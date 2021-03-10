3/1/2021 - 3/7/2021
Monday, March 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic stop resulting in the Nez Perce County Warrant arrest of a 20 yoa Nampa male Main St Riggins; Littering Service Flats Rd/Transferred to Forest Service; Citizen dispute over easements Gold Rush Ln/Report Taken; Prowler Thorn Springs Rd/No Report; VIN Main St Riggins; Unsecure premises Stites Rd/Report Taken; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 228.5/Transferred to ITD; Rental problem Hoots Ln/No Report; Citizen assist Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Mental problems Bridge St White Bird/No Report; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 219/No Report; Citizen assist with detoxing S Main St Riggins/Transferred to EMS;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of a dead hawk Mule Deer Dr/Transferred to Fish & Game; Theft of water Spruce Rd/Report Taken; Littering report resulting in the arrest of a 20 yoa Stites male for an Idaho County Warrant Main St Kooskia; Citizen dispute over vehicle Harpster area/No Report; Citizen assist Tweedy Ln/No Report; Dead deer needing removed from roadway Hwy 13 MP 16/Transferred to ITD; Assault Main St Kooskia/Report Taken; Disorderly Appaloosa Dr/Report Taken;
GPD
Disorderly South C St; Missing property W N 5th St; Agency assist South Idaho Ave; Parking problem South E St;
CPD
Medical Lewiston St;
Tuesday, March 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Fraud Seven Devils Rd/Report Taken; Medical S Main St Riggins; Medical N Main St; Citizen dispute Ghetta Creek/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Neglected horses Hwy 12 MP 73/Pending; Fraud West St/No Report; Welfare check Friendship Ln/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 & Weedmark Way/Report Taken; Agency assist Ida St Kamiah;
GPD
Mental problems Nez Perce St; Report of a possible stolen vehicle Grangeville; Search warrant resulting in the arrest of a 23 yoa Minot, ND male for Burglary x6/Theft/Joyriding N Florence St;
Wednesday March 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen assist Hwy 95 MP 265/No Report; Found property Fairview/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 7 & Mt Zion/Unable to Locate; Theft of guns Grangeville/No Report – Civil; Boulder in roadway Hwy 95 MP 177/Transferred to ITD; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 253/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suicide death Hwy 12 MP 143/Report Taken; Found property Sally Ann Rd/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Parking problem Main St; Juvenile problem Scott St;
CPD
Medical King St;
Thursday, March 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main St Riggins; Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 248/No Report; Injured elk Elk Haven Circle/Transferred to F&G; VIN Race Creek Rd; Fender bender Riggins area/Report Taken; Citizen contact resulting in the arrest of a 61 yoa Lewiston male for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia and the arrest of a 21 yoa Sumerville, OR male for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 219;
Kooskia/Elk City
Extra patrol Main St Clearwater; Agency assist Appaloosa Dr/No Report; Trespassing Mule Deer Dr/No Report – Civil; Identity theft Hwy 13/No Report; Property damage of mailbox Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report; Fire Hwy 12 MP 76.6; Citizen dispute over fence Woodland Rd/No Report – Civil; Harassment Harpster area/No Report; Loose dog Fir Rd/No Report; Parking problem Main St/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Prowler Hwy 12/No Report;
GPD
Fender bender E N 7th & Meadow; VIN Lincoln Ave; Parking problem S College & S 3rd St; Possible missing person Main St;
Friday, March 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Hit and run Hwy 95 MP 219/Report Taken; Juvenile problem Cash Ln/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Truck Rt & Hwy 95; Fire, controlled burn, Hwy 95 MP 221; Controlled burn that got out of control Seven Devils Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 205/Transferred to ISP; VIN Fish Trap Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 255/Transferred to ISP; Vehicle vs mule Hwy 95 MP 191/Report Taken; Report of horses in highway Hwy 95 & Rapid River/No Report; Barking dogs Georgianna Dr/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 13; Death Canyon View Rd/Report Taken; VIN Airport Rd; Medical Weedmark Way; VIN Clearwater St; Report of juveniles riding motorycles recklessly Fall Ave/No Report; Report of lost gun China Garden/Report Taken; Tree on fire Hwy 13 MP 20; Citizen dispute Main St Elk City/No Report;
GPD
Attempted shoplifting W Main St; Medical Washington & B St; VIN North Idaho Ave; Assault W N 6th St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai; Trespassing North St; Mental problems Lewiston St; Medical transfer St Joes;
Saturday, March 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Mental problems Seven Devils Rd/Report Taken; Hit and run Gerogianna Dr/Report Taken; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 218/Transferred to ISP; Citizen assist Pollock Rd/No Report; Medical resulting in the arrest of a 37 yoa Ferdinand female for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana/Disturbing the Peace/False Information Norma Ave Ferdinand; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 23 yoa Cottonwood male for DUI/Open Container Hwy 95 & Cottonwood Butte Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of object in roadway Hwy 12 MP 67.5/No Report; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 49 yoa Kooskia male for DUI Main St; Trespassing Whitewater Wilderness Dr/Report Taken; Theft of gun Rio Vista Ln/Report Taken; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 67.5/No Report;
GPD
Missing person W N 6th St; Juvenile problem W N 6th St; Medical Scott St; Citizen assist W North St; Agency assist W N 6th St;
CPD
Medical transfer Grangeville Airport;
Sunday, March 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 232/Transferred to ISP; Burglary alarm Hwy 95/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 230/No Report; Mental problems Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Burglary N Main St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Hwy 12 MP 74/Report Taken; Medical Skyline Dr; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 14 MP 5-6/No Report; Welfare check Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Medical No Horse Ln; Domestic dispute Ping St/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; Medical S Main St;
GPD
Report of loud video games E Main St; Unsecure premises South E St; Theft of ammo N Hall St;
CPD
Medical Foster Ave;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.