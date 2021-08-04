7/26/2021 - 8/1/2021
Monday, July 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen dispute Airport Rd/No Report; Report of glass on roadway Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to ITD; Trespassing Gold Rush Ln/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Barking dog Jackson Rd/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Rivers Edge Rd; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 74 EB/No Report; Injured moose Hwy 12 MP 86.5/Transferred to Fish & Game; Illegal burning Hwy 14/Unable to Locate; Theft 3rd St Kamiah/Transferred to Lewis County; Illegal burning Selway Rd/Unable to Locate; Suspicious items found Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Injured deer Hwy 12 MP 68.5/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Fraud Hwy 13; Loose dog W N 5th St;
CPD
Theft 3rd St; Medical transfer Gritman; Theft Church St;
Tuesday, July 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Vandalism Lucile Rd/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 251/Transferred to ISP; Medical Bentz Ln; Identity theft Well St Riggins/Report Taken; Vehicle dragging muffler Hwy 95 MP 227/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 262/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 77/No Report; Welfare check Harpster Dr/Unable to Locate; Theft of tools Elk City/No Report; Medical Selway Rd; Property damage Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report; Fire Tookush area; Juvenile problem Main St Kooskia/No Report; Assault Main St Kooskia/Report Taken;
GPD
Commercial alarm W Main St; Loose dog W N 3rd St; Medical N Myrtle; Disorderly W Main St;
CPD
Assault Main St;
Wednesday July 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of speeding grain trucks Jentges Rd; Welfare check Grangeville area/Unable to Locate; Civil standby Norma Ave Ferdinand; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 14 MP 6; Medical N Main St Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Forrest Dr/No Report; Injured deer Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Theft Lindy Ln/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Selway Rd; Domestic dispute resulting in the arrest of a 35 yoa Kooskia male for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Domestic Battery in the presence of a Child, and Attempted Strangulation Hwy 12 MP 73; House check Hwy 13 MP 13; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 72; Extra patrol Hwy 12 MP 73; Deliver message Hwy 13 MP 13;
GPD
Injured owl N Meadow St; Medical N Idaho Ave; Report of dog left in vehicle Hwy 95; Medical W North 5th St;
Thursday, July 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Attempt to Locate White Bird/No Report; Prowler Norma Ave Ferdinand/Report Taken; One vehicle accident non-injury Hwy 95 & Canyon Rd/No Report; Loose cows Lukes Gulch Rd; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 22 yoa male for DWP Hwy 95 MP 249; Abandoned vehicle White Bird area/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 & Denver Rd/Unable to Locate; Report of intoxicated pedestrian Main St Riggins/No Report; Assault resulted in the cite and release of a 31 yoa Lapwai male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/DUI/Fail to Purchase DL Hwy 95 & Lake Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 214/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of vehicle Chief Looking Glass/No Report – Civil – Transferred to Prosecuting Attorney; Unsecure premises Tweedy Ln/No Report; Reckless driving West St Kooskia/No Report; Medical Front St;
GPD
Assault W Main St; Barking/whining dog South College St; Harassment W Main St;
CPD
Vicious dog Lewiston St;
Friday, July 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 & Twin House Rd; Vehicle vs cow Hwy 95 MP 258/Report Taken; Trespassing S Main St Riggins/Pending; Vandalism Tolo Lake/Pending; Fraud Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Found property Hwy 95 MP 238; Cow problem Service Flats Rd/No Report; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 27 yoa Clearwater male for DUI Hwy 13; Residential alarm Mager Ln/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Main St Stites; Citizen dispute Main St; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Fraud Old School Ave/No Report; Agency assist Clearcreek Rd/No Report; Medical Algoma St; Domestic dispute E Pine St/Report Taken; Illegal burning McComas Meadows area/Transferred to FS; Assault Main St Kooskia/Report Taken; Reckless driving Lightning Creek Rd/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Suspicious activity S Hall St; Barking dog N Mill & Nez Perce St; Parking problem W Main St; Barking dog W North 5th St; Residential alarm W N 7th St; Theft E Main St;
CPD
Death Foster Ave; Barking dogs Myrtle St;
Saturday, July 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 62 yoa Greencreek male for DUI Greencreek & Eckert Rd; Medical Big Salmon Rd; Reckless semi truck Hwy 95 MP 248/Transferred to ISP; Medical Mt Idaho Loop Rd; Trespassing White Bird Battle Fields/Transferred to National Park Service; Possible stolen vehicle Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report – Civil; Fire Patrick Creek;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Main St Kooskia/Transferred to Tribal PD; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 14 MP 15.1/Report Taken; Citizen assist Main St Kooskia/No Report; Reckless driving Fort Misery Rd/No Report; Dead deer needing removed Hwy 13/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical Dixie area; Trespassing Clearcreek Rd/Pending; Possession of drug paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 94/Transferred to Fish & Game; Found property Main St; Probation violation Chief Looking Glass Ln/Transferred to Probation; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 52 yoa Kamiah male for a Nez Perce County Warrant Braodway & Clearwater; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 68 yoa Kooskia female for DUI Main St;
GPD
Mental problems Nez Perce St; Vagrancy S Hall St; Medical S Hall St;
CPD
Found property Main St; Medical transfer Ctwd Airport;
Sunday, August 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 277/Unable to Locate; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Front St; Medical Hwy 12 MP 151; Medical Elk City; Medical View Rd; 911 hangups Elk Creek Rd/No Report; Loose dogs Red River Rd/No Report; Recovered property Hwy 14 MP 1/Unable to Locate; Trespassing S Main St/Pending; Medical Main St Kooskia; Cow Problem Harpster Dr/No report; Traffic Hazard Clear Crk Rd/Transferred; Fire Canyon View Rd/Unable to locate; Fire Glenwood Rd/Unable to locate; Utility Problem Caribel Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Trespassing W Main St; Mental Problems Nez Perce St;
