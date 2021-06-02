5/24/2021 - 5/30/2021
Monday, May 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 29 yoa Moscow female and a 40 yoa Moscow male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 & Cottonwood Butte Rd; Cows in the road Hwy 95 MP 237; Theft of vehicle Rieman Rd/No Report; Hit and run Hwy 95 MP 259/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred to ISP; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 212/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Indecent exposure Hwy 12 MP 73/Unable to Locate; Property damage Mule Deer Dr/Report Taken; Suspicious activity Celestial Way/No Report; Parking problem Ester St & Esther Spur/Unable to Locate; VIN Kidder Ridge Rd; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 49 yoa Kooskia male for Injury to Child, Possession of Methamphetamines, Destruction of Evidence, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia and the arrest of a 43 yoa Kooskia male for Resisting/Obstructing Hwy 162 & Bug Butte Rd; Juvenile problem Front St/No Report; Report of drones flying Weedmark Way/No Report; Wanted person East St Stites/Unable to Locate; Assault resulted in the arrest of a 55 yoa Lorain, OH male for Aggravated Battery Lambs Grade;
GPD
Medical South C St; Medical N Myrtle St; Fender bender S & Meadow St; Reckless driving S Florence St;
Tuesday, May 25
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Cow Creek Rd; Report of protection order violation Purdy Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Fuzi Rd; Suspicious activity Doumecq Rd/No Report; Trespassing Barn Rd/No Report; Report of protection order violation Ironwood Dr/No Report – Civil; Loose goat Airport Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Rapid River Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Glenwood Rd; Trespassing Ridgwood Dr/No Report – Civil; Suspicious activity Winona Grade/No Report; One vehicle non-injury rollover Big Cedar Rd/Report Taken; VIN Adams Grade Rd; Agency assist Kamiah/No Report; Cows out Hwy 12 MP 73; VIN Chief Looking Glass Ln; VIN Glenwood Rd; Concerns on skunk traps Woodland Pine St/Transferred to Fish & Game; Citizen dispute Powell Rd/No Report; One vehicle accident non-injury Hwy 12 MP 70/Report Taken; Medical Lomtoma Ln; Agency assist Cassy St Kamiah; Lockout S Main St Kooskia/No Report;
Wednesday May 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Deliver message Twilegar Ln Lucile/No Report; Trespassing McKinley Mine Rd/No Report; Boulder blocking hwy Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to ITD; Abandoned vehicle Lake Rd/Unable to Locate; Welfare check Rapid River/Unable to Locate; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 49 yoa Helena, MT female for DWP/Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana Hwy 95 MP 210; Report of protection order violation McKinley Mine Rd/No Report; Ada County Warrant arrest of a 34 yoa White Bird male Cooper St; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 192/No Report; Emergency beacon Hwy 95 MP 198/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical River Front Dr; VIN Hwy 12 MP 77.5; Medical Hwy 12 MP 68; Citizen dispute Motherlode Rd/No Report; Illegal dumping Leitch Creek/No Report; Theft of purse Main St/Report Taken; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 40 yoa Lewiston male for DWP/Contempt of Court Hwy 12 & Hwy 13;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle; Parking problem North A St; Abandoned vehicle N Meadow St; Suspicious subject W Main St; Report of truck taking out wires SE Madison St;
CPD
Medical North St; Medical transfer Ctwd Airport;
Thursday, May 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious vehicle West Lake Rd/Unable to Locate; VIN Joseph Rd; Vandalism of camper by bear 221 Rd/Report Taken; VIN Rapid River Ct; Suspicious activity S Main St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Main St Stites; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 16/Report Taken; Report of high schoolers speeding Clearwater St/No Report; Report of traffic hazard Main St Elk City/No Report; VIN Hwy 13; Medical Clearwater St Stites; Extra patrol Celestial Way; Medical Hidden Springs Rd; Child abuse Toll Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical W N 5th St; Vandalism W South St; VIN South B St; Fender bender Washington Ave;
CPD
Agency assist Washington St;
Friday, May 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Parking problem N Main St Riggins/Unable to Locate; Assault on an officer resulting in the arrest of a 43 yoa Kooskia male W Main St; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 224/Unable to Locate; Agency assist Heath Dr/Report Taken; Welfare check Riggins area/No Report; Medical Ironwood Dr; Report of protection order violation McKinley Mine Rd/No Report; Medical Main St Riggins; VIN Twilegar Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose horses Ridgewood Dr; Trespassing Weedmark Way/No Report; Citizen dispute Hill St/No Report; Theft S Main St/Unable to Locate; VIN Elk Creek Rd; Harassment Smith Creek/Transferred to Fish & Game; Reckless driving Hwy 162 MP 18/Transferred to ISP; Medical Main St Stites; Disorderly Bullock Ln/No Report; Agency assist Kamiah; House check N Main St;
GPD
Welfare check E N 3rd St; Dog bite Elk & C St; Theft of clothes South C St;
CPD
Welfare check Broadway St; Medical Smith St;
Saturday, May 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Cooper St White Bird; Harassment Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Golden Acres Dr/No Report; Report of tree fall on a person Mackay Bar area; Suspicious subject N Main St Riggins/Unable to Locate; Threatening Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Fish Creek/Unable to Locate; Medical Gill Point Rd; Wanted person resulted in the arrest of a 19 yoa Lapwai male for Idaho County Warrant Hwy 95 MP 240;
Kooskia/Elk City
Unsecure premises N Main St/Unable to Locate; Citizen dispute over cattle Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; Report of dog barking Hill St/No Report; Citizen assist Big Buck Rd; Reckless driving Fountain St/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 68; Report of child locked inside restroom Van Creek/No Report; Report of possible vehicle in the river, was a tree in the river, Hwy 12 MP 72; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 83/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 33 yoa Lewiston female for Possession of Methamphetamines Hwy 12 MP 151; Medical Main St Stites; DUI arrest of a 64 yoa Kamiah female Woodland Rd; Medical Hwy 12 MP 68; Threatening Elk City area/No Report;
GPD
Injured bird W Main St/Transferred to Fish & Game; Cat problem S Hall St; Fender bender South C & Main St; Medical N Myrtle; Found dog E South 2nd St; DWP E North St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Citizen assist Pine St;
Sunday, May 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious vehicle Hwy 95 MP 209/Unable to Locate; Vandalism Cow Creek Rd/No Report; Fraud Moughmer Point Rd/No Report; Fire Lucile area; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 231/No Report; Two vehicle injury accident Hwy 95 MP 192/Report Taken; Suspicious bag Hwy 95 MP 198/No Report; Boating problem Tolo Lake Rd/Unable to Locate; Report of speeders through construction zone Hwy 13 MP 0-7; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/No Report; One vehicle accident Burgdorf area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity Hwy 12 MP 120.5/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 29 yoa Billings, MT male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 153; Citizen contact resulted in the cite and release of a 18 yoa Montclair, NJ female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 151; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 73.5; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 26 yoa Missoula, MT male for DWP Hwy 12 MP 159; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 30 yoa Missoula, MT male for Driver w/ Open Container Hwy 12 MP 142; Attempt to Locate, Sally Ann Rd/No Report; Suspicious Kamiah area/No Report;
GPD
Medical S Idaho Ave; Medical S Idaho Ave;
