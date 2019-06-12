RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 24
5/23/2019 TO 6/2/2019
Larry Lee Brewer, 50, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Aaron Jay Brown, 31, Vehicle Safety Restraint- Operator 18 years or Over and/or Occupant under 18 years, $10;
Thomas Browne, 61, Vehicle Safety Restraint- Operator 18 years or Over and/or Occupant under 18 years, $10;
Charles Patrick Camden, 51, Vehicle Safety Restraint- Operator 18 years or Over and/or Occupant under 18 years, $10;
Michael Andrew Carr, 56, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $90;
Jeffrey W. Dean, 76, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Dominic Delatorre, 22, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Charley Dreadfulwater, Vehicle Safety Restraint- Operator 18 years or Over and/or Occupant under 18 years, $10;
Earl Paul Duffy, 58, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Thomas C. French, 21, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Clifton Leon Holmes, 45, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Jesse Dean Ingram, 36, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Donald Paul Kiele, 36, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Thomas S. Latimer, 28, Failure to Stop and/or Yield from Stop Sign, $90;
Randy S. Lym, 59, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Timothy Dennis Mangold, 54, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Charitie Jo Miller, 48, Vehicle Safety Restraint- Operator 18 years or Over and/or Occupant under 18 years, $10;
Christy A. Obrien, 43, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Christy A. Obrien, 43, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Ohn Hugh Oneill, 79, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Uladimir Rybin, 50, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Mary Claudine Sirman, 73, Turning Left and Failing to Yield Right of Way, $90;
Brittany Whittemore, Vehicle Safety Restraint- Operator 18 years or Over and/or Occupant under 18 years, $10;
Michael William Woodfin, 28, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Luke A. Zeida, 27, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Speeding: Scott Edward Boyer, 55, $90; Ethan James Brand, 25, $90; Xiomara Chavero, 37, $90; Debra Dean, 67, $90; Jonathan Ivey Durham, 50, $90; Mikal Brotnov Eckstrom, 43, $90; Orren Max Hale, 67, $155; Alexander Leroy J. Hansen, 22, $90; Dorreanie Elizabeth Hunt, 48, $93; Jeffrey James Jahnke, 71, $90; Donald James Ladd, 73, $155; John Andrew Macauley, 65, $158; Timothy Dennis Mangold, 54, $90; Raymond Edward Mariottini, 77, $90; Wayne Sortor Moses, 72, $90; Chandler Cade Nissen, 24, $90; Kendra Bess Olson, 25, $90; William Martin Perez, 53, $90; Clayton B. Struck, 67, $90; Madison Christina Ulmer, 20, $90; Emma Lydia Vance, 25, $90; William Thomas Ward, 68, $90; David James Wright, 31, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Virginia Jessen VS. Alexia Brooks and Brian D. Bruce, $8,728.08, in favor of Virginia Jessen, May 31, 2019.
-Harris Ridge Repair, LLC VS. Randy Perdue, $2,509.63, in favor of Harris Ridge Repair, LLC, May 23, 2019.
-Roger H. Trombetta VS. Launie Johnston, $1,129, in favor of Roger H. Trombetta, May 23, 2019.
-Migual Cruz VS. Danica N. Hart, $4,134, in favor of Migual Cruz, May 23, 2019.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. VS. Francisco Diaz and Rachel Diaz, $3,862.07, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., May 28, 2019.
