Dec. 20 – Dec. 26, 2021
Monday, December 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Request for snow drifts to be plowed Day Rd/Prairie Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Loose dogs White Bird area/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 231; Mental problems Bucks Blvd; Parking problem Whitetail & Fish Hatchery Rd; Citizen dispute Main St Riggins; Medical W Main St; Disorderly W Main St/No Report; Horse in roadway Hwy 95 MP 200; Medical Hwy 95;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute resulted in the arrest of a 61 yoa Kooskia male for Resisting/Obstructing/Felony Child Endangerment Broadway Ave; Possible slide off Hwy 12 MP 72; Medical Main St Kooskia; Non-injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 161/Transferred to ISP; Welfare check Fort Misery Rd/Pending; Non-injury two vehicle accident Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist Hawthorn Ln; Theft Caribel Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Broadway Ave/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Broadway Ave/Unable to Locate; Citizen assist Red Fir Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 13 & Hwy 12/Unable to Locate; Trespassing Sweeney Hill Rd/Pending; Disorderly Red Fir Rd/No Report; Slide off Schuster & Flying Elk;
GPD
Medical E North 4th St; Citizen dispute Nezperce St; Commercial alarm S Idaho Ave; Reckless driving State & Main St; Suspicious activity N Meadow St;
CPD
Communications Front St;
Tuesday, December 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide off Airport Rd; Overdose S Main St; Suspicious activity Main St Riggins; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 212; Loose cows Tolo Lake Rd & Johnston Cutoff; Trespassing White Water Wilderness Dr/No Report; Death S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Citizen Dispute, Rieman Road/No Report; Citizen Dispute, Prairie Road/No Report; Accident with Damage, HWY 95 MP 210/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of protection order violation Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Report of pedestrians in highway Adams Grade/Unable to Locate; Medical Skyline Dr; Slide off Beaverslide Rd; Trespassing Shira Rd/No Report – Civil; Forgery Schuster Rd/No Report; Slide off Shira Rd; Alarm, Highway 13/No Report Required; Agency Assist, Grove Road, Kamiah/No Report; Accident with Damage, Luke’s Gulch Road/Report Taken; Medical, Tahoe Loop Road;
GPD
Medical S College; Medical S Florence; Loose dog South E St; Theft of vehicle South B St; Accident with Damage, East South St; Medical South College St; Parking Problem, East North 1st St;
CPD
Missing child, located & OK, Foster Ave;
Wednesday, December 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Offense, HWY 95 MP 255/Deputies Unable to Locate; Trespassing, HWY 13/No Report Required; Theft Automobile, Bridge St, White Bird/Resulted in the arrest of 44yo male for Grand Theft and DWP; Parking Problem, HWY 95/No Report Required; Accident with Damage, HWY 162 MP 7/Unfounded; Wanted Person, West Main St/Resulted in a male being arrested on a Lewis County Warrant; Assault, White Bird/Resulted in the arrest of a 44yo male for Felony Domestic Battery; Boating Problem, Salmon River/No Report Required; Theft, North St, Riggins/No Report Required;
Kooskia/Elk City
DUI Ridgewood Drive; Resulted in the arrest of 47yo female for Resist and Obstruct and Battery as well as the arrest of a 43yo male for Resist and Obstruct; Medical, Kidder Ridge Road; Medical Woodland Road; Trespassing, Shira Road/No Report Required; Animal Problem, Sill Creek Road/No Report Required; Citizen Dispute, Liberty Lane/No Report Required; Custodial Interference/No Report Required; Disabled Vehicle, HWY 14 MP 39/No Report Required; Property Damage, Thenon St/No Report Required; Traffic Hazzard, HWY 14 MP 12/No Report Required; Traffic Hazard, HWY 13 MP 14-15/No Report Required; Intoxication, Chief Looking Glass Lane/Transferred; Cow Problem, HWY 14 MP 8/No Report;
GPD
Animal Problem, North A St; Animal Problem, North State St; Medical North Florence St;
CPD
Animal Problem, Bash St;
Thursday, December 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical, HWY 95 South; Traffic Offense, HWY 95 MP 259/No Report Required; Threatening, South Main St, Riggins/No Report Required; Medical, North Main St, Riggins; Slide Off, HWY 95 MP 238/No Report Required; Traffic Hazard, HWY 95 MP 258/Transferred; Traffic Hazard, HWY 95 MP 261/Transferred; Slide Off, HWY 95 MP 258/No Report Required; Fire, Cheyenne Drive/No Report Required; Accident with Injuries, HWY 95 MP 179/Transferred;
Kooskia/Elk City
Slide Off, HWY 12 MP 69.5/No Report Required; Vicious Animal, HWY 162/No Report; Threatening, Main St, Elk City/Cited and Report Taken; Cow Problem, Mule Deer Drive/No Report Required; Suspicious, Liberty Lane/No Report Required; Suspicious, HWY 13/No Report Required; Traffic Hazard, HWY 12 MP 60/Transferred; Traffic Hazard, Woodland Road/No Report Required; Animal Problem, Weedmark Way/No Report Required; Traffic Hazard, Woodland Road/Transferred; Missing Person, HWY 12/No Report Required; Traffic Hazard, Kooskia/No Report Required; Utility Problem, Elk City/No Report Required; Welfare Check, 3rd Ave, Kooskia/No Report;
GPD
Animal Problem, East South 4th St; Animal Problem, North C St; Medical, West North 2nd St; Fire, West Main St; Slide Off, Pine St;
CPD
Communications, Lewiston St;
Friday, December 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide Off, Old Stites Road/No Report Required; Slide Off, Whitetail Drive & Fish Hatchery Road/No Report Required; Traffic Hazard, Green Creek Road/Transferred; Traffic Hazard, HWY 95 MP 249; Threatening, Riggins/No Report Required; Medical, River St, White Bird; Traffic Offense, Luke’s Gulch Road/No Report Required;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical, Appaloosa Drive; Citizen Dispute, Spruce Road/No Report Required; Abandoned Vehicle, Leitch Creek Road/Deputies Unable to Locate; Abandoned Vehicle, Leitch Creek Road/No Report Required; Vicious Animal, Shenandoah 3rd St/No Report Required; Found Property, Flying Elk Drive/No Report Required; Vicious Animal, Kooskia/No Report Required; Trespassing, Thenon St/No Report Required; Weapons Offense, Nezperce St/Deputy Unable to Locate; Medical, Elk Creek Road; Accident, Leitch Creek/No Report Required; Suspicious, Thenon St/No Report Required;
GPD
Medical, North Florence St; Animal Problem, Main St; Traffic Offense, A St; Domestic Dispute, Cunningham St; Medical, West Main St; Suspicious, West Main St; Medical, Elk St; Domestic Dispute, West Main St;
Saturday, December 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical, Ridgeview Drive; Fire, Bucks Blvd, White Bird/No Report Required; Transfer, Grangeville Airport; Suicide Threat, Riggins/No Report Required; Medical, Time Zone Road; Accident with Injuries, HWY 95 MP 172/Transferred; Traffic Hazard, HWY 95 MP 246/No Report Required; Medical, Radar Road; Attempt to Locate, HWY 95/No Report Required;
Kooskia/Elk City
Juvenile Problem, Bridge St, Stites/No Report Required;
GPD
Lost Property, Idaho St & East South 2nd St;
Sunday, December 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Suicide Threat, Main St, Riggins/Report Taken; Medical, Main St, Riggins; Traffic Hazard, HWY 13/Transferred; Traffic Hazard, HWY 95/Transferred; Harassment, Idaho County/Transferred; Animal Problem, Sage Lane/Individual Cited for Dog at Large, No Report Required; Traffic Offense, HWY 95 MP 193/Deputies Unable to Locate; Disabled Vehicle, Grangeville Truck Route/Transferred; Theft Hwy 95/Pending; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 225; Threatening S Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Slide off Cedar Creek Rd; Citizen dispute Broadway Ave/No Report; Reckless driving report resulted in the arrest of a 26 yoa Kooskia female for Possession of Methamphetamines Depot St; Slide off Leitch Creek Rd;
GPD
Medical, North State St; Theft South C St; Vehicle theft South B St;
CPD
Transfer, Lewiston St; Medical transfer Grangeville Airport.
