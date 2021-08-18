8/9/2021 - 8/13/2021
Monday, August 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 28 yoa Cottonwood male for Possession of Controlled Substance x2, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 261; Loose dog Truck Rt/No Report; Vandalism Telcher Creek Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 & S Johnston Rd/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 S; Vicious dog Big Salmon Rd/Transferred to BLM; Mental problems Yellowbrook St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose chickens Ping St/No Report; Medical Pratt Rd; Medical Appaloosa Dr; Medical Lamb Grade; Trespassing Hwy 12/No Report – Civil; Medical Big Cedar Rd; Speeders Stites area; Custodial interference Kooskia area/Transferred to Tribal Police; Reckless driving Lukes Gulch Rd/Unable to Locate; Juveniles riding ATV’s through gravel piles Kamiah area/No Report; Horses out in the roadway Hwy 13 MP 14/Unable to Locate; Threatening Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute E Pine St/No Report;
GPD
Welfare check Cunningham; Suspicious activity Main St; Suspicious activity resulted in the arrest of a 22 yoa Grangeville female for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Main St;
CPD
Alarm Lewiston St; Medical Bash St;
Tuesday, August 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Horses in roadway Hwy 7 & Halford Rd/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle White Bird; Assault Radar Rd/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 208; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 207/Transferred to ISP; Two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 216/Report Taken; Cows out Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Suspicious vehicle resulting in the arrest of a 50 yoa Grangeville male for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Paraphernalia Grangeville Salmon Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Non-injury one vehicle accident Glenwood Rd/Pending; Dog bite Clearwater Main St/Pending; Abandoned vehicle French Gulch Campground/Transferred to FS; Littering Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Fire Rocky Point Rd; Fire Rocky Point Rd; Domestic dispute Nez Perce St/No Report; Trespassing Glenwood Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Clear Creek Rd; Loose dog Fir Rd/No Report; Injured deer Lindy Ln/Transferred to Fish & Game;
GPD
Welfare check Elk St; Theft South D St;
Wednesday August 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 253/Unable to Locate; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227;
Kooskia/Elk City
Runway juvenile, located, Clearwater Ave/Report Taken; Attempt to Locate on overdue persons Hwy 12 MP 96/No Report; Fraud White Bird Rd/Report Taken; Trespassing W Lightning Loop Rd/No Report; Welfare check Riverview Ave/Transferred to Tribal Police; Agency assist 3rd St Kamiah;
GPD
Fire alarm W Main St; Medical S Meadow St;
Thursday, August 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Keuterville Rd; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 44 yoa White Bird male for DWP White Bird area; Controlled burn that got out of control Cottonwood Butte Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 269/No Report; Reckless driving Greencreek Rd/No Report; Illegal burning Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Report of animal abuse Hwy 95 MP 267/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 227/Unable to Locate; Theft S Main St/Report Taken; Welfare check Vollmer Rd Fenn/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Violation of Protection Order Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Welfare check Apple Ln/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Kooskia area/Transferred to FS; Fire Elk City;
GPD
Medical South E St; Fender bender W Main St; Loitering North A St;
Friday, August 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Commercial alarm Hwy 13 MP 1/No Report; Traffic hazard Main St Riggins; Fire Big Salmon Rd MP 18; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 253/Unable to Locate; Identity theft Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Medical East Rd; Disorderly Bitterroot Dr/Report Taken; Medical Gregory Creek Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Hammer Creek Rd/Report Taken; Medical Summer Breeze Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 136/Transferred to ISP; Suspicious activity Shenandoah Third St/Unable to Locate; Parking problem Hwy 13 & Broadway Ave/No Report; Medical Big Buck Rd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.