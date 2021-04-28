4/19/2021 - 4/25/2021
Monday, April 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft Main St/No Report; Elder abuse Bucks Blvd/No Report; VIN Twin House Rd; Medical Hwy 95 S Riggins; Abandoned vehicle Fuzy Rd; Attempt to Locate Salmon River Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 198; Possible DUI Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Weapon offense Tinker Creek Rd; VIN Red Fir Rd; Rental problem West St/No Report; VIN Westfall Ln; Medical Larradon Dr; Suspicious Main St Kooskia/No Report;
GPD
Burglary South D St; Trespassing South B St; Citizen assist A St;
Tuesday, April 20
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Hwy 95 S; Deliver message Gun Club Rd/No Report; VIN Twin House Rd; VIN Day Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to Adams County; Harassment Golden Acres Dr/No Report; Citizen assist Chinook Circle; Fire Hwy 95 MP 185.5; Citizen assist Hwy 14 MP 20.7;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity Caribel Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Weedmark Way; VIN Hwy 13; Vandalism Pine St/Pending; Extra patrol Caribel Rd; Trespassing Rivers Edge Rd/Pending; Contempt of court Elk City area/No Report;
GPD
Medical Main St; Citizen dispute E Main St; Abandoned vehicle North E 2nd St; Medical W N 2nd St; Travelers aid assistance Lake St;
CPD
Medical Bash St; Medical transfer St Joes;
Wednesday April 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Mental problems Riggins area/Pending; Assault Idaho County/Pending; Theft of cat Main St Riggins/No Report – Civil; Possible debris in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 259/Unable to Locate; Possible traffic hazard Hwy 13 MP 16.5/No Report; Report of dog in roadway Hwy 162 MP 20.4/No Report; Attempt to Locate, located Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle accident Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Suspicious activity Tolo Lake Rd/No Report; Cow in roadway Hwy 95 MP 219;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vandalism Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken; VIN Carrot Ridge Rd; Rental problem Depot St/No Report; VIN Clear Creek Rd; Citizen assist Depot St/No Report; Medical Winter Ave; Cow problem Hawthorn Ln/No Report; Found property Rivers Loop/No Report; Medical Pratt Rd; Cows in roadway Hwy 162 MP 19-20/No Report; Injured hawk Dyche Rd/Transferred to F&G;
GPD
Medical E S Madison; Medical N Myrtle;
Thursday, April 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 226/Transferred to ISP; Injury one vehicle accident Race Creek Rd/Report Taken; One vehicle non-injury accident resulting in the arrest of a 37 yoa Grangeville female for Felony DUI/Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Neglected horses Old Pollock Rd/No Report; Reckless driver Hwy 95 NB/No Report; Medical Hwy 95 MP 182; Commercial alarm Hwy 13;
Kooskia/Elk City
Reckless driving Stites Grade/Unable to Locate; Trespassing Depot St/No Report; Welfare check Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Suspicious activity Ridgewood Dr/Unable to Locate; Rock in the road Hwy 12 MP 72/Transferred to ITD; Assault Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical E North St; Fraud E Main St; Report of marijuana possession South D St; Juvenile problem S Idaho St; Welfare check E North St; Suspicious subject West Cunningham;
Friday, April 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Commercial alarm Hwy 13/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/Unable to Locate; Loose mule Large Ln/No Report; Report of pedestrian in the highway resulting in the arrest of a 21 yoa Grangeville male for Resisting/Obstructing/Intoxicated Pedestrian Hwy 95 MP 221; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 272/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical West St Stites; Medical Fountain St Kooskia; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 87/Report Taken; Parking problem Main & Esther St; Vicious dog East St Stites/No Report; Agency assist Gibler Rd; Medical Main St Kamiah; Possible DUI Woodland Rd/No Report;
GPD
Welfare check South E St; Elder abuse North State St; Barking dogs E N 6th St; Report of speeders South C St; Barking dogs Nez Perce St;
Saturday, April 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen assist Grangeville area/No Report; Medical Russell Rd; Vandalism of mailbox Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Vicious dogs Slate Creek Rd/No Report; VIN Pollock Rd; Debris in raodway Hwy 95 & Johnston Cutoff/Unable to Locate; Rock slide Hwy 95 MP 192/Transferred to ITD; Vehicle vs rock Hwy 95 MP 192/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 49 yoa Kamiah female for DWP Thenon & Ridgewood Dr; Harassment via phone 12th St Kamiah/Transferred to Lewis Co; Theft Too Kush Rd/Report Taken; Suicide threats Olive Branch/No Report; Trespassing Main St Elk City/No Report; Suspicious findings Kamiah area/Transferred to Fish & Game; Hit and run Adams Grade Rd/Report Taken; Battery Broadway Ave/Report Taken; Mental problems Adams Grade/No Report; Welfare check Suttler Creek Rd/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 40 yoa Lewiston male for DUI 1st & Esther St;
GPD
Medical E North St; Report of intoxicated pedestrian Hwy 95 MP 240;
Sunday, April 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Commercial alarm Keuterville Rd/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 223/Transferred to ITD; Rock slide Hwy 95 MP 194/Transferred to ITD; Extra patrol Hwy 14 MP 1-8; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 265/Report Taken; Vehicles x2 vs rocks Hwy 95 MP 203/Report Taken; Vicious dogs Paradise Rd & Gill Point Rd/Pending; House check Ridgeview; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 257/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist 6th & Main Kamiah; Traffic resulting in the arrest of an 18 yoa Kooskia male for DUI Clearwater St & Broadway Ave; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 68.5; Reckless driving Depot St/Unable to Locate; Vandalism Lightning Creek Rd MP 4/Report Taken;
GPD
Sewer backing up W N 2nd St;
