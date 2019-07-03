RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 27
6/13/2019 TO 6/23/2019
Edward C. A. Abrego, 27, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
MDW Jr. Arnold, 27, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400, 3 Mo. Supervised Probation;
April Jane Baumgartner, 44, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Jessica Alice Brunmeier, 40, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card, $115;
Corey G. Bubar, 32, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Operator 18 years or over and/or Occupant under 18 years, $10;
Brandon Case, 39, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Brandon Case, 39, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Ryan Michael Coffman, 40, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Noah Nicholas Croston, 19, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Noah Nicholas Croston, 19, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Richelle Diallo, 32, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Gary Erwin Douglass, 35, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Gary Erwin Douglass, 35, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Jennifer Edmondson, 29, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Operator 18 years or over and/or Occupant under 18 years, $10;
Jennifer Edmondson, 29, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Child 6 years or younger is Properly Secured and Meets Requirements, $84;
David B. Evans, 63, Unlawful Fishing, $415;
Donald Ivan Hamilton, 65, Failure to Stop and/or Yield from Stop Sign, $90;
Donald Ivan Hamilton, 65, Driver’s License-Violation of Restricted License, $101;
Thain Anthony Hoiland, 44, Failure to Annually Register Vehicle, $67;
Justin Holt, 32, Driving without Privileges, $172.50, 35 Days Jail Time, 35 Days Credit Time;
Justin Holt, 32, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle (2nd or Subsequent Offense), $200;
Patrick J. Kaschmitter, 31, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $70;
Patrick J. Kaschmitter, 31, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Operator 18 years or over and/or Occupant under 18 years, $10;
Kyle Thomas Monteton, 20, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $397.50, 3 Days Jail Time, 3 Days Credit Time;
Kevin John Moran, 60, Check, Draft or Order Drawn on Account with Insufficient Funds for $250 or More, $3,211.84, 18 Mo. Determinate Time, 18 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 144 Days Credit Time;
Kevin John Moran, 60, Check, Draft or Order Drawn on Account with Insufficient Funds for $250 or More, $245.50, 18 Mo. Determinate Time, 18 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 144 Days Credit Time;
Sarah L. Painter, 25, Failure to Appear for Misdemeanor Citation, $157.50, 7 Days Jail Time, 7 Days Credit Time;
Dustin M. Peterson, 38, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Jacob D. Rothgeb, 25, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Lance Shira, 36, Possession of Controlled Substance, 18 Mo. Determinate Time, 18 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 25 Days Credit Time;
Nichele Slover, 30, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Scott E. Strahan, 52, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Operator 18 years or over and/or Occupant under 18 years, $10;
Kathleen White Thorsen, 70, Driving on Wrong Side of Highway, $90;
Jennifer J. Uhde, 38, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Jeremy D. Watson, 40, Burglary, $245.50, 2 Yrs. Determinate Time, 3 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 151 Days Credit Time;
Jeremy D. Watson, 40, Burglary, $245.50, 2 Yrs. Determinate Time, 3 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 151 Days Credit Time;
Susan R. Wilson, 52, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Operator 18 years or over and/or Occupant under 18 years, $10;
Shanna Nicole Zoller, 39, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Shanna Nichole Zoller, 39, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Speeding: Edward C. A. Abrego, 27, $90; Mark Anthony Ariniello, 26, $90; April Jane Baumgartner, 44, $155; Andrey A. Boyarchuk, 36, $90; Dennis Branning, 23, $90; Jessica Alice Brunmeier, 40, $90; Joe Haskell Alvin Clower, 48, $90; James Thomas Dvorak, 51, $90; Larry Victor Engkraf, 66, $155; Marc Alan Entze, 46, $90; Donald Louis Franek, 51, $90; Lea Henriette Frey, 30, $155; Michael Maurice Greenwood, 58, $93; Kelly Ray Hall, 43, $93; Walker Harrison Hall, 70, $90; John Phil Hanlon, 67, $90; Anne Marie Henderson, 51, $90; Scott A. Hill, 56, $90; Ray Estill Holes, 59, $155; Stephen Roy Kienholz, 67, $155; Liam Dandurand Knudsen, 24, $93; Wayne Steven Kuntz, 53, $90; Mark Thomas Lucier, 53, $90; Eric Mack, 40, $90; Michael Harrison Malament, 35, $90; Dale Mohan, 60, $90; Michael Raffath, 52, $93; Ryan A. Saevitz, 33, $90; Keith Richard Schnider, 41, $90; Calene Bridget Thomas, 33, $90; Katelynn E. Underwood, 21, $90; Christian Alexander C. Zal-Herwitz, 38, $155;
Civil Dispositions:
-Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC VS. Sandy Bishop, $1,055.55, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, June 14, 2019.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Brittany Rose and Erik Rose, $13,792.19, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., June 17, 2019.
-CHS, Inc. Primeland Cooperatives VS. Jason Sprute, $64,808.21, in favor of CHS, Inc., Primeland Cooperatives, June 21, 2019.
-Tackett’s Saw Service VS. John Harold Clark, $708.37, in favor of Tackett’s Saw Service, June 20, 2019.
-Les Schwab Tire Center VS. David Martinez, $374.38, in favor of Les Schwab Tire Center, June 20, 2019.
-Les Schwab Tire Center VS. Robert Bashaw, $599.75, in favor of Les Schwab Tire Center, June 20, 2019.
-Les Schwab Tire Center VS. Edward John Souther, $599.75, in favor of Les Schwab Tire Center, June 20, 2019.
