3/15/2021 - 3/21/2021
Monday, March 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Death River St White Bird; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 181/Report Taken; Report of dogs in highway Hwy 95 MP 261/Unable to Locate; Possible poaching Whitewater Wilderness/Transferred to Fish & Game; Slide off Lukes Gulch Rd; Traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 227;
Kooskia/Elk City
Unsecure premises N Main St Kooskia/No Report; Loose sheep Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute N Depot St/No Report; Threatening Big Cedar Rd/Report Taken; Domestic dispute Roby Rd/No Report; House check Hwy 13; Theft of Ipad Butcher Creek/Report Taken;
GPD
Parking problem N Myrtle; Vicious dogs E N 4th St; VIN Crooks St; Threatening W Main St; Commercial business alarm Main St;
Tuesday, March 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Main St Riggins; Reckless driving Radar Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 170/No Report; VIN Big Salmon Rd; Cows out Gun Club Rd; Traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 170/No Report; Medical Main St Riggins; Sheep in roadway Hwy 95 MP 214/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vicious dogs Glenwood Rd/No Report; Drug paraphernalia turned in Main St Kooskia/No Report; Tobacco problem Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Trespassing Esther St/No Report; Medical Main St Elk City; Vehicle fire Woodland Rd; Citizen dispute Elk St Harpster/Pending; Assault Caribel Rd/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 136/Report Taken;
GPD
Vandalism Main St; Report of speeders S Florence St;
Wednesday March 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Seven Devils Rd; Medical S Main St; Emergency beacon Pittsburg Landing/No Report; VIN Greencreek Rd; VIN Cemetery Rd; Juvenile problem Seven Devils Rd/Report Taken; Trespassing Red Fir Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity Main St/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 84/No Report; Threatening Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; Medical Main St Elk City; Vandalism of vehicles Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken; Medical Main St Elk City; Medical Main St Kooskia; Theft of cell phone Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical Crooks St; Threatening Main St;
CPD
Medical North St; Commercial business alarm Lewiston St; Citizen assist Main St;
Thursday, March 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 50 yoa Beaumont, CA male for a Nez Perce County Warrant Hwy 95 MP 246; Harassment Airport Rd/No Report; Trespassing Deer Creek Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Loose sheep Slate Creek/No Report; Suspicious Cottonwood area/Pending; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 223/Unable to Locate; Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 254; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 225; Attempt to Locate, located & OK, Riggins area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Tamarack St Kamiah; Fraud Celestial Way/No Report; VIN Tuning Rd; Hit and run West St Stites/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Red Fir Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Main St; Medical Syringa Ln; Possible DUI Hwy 12/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Reckless driving Main & Idaho St; Commercial business alarm South E St;
CPD
Medical Gilmore St; VIN Sandspur Rd; Medical North St; Vandalism of vehicle windows Main St;
Friday, March 19
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Pierce Rd; Rock slide Big Salmon Rd MP 1.5/Transferred to Road Dept; Trespassing Airport Rd/No Report; Juveniles prank calling 911 Doumecq Rd/No Report; Report of assault Wagon Wheel Ln/Report Taken; Medical Main St White Bird; Report of one vehicle accident Old Hwy 7 & Hwy 95/Report Taken; Extra patrol Airport Rd; Medical Cooper St White Bird; Medical Ellis Ave Winchester;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disabled vehicle Main St; Vicious dogs Flying Elk Ln/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Trenary Rd; Rocks in roadway Hwy 13 MP 32.5/Transferred to ITD; Vandalism of vehicle windows Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Violation of protection order Elk City area/Unfounded; Fraud Nezperce St/No Report; Mule on highway Hwy 14 MP 15.5/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 86/No Report; Lost property Main St Stites/No Report; Domestic dispute S Main St/No Report; Report of deer stuck in fence Hwy 12 m P 69/Transferred to Fish & Game;
GPD
Medical W North 2nd St; House check S E Madison; Parking problem Hill St; VIN N Idaho Ave; Welfare check South E St; Theft E Main St; Juveniles calling 911 E North 2nd St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai; Welfare check North St; Medical transfer St Joes; Death East St;
Saturday, March 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 231/No Report; Citizen assist Norma Ave Ferdinand/Unable to Locate; Medical Norma Ave Ferdinand; Report of vehicle pulling trailer with no lights Hwy 95 MP 256/Transferred to Lewis Co; Medical Elk Haven Circle; Abandoned vehicle Graves Creek Rd; Citizen assist Wagon Wheel Ln/No Report; Injury one vehicle rollover Hwy 162 & Crea Rd/Report Taken; Juvenile problem Aces Place/No Report; Medical Main St White Bird; Medical Main St Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vehicle vs deer Hwy 14 MP 20/No Report; Rock in highway Hwy 14 MP 35/Transferred to ITD; Parking problems Hwy 14 MP 1-8/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 62/Unable to Locate; Vicious dogs S Front St/No Report; Report of dog chasing deer Linder Ln/No Report; Medical Main St Elk City;
GPD
Medical W South St; Welfare check Nez Perce St; Juveniles prank calling 911 from deactivated cell phone South E St & Lake St; Medical E Main St; Utility problem W North 7th St;
CPD
Theft of keys Cottonwood;
Sunday, March 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 267/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 192; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 192/No Report; Intoxication medical Main St Riggins;
