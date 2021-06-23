6/14/2021 - 6/15/2021
Monday, June 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Hazzard, Highway 13/No Report Required; Fish and Game/Transferred to Fish and Game; Traffic Offense, Highway 13/No Report; Harassment, River Street, White Bird/Report Taken; Found Property, Shorts Bar/No Report; Vin Inspection, Highway 13; Vin Inspection, Day Road; Suspicious, Twin House Road/No Report; Trespassing, Eagle Nest Road, Secesh/No Report; Medical, Highway 162 Mile Post 14;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen Dispute, Schuster Road/No Report; Vin Inspection Larradon Drive/No Report; Rental Problem, North Main St/No Report; Welfare Check, Valley View Subdivision/No Report; Domestic Dispute, Cedar Mill Road/Report Taken; Theft, Three Bear Lane, Stites/No Report; Suspicious, Depot St/No Report; Suspicious, Woodland Road/Deputy Unable to Locate; Contempt of Court, Celestial Way/No Report; Fireworks, NW of Pilot Knob/No Report;
GPD
Medical, Tamarack Apartments; Vin Inspection, West Cunningham; Disabled Vehicle West Main St and North State St; Disorderly, West Main St; Suspicious, Highway 95/No Report; Welfare Check, Cunningham St; Found Property, South Idaho St;
CPD
Contempt of Court, Gilmore St; Alarm, Lewiston St;
Tuesday, June 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Vin Inspection, Old Pollock Road; Fraud, Little Salmon Overlook/Report Taken; Traffic Offense, Highway 95 Mile Post 205/Deputies Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Alarm, Highway 13/No Report; Medical, Harpster RV Park; Vin Inspection, Pine Hollow Road; Vin Inspection, Harris Ridge Loop; Threatening, Loloyn Lane/No Report; Vicious Animal, Court Road/No Report; Traffic Hazard, Beaverslide Road/No Report.
