7/12/2021 - 7/17/2021
Monday, July 12
Grangeville/Riggins
DWP, White Bird/Report Taken; Suspicious, Squaw Creek Road/No Report; Traffic Hazard, HWY 95/No Report; Fraud, Grangeville/No Report; Traffic Offense, Mt Idaho Grade/No Report; Missing Person, Burgdorf/No Report; Fraud, St Michaels Road/No Report; Contempt of Court, Idaho County Jail/Report Taken; Animal Problem, Ponderosa Ridge Lane/No Report; Lost Property, Tolo Lake/No Report; Buglary, Butcher Creek Lane/Report Taken; Domestic Dispute, Luke’s Gulch Road/No Report; Medical, North Main St, Riggins; Disorderly, Rapid River/No Report; Arrest, South Main St, Riggins/36yo Male arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Trespassing;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vandalism, HWY 12/ Report Taken; Harassment, HWY 12/No Report; Animal Neglect, Luke’s Gulch Road/No Report; Threatening, Kooskia Area/No Report; Citizen Disput, Nezperce St/Report Taken; Fire, Main St, Stites/No Report; Contempt of Court, Lynn Lane/No Report;
GPD
Domestic Dispute, Crook St;
CPD
Theft, Cottonwood; Medical, North St;
Tuesday, July 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical, North Main St, Riggins; Littering, Pollock/Report Taken; Stalking, Shearer St, Fenn/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Parking Problem, HWY 12/No Report; Fire, Nezperce St/No Report; Medical, Clearwater; Harassment, Liberty Lane/Report Taken; Abandoned Vehicle, Elk Creek Road/No Report; Harassment, HWY 14/Report Taken; Traffic Offense, HWY 12/Transferred to Lewis County; Accident with Damage, HWY 12/No Report;
GPD
Medical, East Main St;
CPD
Medical, Ironwood Drive; Suspicious, Foster Ave;
Wednesday July 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Burglary, Squaw Creek Road/Report Taken; Traffic Offense HWY 95/Deputy Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense HWY 95/52yo Male Cited for Reckless Driving and Speeding; Medical, Bridge St, White Bird; Traffic Offense, HWY 95/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle, Main St, Riggins/Pending; Traffic Offense, HWY 95/Transferred to ISP; Threatening, Grangeville Area/No Report; Possible DUI resulting in the arrest of an 18 yoa Cottonwood male for DUI/Minor in Possession Hwy 95 MP 234; Suspicious activity Aces Place & Main St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fish and Game, HWY 12/No Report; Suspicious, Esther St/No Report; Vin Inspection, Amber Ave/No Report; Animal Problem, Kooskia Area/No Report; Theft, Selway Road/No Report; CPOR, Kamiah Area/No Report; Trespassing, TomTaha Creek Road/No Report; Suspicious, Orchard Lane/No Report; Agency Assist, HWY 12 and No Kid Lane, Kamiah/No Report; Accident with Injuries, American River Road, Elk City/Report Taken; Vandalism, Chief Looking Glass Lane/Report Taken; Medical Woodland Rd; Dumpster fire Hwy 13 MP 11; Agency assist LomToma Ln;
GPD
Medical, West North 2nd St; Traffic Offense, HWY 95 and Main St; Domestic Dispute, Scott St; Suspicious North State St; DWP, Airport Road; Medical, Main St and South Meadow; Assault, West Cunningham; Assault South E St;
CPD
Animal Noise, Lewiston St; Cow Problem, Hogan St and Lewiston St;
Thursday, July 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Found mule & horse Rainbow Lake/No Report; 911 hangups Twin House Rd/No Report; Theft Bridge St White Bird/No Report – Civil; Citizen assist Florence area/Transferred to BLM; Report of vandalism, resulting in the cite and release of an 18 yoa White Bird male for Malicious Injury to Property River St/Report Taken; Loose dogs Hwy 13/No Report; Report of people shooting from vehicles Hwy 95 MP 210/Unable to Locate; Shoplifting S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 235/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 234; Citizen assist S Main St Riggins/No Report; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 257/Transferred to Lewis Co; Longhorns out on roadway Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Juvenile problem Seven Devils Rd/Report Taken; Medical Cooper St White Bird; Dead deer needing removed from roadway Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Hwy 13/No Report; Vicious dogs Esther St/Report Taken; Suicide threats Hwy 12 MP 67; Dog bite Big Buck Rd/No Report; Fender bender West St Stites/Report Taken; Vicious dogs Esther St/Report Taken; Deer needing put down Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report;
GPD
Possible vehicles racing Gville area; Report of car being egged W North 5th St; Suspicious activity E South St; Parking problem Park St; Medical W Cunningham; Citizen dispute W South 1st St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Friday, July 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Cows out Hwy 95 MP 255; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 10/No Report; Citizen dispute over easement resulting in the cite and release of a 70 yoa Lucile female for Disturbing the Peace Cow Creek Rd/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 238; Theft of horses Reservoir Rd/Report Taken; Rental problem Main St Riggins/No Report; Trespassing Twilegar Ln Lucile/Pending; Lost property Main St Riggins; Threatening Getta Creek/Pending; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 212/Unable to Locate; Cows in roadway Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Fire Squaw Creek Rd; Disorderly Rapid River/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fire Glenwood Rd/Unable to Locate; Vicious dogs Selway Rd/No Report; Injured deer Hwy 12 MP 67/Transferred to Fish & Game; Welfare check Main St Kooskia/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 155/Transferred to ISP; Vehicle vs motorcycle w/ injuries Hwy 12 MP 97/Report Taken; Reckless dirtbikes Red Fir Rd/Transferred to ISP; Medical Main St Elk City; Welfare check Front St/No Report; Reckless driving report resulting in the arrest of a 42 yoa San Bernardino, CA male for DUI Main St Kooskia;
GPD
Medical S Florence St; Reckless dirtbike Park St;
CPD
Welfare check East St;
Saturday, July 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Disorderly subject resulted in the arrest of a 44 yoa Cheney, WA female for Resisting/Obstructing/Battery/Disturbing the Peace Main St Riggins; Medical Polly Bemis; Domestic dispute Country Court Dr/No Report; Rental problems Hwy 95 S/No Report; Medical Lucile; Assault Fish Trap Rd/Report Taken; Lost property Main St Riggins/No Report; Harassment Fairview Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Dixie Rd; Medical Elk City; Reckless driving Stites/Unable to Locate; Reckless scooter Hwy 13 MP 24/Unable to Locate; Report of female in distress resulted in the arrest of a 22 yoa Missoula, MT male for Disturbing the Peace Hwy 12 MP 142; Found property Lindy Ln/No Report; Medical Hwy 13; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 37 yoa Kooskia female for Felony Idaho County Warrant/Resisting/Obstructing/False Information & the cite and release of a 32 yoa Kamiah male for Resisting/Obstructing/False Information Hwy 13 & Stites Grade Rd; Report of someone shooting guns Blackbird Dr/No Report; Loose dog Woodland Red Fir Rd/No Report; Reckless four wheelers Roby Rd/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report;
GPD
Medical Cunningham St; Suspicious activity N Myrtle St;
CPD
Mental problems Lewiston St; Medical Pine St; Death Pine St;
Sunday, July 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Intoxicated subject, given courtesy ride home River St White Bird; Traffic Offense Johnson Cutoff Rd Driver cited; Welfare Check Cow Creek Rd/No report; Medical Rapid River Court; Attempt To Locate Hwy 95 MP 204 SB/Unable to Locate; Disorderly Main Str/No Report; Fire Hwy 95 MP 217/No Report; Suspicious Person Hwy 95 MP 263/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Hwy 13 MP 1/No Report; Traffic Offense Fish Hatchery Rd/Follow Up needed; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 244 NB/Transferred;
Kooskia/Elk City
Animal Problem Clearcreek Rd/Transferred; Non injury accident Hwy 12 MP 122/Unable to Locate; Accident Woodland Rd/Unable to locate; Rental Problem Hwy 12/No Report; Fire Cleare Creek/Transferred; Fire Hwy 12 MP 78-80/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical W N 5th St; Runaway Juvenile Park St; Vehicle Theft Park Str; Runaway Juvenile N College;
