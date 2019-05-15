RECORDS-DISTRICT COURT-ISSUE 20
4/25/2019 TO 5/5/2019
Dawn N. Bevan, 42, Failure to Purchase or Invalid Driver’s License, $230;
Dawn N. Bevan, 42, Failure to Appear for Misdemeanor Citation, $157.50, 2 Days Jail Time, 2 Days Credit Time;
Jacob Campbell, 30, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Bruce Christensen, 63, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Traci Ann Cooper, 54, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Aninderdit Sinsh Dhaliwal, 32, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Derrick Dishl, 30, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card, $115;
Riley L. Doering, 19, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Mattew Ellenberg, 26, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Justin R. Graham, 36, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Lee M. Hearne, 34, Driving Under the Influence, $1,850, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Tesia D. Hedden, 27, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Linda Leigh Iverson, 66, Maximum Speed Limitations and Basic Rule Violations, $90;
Floyd Jones, 34, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Brittany Lee Leonard, 28, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Douglas A. Lindstrom, 33, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Canyon W. Lowe, 18, Driving Under the Influence, $500, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Edward Matthew Mills, 41, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Edward Matthew Mills, 41, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Daniel Nila, 44, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
David Osborne, 27, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Hadassah Pereslete, 28, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Alexis Lee Ann Pottenger, 18, Vehicle Tire Equipment Violations, $67;
John Michael Richter, 53, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Mustafa N. Saleh, 23, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Mustafa N. Saleh, 23, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Zachary Todd Sanders, 27, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Monte D. Sanford, 61, Motor Carrier-Operating Vehicle without a Trip Permit, $283;
Thann E. Shira, 37, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Kyle Stewart, 24, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Vyacheslav Tatarenko, 29, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Michael D. Tillett, 20, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Samantha Tolman, 21, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Joseph Tyson, 45, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Sammy M. Vanderpool, 23, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Justin Walker, 43, Fish-For Anadromous Salmon or Steelhead without a Permit, $200;
Christopher P. Yohey, 48, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Christopher P. Yohey, 48, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
David Seldon Young, 49, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Speeding: Russel W. Barnett, 38, $90; Elise Braseth, 21, $155; Jade Katherine Brink, 21, $90; Carl Sidney Cook, 41, $90; Evan M. Crompton, 29, $90; Preston Dahlgren, 37, $155; Phil T. Free, 73, $90; Dustin Lee Laub, 36, $155; Taylor Elizabeth Lustig, 18, $90; Shaina Breann Montanez, 22, $155; Paige Marion Neely, 21, $155; Duane Harold Remacle, 42, $93; Mustafa N. Saleh, 23, $90; Neal A. Smither, 52, $93; Brandon Michael Terry, 28, $155; Sammy M. Vanderpool, 23, $93; Calvin J. Yee, 58, $188.50;
Divorces:
Daniel Gautney VS. Jaylene R. Gautney, petition granted, May 1, 2019.
Robyne McPherson VS. Herman McPherson, petition granted, May 1, 2019.
Civil Dispositions:
Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Amanda A. Eich and Jeff D. Eich, $1,991.62, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., April 29, 2019.
Idaho County Sheriff’s Office VS. Jason Sprute, $425, in favor of Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, April 25, 2019.
Automated Accounts, Inc. VS. Christy Wasson and James Wasson, $2,016.08, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., April 25, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.