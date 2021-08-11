8/2/2021 - 8/8/2021
Monday, August 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 57 yoa Grangeville female for Possession of Marijuana Hwy 95 MP 234; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 MP 8.5; Littering Warren area/No Report; Report of pedestrian walking in and out of traffic Hwy 95 MP 225/No Report; Rental problem Main St Riggins/No Report – Civil; Citizen assist Fairview Rd/No Report; Disorderly River St/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Nine Pipe Lane/No Report; Medical Bryant Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 113.5/Unable to Locate; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 13 MP 13/Report Taken; Death Hwy 12 MP 74/Report Taken; Report of mailboxes taken out by vehicle Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Vicious dogs Red River Rd/No Report; Medical Esther St; Loose dog Fountain Court/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report; Dog bite Caribel Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Wigwam Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 162 MP 19/No Report; Possible DUI Nelson Rd/Unable to Locate; Domestic dispute Hill St/No Report; Suspicious activity Clearcreek Rd/No Report;
GPD
Child abuse Cunningham; Hit and run Hwy 13 MP 1;
CPD
Medical transfer Cottonwood Airport;
Tuesday, August 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 260/Unable to Locate; Citizen assist Old Hwy 95/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Keuterville area/Unable to Locate; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 240 SB/Unable to Locate; Unlawful entry reported resulting in the arrest of a 31 yoa Kooskia for Aggravated Battery and an Ada County Warrant Main St Kooskia; Fraud Sherrer St/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Bitterroot Dr/No Report; Welfare check Warren Wagon Rd/No Report; Property damage Hwy 95 N/No Report; Fire Denny Creek;
Kooskia/Elk City
Residential alarm Hwy 12 MP 84/No Report; Loose goats Shenandoah Dr/No Report; Fraud Hwy 13/Report Taken; Parking problem Broadway/Unable to Locate; Welfare check Celestial Way/No Report;
GPD
Medical W Main St;
Wednesday August 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose dogs Rapid River Rd/No Report; Agency assist Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 240/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 7/Unable to Locate; Attempt to Locate Seven Devils area/Subjects located; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 1/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Dead deer needing removed Hwy 12/Transferred to Fish & Game; Cow problem Lee Rd; Trespassing Clearcreek Rd/No Report; Medical Front St; Loose dog Lukes Gulch Rd/Pending; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 26/Unable to Locate; Injured deer Scott St/Transferred to Fish & Game; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 66; Attempted burglary Selway Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical W N 5th St; Welfare check North B St; Parking problem N State St; Medical E North St; Theft N Mill Rd;
Thursday, August 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Fish and Game Hwy 95 MP 198/No Report; Fish and Game 2nd Ave/No Report; Suspicious Grangeville Salmon Rd MP 8/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 224 /No Report; Fire Deer Creek Road; Vandalism 2nd Ave/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 230/Transferred; Disabled Vehicle Mt Idaho Grade/No Report; Fire Denny Creek Area; Abandoned Vehicle River St/Pending; Traffic Hazard Hwy 14 MP 9/Transferred; Welfare Check Mountain View Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Ridgewood Dr/61 year old Kamiah male cited for Trespassing/Child Abuse Hwy 12 MP 68.5/Resulted in arrest of 45 year old Kamiah Man; Accident with Damages Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Medical Main St; Fire Ridgewood Drive; Fire Young Rd; Utility Problem Clear Creek Rd/ Transferred; Property Damage Main St/No Report; Fire Valley View Subdivision/Unable to Locate;
CPD
Citizen Assist Lewiston St;
Friday, August6
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Poplar Dr; Contempt of Court Hwy 95 & Cash Lane/Cite issued to female out of WA; Property Damage Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Agency Assist Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Medical Main St; Medical Ironwood Drive; Suspicious Airport Rd/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 230/Unable to Locate; Accident with Damages Hwy 95 MP 214/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Esther St; Utility Problem Elk City Wagon Rd/Transferred; Traffic Hazard Glenwood Rd/Transferred; Medical Main St; Threatening Sweeney Hill Rd/No Report; Traffic Hazard Hwy 12 MP 73/Transferred; Cow Problem Hwy 13 MP 18/Unable to Locate; Medical Main St;
GPD
Suspicious S Boulevard/No Report; Suspicious East North 7th/No Report;
Saturday, August 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Accident with Damages Hwy 7 & Hwy 95/Report Taken; Communications Hwy 14/No Report; Medical Pittsburg Landing; Theft Barn Rd/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Service Flats/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency Assist Idaho St/No Report; Contempt of Court Hwy 12 MP 68.5/No Report; Fish and Game River View Drive/Transferred; Welfare Check Lamb Grade/No Report; Accident with Damages Hwy 12 MP 71/Report Taken; Citizen Dispute Main St/No Report; Agency Assist Hwy 162/No Report;
GPD
Medical North D St;
Sunday, August 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft Yellowbrook Rd/No Report; Medical Volmer Rd; Citizen Assist Heath Drive/No Report; Accident with Damages Hwy 95 Sheep Creek/No Report; DUI/Hwy 95 Big Salmon Rd/Resulted in the arrest of 24 year old Riggins man; Communications Ferdinand Butte/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 New Meadows NB/No Report; Fire White Tail Acres/No Report; Accident with Injuries Big Canyon Rd/Pending; Animal Problem Hwy 95 MP 241/Report Taken; Fire, Jack Pine Road/No Report; Fraud, Shearer St, Fenn/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Hazmat Hwy 12 MP 71/Unable to Locate; Vagrancy Kooskia Bridge/No Report; Fish and Game Ridgewood Drive/Transferred; Fish and Game Hill St/Transferred; Medical Glenwood Rd; Stalking Woodland Rd/No Report; Fire, School House Road, Elk City/No Report; Welfare Check, Florence St, Harpster/No Report;
GPD
Medical North Myrtle; DWP, West Main St;
CPD
Disorderly Lewiston St; Theft Broadway;
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.