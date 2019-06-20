RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 25
5/30/2019 TO 6/9/2019
Triston J. Bashaw, 22, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Triston J. Bashaw, 22, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $800, 3 Days Jail Time, 3 Days Credit Time;
Sean Brandon C. Bevans, 20, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $303;
Aaron Jay Brown, 31, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Operator 18 years or over and/or Occupant under 18 years, $10;
Gayle Brown, 60, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $134.50;
Thomas Browne, 61, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Operator 18 years or over and/or Occupant under 18 years, $10;
Kevin J. Buffington, 35, Possession of Controlled Substance, $403;
Dalton James Bullington, 24, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 60 Days Jail Time, 60 Days Credit Time, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Joshua Troy Buttars, 28, Unlawful Fishing, $190;
Charles Patrick Camden, 51, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Operator 18 years or over and/or Occupant under 18 years, $10;
Michael Kenneth Damon, 23, Petit Theft, $200, 11 Days Jail Time, 11 Days Credit Time;
Michael Kenneth Damon, 23, Arrests & Seizures-Restricting or Obstructing Officers, $200, 11 Days Jail Time, 11 Days Credit Time;
Michael Kenneth Damon, 23, Disturbing the Peace, $200, 11 Days Jail Time, 11 Days Credit Time;
Michael Kenneth Damon, 23, 1st Offense Trespass with Property Damage ($0-$1,000)-Failure to Depart, $200, 11 Days Jail Time, 11 Days Credit Time;
Jeffrey W. Dean, 76, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Raymond William Farnham, 36, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Lee Holt, 35, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Jesse Dean Ingram, 36, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Anita Mae Johnson, 64, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Ryan Joslin, Manufactured Homes and Towed Recreational Vehicle Violation, $67;
Clayton Kirn, 26, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 60 Days Jail Time, 60 Days Credit Time, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Carrie Marek, 38, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $70;
Derek Scott Mc Guire, 21, Failure to Stop and/or Yield from Stop Sign, $90;
John Glen Mclean, 57, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
John Hugh Oneill, 79, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Crystal L. Peck, 61, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Operator 18 years or over and/or Occupant under 18 years, $10;
James W. Pike, 61, Maximum Speed Limitations and Basic Rule Violations, $70;
Riley G. Poxleitner, 20, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Wendy Sallas, 65, Vendor-Issue Receipt in Lieu of License or Alter License, $190;
Mary Claudine Sirman, 73, Turning Left and Failing to Yield Right of Way, $90;
Garry Suhr, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Eric J. Torres, 46, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Speeding: Cheye A. Aderson, 23, $93; Lori Clydene Baggett, 58, $90; Jeffrey Bird, 37, $90; Micheal H. Cates, 45, $93; Victor Deloss Cook, 72, $90; Debra Dean, 67, $90; Mikal Brotnov Eckstrom, 43, $90; Ethan Alexander Finch, 21, $93; James E. Foster, 34, $90; Ana Leigh Goodwin, 23, $90; Jared James Griffith, 43, $93; James Bodean Jacobsen, 41, $90; Jeffrey James Jahnke, 71, $90; Misty Michelle Johnson, 46, $90; Raymond Edward Mariottini, 77, $90; Andrew John Mitchell, 26, $90; Scott Patrick Morrill, 41, $93; Jacqueline E. Orozco, 23, $155; William Martin Perez, 53, $90; Keith Janes Popovich, 65, $90; Jenica Lyn Price, 31, $90; Cody Allen Rich, 33, $90; Jonathan Lloyd Sampson, 45, $90; Harold Robert Schroeder, 77, $90; Clayton B. Struck, 67, $90; Donald Timothy Tocher, 57, $90; Madison Christina Ulmer, 20, $90; Emma Lydia Vance, 25, $90; William Thomas Ward, 68, $90; Edward Orrin Wenzel, 71, $90; Deborah Westergerd, 48, $90; Mark Wiggins, 43, $90; Robert Allen Wissenbach, 60, $93;
Divorces:
-Joshua Jones VS. Adrienne Jones, petition granted, June 7, 2019.
-Raymond Nelson VS. Cherry Nelson, petition granted, June 5, 2019.
Civil Dispositions:
-JH Portfolio Debt Equities, LLC D/B/A, JH Capital Group VS. Debbie L. Nickerson, $4,539.75, in favor of JH Portfolio Debt Equities, LLC D/B/A/, JH Capital Group, June 7, 2019.
-OneMain Financial Group LLC VS. Casey Swoboda, $7,089.16, in favor of OneMain Financial Group LLC, June 7, 2019.
-Virginia Jessen VS. Alexia Brooks and Brian D. Bruce, $8,728.08, in favor of Virginia Jessen, June 5, 2019.
