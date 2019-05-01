RECORDS-DISTRICT COURT-ISSUE 18
4/11/2019 TO 4/21/2019
Richard Gregory Bashaw, 49, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Crystal P. Broehl, 49, Driving Under the Influence (2nd Offense), $952.50, 365 Days Jail Time, 317 Days Jail Suspended, 3 Days Credit Time, 1 Yr. Driver’s License Suspended, 2 Yrs. Supervised Probation;
Josephine Bronchea, 39, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Cynthia L. Bullock, 52, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Michael Ray Burch, 33, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Michael Ray Burch, 33, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Brandon Case, 39, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Ryan Joseph Church, 31, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Blake Steven Courtney, 20, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Blake Steven Courtney, 20, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Annah G. Detwiler, 20, Failure to Carry Vehicle Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Edward Duke, 39, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Brandan Cody Duman, 34, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jason Q. Dusten, 42, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Jade Ann Dutcher, 19, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Coty Ray Finnan, 30, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Coty Ray Finnan, 30, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Stephanie Jade Fogleman, 27, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Stephanie Jade Fogleman, 27, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Cody Austin Frailey-Harris, 20, Littering Upon or Alongside any Public Roadway, Alley or Easement, $206.50;
Eddie Faustino Gallegos, 29, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Trevor J. Glumbik, 32, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Ryan Lee Graham, 22, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Nathan J. Greig, 30, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Nathan J. Greig, 30, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Cody L. Harrigan, 36, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $70;
Jordan R. Hines, 22, Failure to Carry Vehicle Registration in Vehicle, $67;
David John Hueth, 45, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
David John Hueth, 45, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Erin K. Huff, 29, Possession of Controlled Substance, $385.50, 1 Mo. Determinate Time, 2 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 28 Days Credit Time;
Leonard Allen Kelso, 43, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Leonard Allen Kelso, 43, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $67;
Leonard Allen Kelso, 43, Failure to Carry Driver’s License on Person, $171;
Luke Austin Mathews, 28, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Desirae Milligan, 31, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Desirae Milligan, 31, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Maria Challaei Minear, 38, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Maria Challaei Minear, 38, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Lefawn R. Moses, 36, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Robert Newson, 17, Vehicle Tail Lamp Requirement Violation, $67;
Marcus Grayson Palmer, 39, Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon, 2 Mo. Determinate Time, 2 Mo. Indeterminate Time;
Marcus Grayson Palmer, 39, Assault-Domestic Violence, 4 Mo. Jail Time;
Jacob R. Reynolds, 44, Exhibition or Use of Deadly Weapon, $200, 90 Days Jail Time, 77 Days Jail Suspended, 13 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Anton Rudenko, 35, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Jason Taylor, 43, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Gregory Lee Vonk, 65, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Speeding: Jason R. Ball, 51, $90; Stephen Je Bone, 21, $90; Taylor J. Burke, 22, $90; Kimbery Carlson, 46, $90; Alissa Rose Cressy, 37, $90; Tami Dirk, 55, $90; Jeana M. Duran, 21, $90; Jack L. Eisinger, 64, $90; Payton Sierra Falash, 20, $90; Timothy Fountain, 31, $155; Richard D. German, 52, $155; Jesse Robert Gilge, 40, $155; Kymm Gresset, 37, $90; Charles Eugene Judd, 73, $155; Evan Chad Kim, 27, $90; Troy Kevin Krantz, 55, $93; Joshua Maasberg, 22, $155; Zane James Madruga, 25, $90; Paityn Elizabeth Mclean, 18, $90; Belinda Siller, 49, $90; Troy D. Snyder, 24, $155; Daniel W. Stark, 31, $90; Duane Michael White, 62, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
Case Update: Don E. Esslinger and Jennifer Esslinger, claim denied, in favor of or awarded to “Peggy Marek.”
Jack R. Little VS PayPal, Inc., Registered Agent CT Corporation System, $100.50, claim granted in favor of Jack R. Little, April 11, 2019.
Discover Bank VS Satwant S. Chahal, $5,710.95, claim granted in favor of Discover Bank, April 12, 2019.
Discover Bank VS Mark R. Jay, $6,926.77, claim granted in favor of Discover Bank, April 15, 2019.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC VS Tina Anderson, $2,104.79, claim granted in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC., April 16, 2019.
Chapman Financial Services VS Denise L. Bacon and Russel A. Bacon, $1,975.94, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, April 19, 2019.
Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS Jessica Gunter, $8,307.65, claim granted in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., April 19, 2019.
