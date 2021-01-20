1/11/2021 - 1/17/2021
Monday, January 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Old Pollock Rd; Medical Hwy 95 S; Dumpster fire Greencreek & Wensman Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 MP 8; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 234;
Kooskia/Elk City
Pedestrian in the roadway Hwy 13 MP 25/No Report; Welfare check Kamiah area/Transferred to Lewis County; Trespassing Hwy 13/Report Taken; Disorderly Esther St/No Report; Medical Riverview Ave; Medical Hwy 13;
CPD
Abandoned vehicle King St;
Tuesday, January 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 45 yoa Spokane Valley male for DWP Hwy 95 MP 193; One vehicle truck non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 244/Report Taken; Snowmobile accident Hazard Lake area/No Report; Harassment Division St Ferdinand/No Report; Arrest of a 22 yoa Riggins male for a Logan PD, UT Warrant Big Salmon Rd; Harassment Main St/No Report; Welfare check Main St Riggins/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 245/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Clearwater St/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Sally Ann & Hwy 13; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report; Trespassing Hwy 13/No Report; Medical Woodland Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 70/No Report; Power out report Oragrande/Transferred to Avista; Medical Woodland Rd; Disorderly Fall & Dyke Rd/No Report; Welfare check Elk Creek Rd/No Report;
GPD
Chimney fire N Idaho Ave; Welfare check Washington Ave; Welfare check E North St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai Medical; Agency assist S Broadway;
Wednesday January 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Mental problems Bucks Blvd/Report Taken; Parking problem Monastery Rd/Unable to Locate; VIN Hwy 95 S; Abandoned vehicle Doumecq Rd; Barking dog Main St Riggins/Pending; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 84; Tree down in roadway Hwy 13 MP 11/Transferred to ITD; Mental problems Clearwater area/No Report; Medical Weedmark Way; Trespassing Hwy 13/No Report; Medical Woodland Rd; Suspicious Main St Stites/No Report;
GPD
Commercial alarm, due to wind, E Main St; Welfare check N Meadow St; Medical Crooks St;
CPD
Welfare check Broadway St;
Thursday, January 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Vicious dog 1st St Ferdinand/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Main St Kooskia; Fraud N Main St/Report Taken; Medical Clearcreek Rd; Non-injury one vehicle accident Rupp Rd/Report Taken; Citizen assist Roby Rd; Medical Woodland Rd;
GPD
Parking problem N Junction; Abandoned vehicles E N 2nd St; Threatening E North St; Found bicycle Hwy 95 N; Two vehicle non-injury accident W North St & North B St; Found property C St & North St;
Friday, January 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious activity Riggins area/No Report; Medical S Main St; Vandalism Hwy 95 S/Report Taken; VIN Hwy 95 MP 226; Dog in roadway Hwy 95 MP 248/No Report; VIN Jentges Rd; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 35 yoa White Bird male for Open Container/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 235; Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 234; Domestic dispute N Main St/No Report; Medical Heath Dr;
Kooskia/Elk City
Possible protection order violation Roby Rd/No Report; Medical N Front St; Cow problem Mule Deer Dr/No Report; Report of fire, controlled burn, Sill Creek Rd; Medical Hwy 14 MP 15; Medical Main St Kooskia; Medical resulting in the arrest of a 34 yoa Kamiah female for a Lewis County Warrant Main St Kooskia;
GPD
Citizen assist Hwy 13; Loose dog Elk St; Domestic dispute Nez Perce St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Saturday, January 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare check Day Rd/Report Taken; Vehicle on fire Hwy 95 MP 226/Report Taken; Report of slick/icy roads Grangeville Salmon Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Vehicle vs elk Hwy 95 MP 210/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of phone lines down Elk City area/Transferred to Ziply Fiber; Cow problem Mule Deer Dr/No Report; Medical Clear Creek Rd; Disabled vehicle Leitch Creek Rd; Property damage Ridgewood Dr/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Mental problems Scott St; Medical N Myrtle St;
CPD
Welfare check King St;
Sunday, January 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of a house being shot Red Rock Rd/Report Taken; Welfare check, subjects located & OK, Idaho County area/No Report; Medical Milner Trail Rd; Assault Hwy 95 N/Report Taken; Welfare check Old Hwy 7/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Winter Ave; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 107/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 13/Unable to Locate; Report of spotlighting Pleasant Valley Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Clear Creek Rd; Suspicious vehicle Hwy 12 & Broadway Ave/Unfounded;
GPD
Medical W Cunningham St;
