;
Thursday, December 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 170/No Report; Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 170/Unable to Locate; VIN Silver Lake Rd; Trespassing Grangeville Salmon Rd/Pending; Two vehicle non-injury accident Soltman & Fairview/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injury one vehicle rollover accident Hwy 12 MP 127/Report Taken; Trespassing West Lightning Loop/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report;
GPD
Bad check W South 1st St; Commercial alarm W South 1st St;
Friday, December 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Old Stites Grade & Chicane Rd; VIN Old Hwy 95; Medical Hwy 95 MP 188; Threatening Lodge St/No Report; Medical Boon St Craigmont; Medical Church St; Medical Church St; Domestic dispute Georgianna Dr/No Report; 911 hangups Fish Creek area/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Missing person Pardee Rd/Report Taken; Fraud Elk St Harpster/No Report; Welfare check Main St Elk City/No Report; Dog bite View Rd/No Report; VIN Turner Ct; Medical Cedar Creek Rd; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; One vehicle non-injury accident Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Domestic dispute Glenwood Rd/No Report;
GPD
Intoxicated juvenile South D St; Welfare check E North St; Loose dog W N 6th St; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 44 yoa Grangeville male for DWP W Main St; Disorderly E Main St;
CPD
Welfare check Myrtle St; Drug paraphernalia found Foster Ave; Citizen assist King St;
Saturday, December 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious activity Crea Rd/No Report; Medical Ironwood Dr; Mental problems 2nd St Ferdinand/No Report; Death S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 197; Weapon offense Rocky Point Ln/Unable to Locate; Medical Borah Ave;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of phone Hwy 13/Report Taken; One vehicle non-injury accident Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Harassment Little Smith Creek Rd/No Report – Civil; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 76; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 90/Pending; Deliver message Hwy 12 MP 155/No Report;
GPD
Citizen dispute E South 5th St; Report of possible DUI, resulted in the arrest of a 24 yoa St Maries male for DUI/Idaho County Warrant N Meadow; Loose dog North State St; Welfare check N College St; Fraud E South 9th St; Domestic dispute W North 6th St;
Sunday, December 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Rocks in roadway Big Salmon Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Regional fiber outage affecting most of the county;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Fir & Spruce St; Missing person search Hwy 12 MP 90;
GPD
Medical E North 2nd St;
