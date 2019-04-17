RECORDS-DISTRICT COURT-ISSUE 16
3/28/2019 TO 4/7/2019
Ryan E. Bradburn, 40, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $70;
Yoandry Castineira, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
George L. Chaplin, 74, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Robert D. Christensen, 59, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Jacob Darwin Cox, 43, Driving with Expired License, $104;
Jacob Darwin Cox, 43, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Elijah Joseph Eackles, 22, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, (2nd or Subsequent Offense), $230;
Lorenzo Maurice Ellenwood, 23, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Michael Bennett Gage, 27, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Michael Bennett Gage, 27, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Richard D. German, 52, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Daniel Paul Key, 27, Arrests & Seizures-Resisting or Obstructing Officers, $250, 30 Days Jail Time, 25 Days Jail Suspended, 1 Day Credit Time, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Daniel Paul Key, 27, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $230;
Michael D. Lamberton, 48, Failure to Annually Register Vehicle, $67;
Caleb Matteson, 41, Operating Vehicle without a Current Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Caleb Matteson, 41, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Jaynelle Adelle Norman, 38, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Cory Jay Mitchell Odom, 24, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $303;
Jerry Patterson, 24, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Jerry Patterson, 24, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Shane Bryant Pavese, 51, Failure to Annually Register Vehicle, $70;
Cheyann Gaye Rauenzahn, 23, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Jennel M. Ringen, 29, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Caleb Craig W. Schlieper, 20, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Caleb Craig W. Schlieper, 20, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Ruben Omar Villarreal, 26, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Rebekah Lace Warden, 31, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Bo D. Wilson, 27, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Speeding: Teresa Lynn Alley, 53, $93; Ari Bezg, 20, $158; Nicole Marie Bilodeau, 27, $90; Stephen David Douglas, 69, $90; Tanner Mathew Gallian, 21, $93; Andrew Michael Geis, 22, $93; Brody A. Gorringe, 22, $90; Mary Jane Hehn, 66, $93; Larry Joseph Kopczynski, 59, $155; Laren McGuigan, 45, $90; Tayde Medrano-Rodriguez, 20, $93; John Fredrick Murphy, 48, $93; Tristan Hunter Phillips, 20, $93; Thomas Wayne Schoening, 58, $155; Trevor W. Teutsch, 22, $158; Julie E. Wilson, 60, $90; Emily Kristine Wood, 24, $90;
Divorces:
Kathleen M. Jones VS Mark Edward Jones, Petition Granted, March 28, 2019.
Civil Dispositions:
Les Schwab Tire Center VS Jamie Voller and Kenneth Z. Voller, $2,571.31, in favor of Les Schwab Tire Center.
Les Schwab Tire Center VS Don L. Kent and Erica Renee Kent, $2,362.71, in favor of Les Schwab Tire Center.
