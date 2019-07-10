RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 28
6/20/2019 TO 6/30/2019
Edward C. A. Abrego, 27, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Gail Lawrence Bates, 61, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Gail Lawrence Bates, 61, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Gail Lawrence Bates, 61, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
April Jane Baumgartner, 44, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Drew David Brennan, 23, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Driver, $400;
Jessica Alice Brunmeier, 40, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card, $115;
Brandon Case, 39, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Brandon Case, 39, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Ryan Michael Coffman, 40, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Richelle Diallo, 32, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jennifer Edmondson, 29, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Operator 18 yrs. Or Over and/or Occupant under 18 yrs., $13;
Jennifer Edmondson, 29, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Child 6 yrs. Or Younger is Properly Secured and Meets Requirements, $84;
Jesus Garcia, 32, Driving Under the Influence, $865, 180 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Donald Ivan Hamilton, 65, Failure to Stop and/or Yield from Stop Sign, $90;
Donald Ivan Hamilton, 65, Violation of Restricted Driver’s License, $101;
Thain Anthony Hoiland, 44, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Robert J. Holland, 29, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Robert J. Holland, 29, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Jacob D. Hollenback, 19, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $200;
Anthony Richard Hopkins, 21, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $490.50;
Tucker Bradley Johnson, 20, Driving Under the Influence, $865, 180 Days Jail Time, 170 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Patrick J. Kaschmitter, 31, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $70;
Patrick J. Kaschmitter, 31, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Operator 18 yrs. Or Over and/or Occupant Under 18 yrs., $10;
Cheyanne R. Lambert, 22, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Kyle Thomas Monteton, 20, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $397.50, 3 Days Jail Time, 3 Days Credit Time;
Tyler Powell, 22, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Tyler Powell, 22, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess Open Container by Driver, $400;
Danielle Nicole Ratkowski, 40, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Danielle Nicole Ratkowski, 40, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Aubrey Reed, 63, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Kenneth J. Rogers, 40, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Kenneth J. Rogers, 40, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Tanner James Thibault, 22, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $315, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Shanna Nicole Zoller, 39, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Shanna Nicole Zoller, 39, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Speeding: Edward C. A. Abrego, 27, $90; Emilie Loranne Anttila, 20, $155; Mark Anthony Ariniello, 26, $90; April Jane Baumgartner, 44, $155; Joseph Benjamin Bechard, 29, $90; Andrey A. Boyarchuk, 36, $90; Tracy L. Bradshaw, 63, $93; Jerret J. Bratton, 37, $93; Jessica Alice Brunmeier, 40, $90; Robert L. Chenoweth, 63, $90; Joe Haskell Alvin Clower, 48, $90; Larry Victor Engkraf, 66, $155; Kelly Ray Hall, 43, $93; Scott A. Hill, 56, $90; Ray Estill Holes, 59, $155; Gerald E. Jones, 68, $90; Melisa E. Kaschmitter, 42, $90; Riley Jack Larson, 30, $93; Eric Mack, 40, $90; Royce A. Marshall, 52, $90; Jason C. McFarland, 50, $90; Anthony Brian Pereira, 21, $158; David L. Reid, 70, $90; Ryan A. Saevitz, 33, $90; Sergey I. Strelchik, 32, $90; Calene Bridget Thomas, 33, $90;
Divorces:
-Amanda Vandevoort VS. Wes Vandevoort, Petition Granted, June 26, 2019.
Civil Dispositions:
-Cindy Williams VS. Dawn Milligan, $166, in favor of Cindy Williams, June 26, 2019.
-Genesis Recovery Services, Inc. VS. Tyrel Ray Stamper, $9,816.28, in favor of Genesis Recovery Services, Inc., June 28, 2019.
-CHS, Inc., d/b/a Primeland Cooperatives VS. Jason Sprute, $64,808.21, in favor of CHS, Inc., d/b/a Primeland Cooperatives, June 21, 2019.
-Tackett’s Saw Service VS. John Harold Clark, $708.37, in favor of Tackett’s Saw Service, June 20, 2019.
-Les Schwab Tire Center VS. David Martinez, $374.38, in favor of Les Schwab Tire Center, June 20, 2019.
-Les Schwab Tire Center VS. Robert Bashaw, $599.75, in favor of Les Schwab Tire Center, June 20, 2019.
-Les Schwab Tire Center VS. Edward John Souther, $599.75, in favor of Les Schwab Tire Center, June 20, 2019.
