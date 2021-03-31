Idaho County Weekly Log
3/22/2021 - 3/28/2021
Monday, March 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Tarbit Rd; Fraud Grangeville/No Report; Vehicle vs elk Hwy 95 MP 198/Report Taken; Civil standby Wagon Wheel Ln; Agency assist Crooks St; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 233/No Report; VIN N Main St; VIN Old Pollock Rd; Suspicious vehicle Prairie Rd/No Report; Medical Radar Rd; Injured deer needing dispatched Hwy 95 MP 210/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vandalism Llama Ln/No Report; VIN View Rd; Loose sheep Big Cedar Rd/Report Taken; Injury one vehicle rollover Hwy 12 MP 80.6/Transferred to ISP; Vandalism Hwy 13/No Report; Shoplifting Main St Kooskia/Pending; Property damage Hwy 12 MP 73/Pending; Harassment Rivers Edge Rd/Report Taken; Medical Front St;
GPD
Barking dogs W Cunningham; Loitering W Main St; Agency assist W Main St; Welfare check Cunningham St; Citizen assist Cunningham St;
CPD
Trespassing Bash St; Medical transfer Kootenai;
Tuesday, March 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Child abuse Seven Devils Rd/Pending; Citizen dispute Deerwood Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Hwy 12 MP 80; Report of juveniles vaping Hwy 13 MP 23/Report Taken; Medical Selway Rd; Death Depot St/Report Taken; Medical Skyline Dr;
GPD
Medical E N 4th St; Barking dogs E N 3rd;
Wednesday March 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare check S Main St/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/Unable to Locate; Custodial interference Main St Riggins/No Report; Deer in roadway Hwy 95 MP 186-187/Transferred to ITD; Report of spun out semi’s Hwy 95 MP 231-233/No Report; Medical Rapid RIver Rd; Medical transfer Airport Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Voter fraud Wild Plum Ln/Report Taken; VIN Elk St Harpster; Civil standby Kidder Ridge Rd; Loose dogs Hwy 12 MP 69/Unable to Locate; Threatening Kooskia area/No Report; Suspicious activity Leitch Creek Rd/No Report; Prowler Thornsprings Rd/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Commercial alarm W Main St;
CPD
Commercial alarm Lewiston St; Reckless driving Lewiston St; Medical transfer St Joes; Medical Lewiston St;
Thursday, March 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Mental problems Bucks Blvd/Report Taken; Juvenile problem Cash Ln/No Report; VIN Race Creek Rd; Medical Quail Ln; Welfare check Wagon Wheel Ln/No Report; Agency assist for cover unit Tolo Lake & Johnston Cutoff; Theft of trash can Main St Riggins/No Report; Theft Hwy 95 MP 201/Report Taken; Reckless driving Greencreek Rd & Westoff Rd/No Report; Report of vehicle with no taillights Hwy 95 MP 171/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 205/Transferred to ISP; Me
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Main St; Report of juveniles vaping Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Residential alarm Caribel Rd; Possible DUI Hwy 12 MP 67/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Beaverslide area; Trespassing Woodland Cedar Rd/No Report; Report of DUI, resulted in the arrest of a 59 yoa Kamiah male for DUI Main St; Missing subject, located & OK, Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 127-128/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Juvenile problem South B St; Abandoned vehicle E N 2nd St; Welfare check N College St; Vandalism Nezperce St; Residential alarm W N 7th St; Suicide threats South C St; Barking dogs E N 3rd St;
CPD
Fender bender King St; Medical North St;
Friday, March 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Main St Riggins; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Reckless driving resulted in the arrest of a 34 yoa Spokane, WA male for a Valley County Warrant and a Kootenai County Warrant Hwy 95 MP 198; Vandalism Main St Riggins/No Report; Medical Radar Rd; Domestic dispute Lupine Dr/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 7 & Kube Rd; Chimney fire Fish Hatchery Rd; Report of suspicious chemical smell Poor Farm Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Shenandoah Dr; Fraud Glenwood Rd/Report Taken; Trespassing PFI Extension Rd/No Report; Extra patrol Front St; Citizen dispute Red Fir Rd/No Report; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 36 yoa Kooskia male for DUI Main St;
GPD
Traffic offense complaint Truck Rt; Suicide threat North Myrtle; Medical E Main St;
Saturday, March 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Doumecq Rd; Abandoned vehicle Main St Riggins; Emergency beacon Pittsburg Landing area; Medical Hammer Creek; Reckless driving Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Prowler Thorn Springs Rd/No Report; Welfare check N Front Rd/No Report; Attempt to Locate, located & OK, Maggie Creek Rd/No Report;
GPD
Trepassing N State St; Report of dog locked in vehicle Main Street.
