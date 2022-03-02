Feb. 21 – Feb. 27, 2022
Monday, February 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Attempt to Locate Hwy 95/Hwy 12/Located and Okay; Cow Problem Johnston Cutoff/No Report; Drugs Hwy 95 MP 225/Resulted in citation to 30yo Moscow woman for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia; Fish and Game Seven Devils Rd/Transferred to Fish and Game; Missing Person Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Located and Okay;
Kooskia/Elk City
Animal Problem Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Animal Problem Hobart Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 13 MP 19; Medical Transfer Main St Kooskia; Traffic Hazard Hwy 14 MP 16/Transferred to ITD; Slide Off Hwy 12 MP 134/Transferred to ISP; Medical Valley Drive;
GPD
Runaway Juvenile Hill St; Traffic Offense Main St;
Tuesday, February 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Park St; Cow Problem Johnston Cutoff/No Report; Citizen Assist Main St Riggins/No Report; Animal Neglect 3rd St Ferdinand/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Accident w/Injuries Hwy 14 MP 27/Report Taken; Agency Assist 3rd St Kamiah/Transferred; Missing Person Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Harassment Clearcreek Rd/No Report; Medical Lawyers Creek Dyke Rd; Slide Off Elk City Wagon Rd/No Report; Traffic Hazard Lambs Grade/Unable to Locate; Vicious Animal Clearwater St/No Report; Communications Red Fir Rd/No Report;
GPD
Harassment North D St;
Wednesday, February 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical South Main St Riggins; Rental Problem Country Court Drive/No Report; Medical Westhoff Rd; Animal Neglect Monastery Rd/No Report; Harassment Old Pollock Rd/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Chicane Rd/No Report; Cow Problem Johnston Cutoff/No Report; Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 248/Unable to Locate; Animal Problem Ridgewood Drive/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Extra Patrol Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; Juvenile Problem Kooskia Area/No Report; Vandalism Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical West South 1st St; Fraud South Hall St; Alarm South East St;
CPD
Fire Garrett St;
Thursday, February 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical South Main St Riggins; Medical Park St Riggins; Animal Neglect Hwy 95 Grangeville Area/No Report; Accident w/Damages Hwy 95 MP 196.5/Report Taken; Agency Assist Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Drake Rd Nez Perce; Cow Problem Johnston Cutoff/No Report; Medical South Main St Riggins; Animal Neglect 3rd St Ferdinand/No Report; Medical Little Salmon Overlook;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency Assist Hwy 12 Kamiah Area/No Report; Citizen Assist Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Medical Broadway Ave; Medical Main St Elk City; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report;
GPD
Parking Problem South College; Welfare Check North B St; Fire West North St; Suspicious North D St;
CPD
Death East St;
Friday, February 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 190/Transferred to ITD; Death South Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Animal Neglect Hwy 95 239.5/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 225/No Report; Arrest Grangeville/Resulted in arrest of 32yo Boise man for Nez Perce County warrant; Welfare Check Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 13 MP 2.5/No Report; Cow Problem Truck Route Grangeville/No Report; Missing Person Secesh/Located and Ok;
Kooskia/Elk City
Accident w/Injuries Leitch Creek Rd/Report Taken; Agency Assist 1st St Kamiah/No Report; Prowler Pratt Rd/No Report; Vehicle vs. Deer Accident Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Medical Main St Elk City; Agency Assist Bridge St Kooskia/No Report; Agency Assist Fir Rd Kamiah/No Report; Medical Glenwood Rd; Domestic Dispute East Pine St/No Report; Welfare Check East Pine St/No Report;
GPD
Animal Problem North College St; Medical South E St; Suspicious North Meadow;
Saturday, February 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen Assist Airport Rd/No Report; Traffic Hazard Hwy 13 MP 8.5/Transferred to ITD; Contempt of Court Summer Breeze Ln/No Report; Accident w/Injuries Warren Wagon Rd/Report Taken; Medical Cooper St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic Hazard Hwy 12 MP 84/Transferred to ITD; Civil Standby Hwy 12 MP 68.5/No Report; Trespassing Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report; Fire Hwy 12 MP 84/Controlled Burn; Medical Mule Deer Drive;
GPD
Medical East North 2nd; Medical East North 2nd; Elder Abuse East North 2nd;
CPD
Medical King St; Transfer Cottonwood Airport;
Sunday, February 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical River St; Custodial Interference Shearer St/No Report; Medical Grangeville Salmon Rd; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 267/Unable to Locate; Drugs Johnston Cutoff/Resulted in a citation issued to 30yo Emmett female for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Tahoe Loop;
GPD
Utility Problem North Myrtle St; Medical Scott St.
