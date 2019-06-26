RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 26
6/6/2019 TO 6/16/2019
Nathaniel Balaguy, 24, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Nathaniel Balaguy, 24, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Monica Annmarie Brossman, 26, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $310.50;
Samantha Ashlea Buffington, 34, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Gary Carpentier, 60, Hunt-Unlawful Taking of Game Animals, Birds or Furbearers, $225;
Brooke Chestnutt, 26, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Brooke Chestnutt, 26, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Travis Dunham, 26, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Travis Dunham, 26, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Raymond William Farnham, 36, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Coty Ray Finnan, 30, Malicious Injury to Property, $250, 30 Days Jail Time, 28 Days Jail Suspended, 2 Days Credit Time, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Coty Ray Finnan, 30, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Coty Ray Finnan, 30, Disturbing the Peace-Willfully Disturbs Neighborhood, $203, 30 Days Jail Time, 28 Days Jail Suspended, 2 Days Credit Time, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Mary M. Flores-Montellano, 36, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400, 5 Days Jail Time, 5 Days Credit Time;
George Garrett, Operating Vehicle without Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
George W. Garrett, 53, Malicious Injury to Property, $657.50, 20 Days Jail Time, 20 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Pamela G. Hill-Horrocks, 53, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Pamela G. Hill-Horrocks, 53, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Justin Holt, 32, Driving without Privileges, $172.50, 35 Days Jail Time, 35 Days Credit Time;
Justin Holt, 32, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle (2nd or Subsequent Offense) $200;
Lee Holt, 35, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Alicia M. Johnson, 33, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $197.50;
Anita Mae Johnson, 64, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Ryan Joslin, Manufactured Homes and Towed Recreational Vehicle Violation, $67;
Corbin Klinefelter, 22, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Xan Knapton, 28, Domestic Violence-Violation of Protection Order, $197.50, 13 Days Jail Time, 13 Days Credit Time;
Carrie Marek, 38, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $70;
Joshua Timothy Martin, 30, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Joshua Timothy Martin, 30, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
John Glen Mclean, 57, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Scott A. Page, 26, Disturbing the Peace, $400;
Crystal L. Peck, 61, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Operator 18 years or over and/or Occupant under 18 years, $10;
Michael James Puett, 54, Failure to Stop and/or Yield from Stop Sign, $90;
Garry Suhr, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Eric J. Torres, 46, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Gabriela Ugarte, 31, Disturbing the Peace, $157.50;
Branden L. Waller, 28, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Eric Wilcox, 47, Fish-Exceed Approved Number of Poles, Lines or Hooks, $72;
Eric Wilcox, 47, Unlawful Fishing, $190;
Susan R. Wilson, 52, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Operator 18 years or over and/or Occupant under 18 years, $10;
Michelle Kirby Winkler, 35, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Michelle Kirby Winkler, 35, Vehicle Windshield and/or Window View to be Unobstructed, $67;
Speeding: Joe Thayne Aldous, 73, $155; Lori Clydene Baggett, 58, $90; Michea; Howard Cates, 45, $93; Victor Deloss Cook, 72, $90; Joseph Lee Crawford, 35, $155; James E. Foster, 34, $90; Donald Louis Franek, 51, $90; Gunnar Michael Gibbon, 21, $93; Ana Leigh Goodwin, 23, $90; Rachel Rose Gulotta, 18, $90; Walker Harrison Hall, 70, $90; Loren Gene Hinger, 70, $90; James Bodean Jacobsen, 41, $90; Costain Ladd, 18, $158; William Chester Loud, 68, $90; Richard Harold Lukens, 75, $90; Michael Harrison Malament, 35, $90; Andrew John Mitchell, 26, $90; Dale Mohan, 60, $90; Jennifer Darlyne Moore, 35, $90; Scott Patrick Morrill, 41, $93; Roger Dale Pietz, 69, $90; Will Patrick Pittman, 30, $90; Jenica Lyn Price, 31, $90; Michael Raffath, 52, $93; Richard Craig Rogers, 68, $90; Harold Robert Schroeder, 77, $90; John Calvin Smith, 64, $93; Thomas Sommerville, 54, $90; Donald Timothy Tocher, 57, $90; Deborah Westergerd, 48, $90; Robert Allen Wissenbach, 60, $93; Christian Alexander C. Zal-Herwitz, 38, $155;
Divorces:
Joshua Jones VS. Adrienne Jones, petition granted, June 7, 2019.
Civil Dispositions:
-JH Portfolio Debt Equities, LLC D/B/A, JH Capital Group VS. Debbie L. Nickerson, $4,539.75, in favor of JH Portfolio Debt Equities, LLC, June 7, 2019.
-OneMain Financial Group LLC VS. Casey Swoboda, $7,089.16, in favor of OneMain Financial Group LLC, June 7, 2019.
-Kim Braun VS. Whendie K. Vineyard, $6,500, in favor of Kim Braun, June 11, 2019.
-Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC VS. Sandy Bishop, $1,055.55, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, June 14, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.