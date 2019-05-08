RECORDS-DISTRICT COURT-ISSUE 19
4/18/2019 TO 4/28/2019
Terressa Lynn Baldridge, 57, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Richard Gregory Bashaw, 49, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Josephine Bronchea, 39, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Michael Ray Burch, 33, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Michael Ray Burch, 33, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Brandon Case, 39, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Bruce Christensen, 63, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Ryan Joseph Church, 31, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Traci Ann Cooper, 54, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Blake Steven Courtney, 20, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Blake Steven Courtney, 20, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Annah G. Detwiler, 20, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Edward Duke, 39, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Brandan Cody Duman, 34, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jason Q. Dusten, 42, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Coty Ray Finnan, 30, Failure to Maintain Vehicle Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Coty Ray Finnan, 30, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Shayla K. Fisher, 21, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Zane F. Fleury, 53, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300, 90 Days Jail Time, 90 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Zane F. Fleury, 53, Contempt of Criminal Court, $250, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Stephanie Jade Fogleman, 27, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Stephanie Jade Fogleman, 27, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Barbara A. Fowler, 80, Unsafe Start of Parked Vehicle and/or Unsafe Pull-out, $90;
Cody Austin Frailey-Harris, 20, Littering Upon or Alongside any Public Roadway, Alley or Easement, $206.50;
Eddie Faustino Gallegos, 29, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Trevor J. Glumbik, 32, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Ryan Lee Graham, 22, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Nathan J. Greig, 30, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Nathan J. Greig, 30, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Tesia D. Hedden, 27, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jordan R. Hines, 22, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Matthew Hollon, 63, Resisting or Obstructing Officers, $157.50, 8 Days Jail Time, 8 Days Credit Time;
David John Hueth, 45, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
David John Hueth, 45, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Timothy William Joyner, 32, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Leonard Allen Kelso, 43, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Leonard Allen Kelso, 43, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $67;
Leonard Allen Kelso, 43, Failure to Carry Driver’s License on Person, $171;
Leonard Allen Kelso, 43, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Lefawn R. Kessler, 36, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 120 Days Jail Time, 120 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Krista L. Kraft, 27, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Krista L. Kraft, 27, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Douglas A. Lindstrom, 33, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Luke Austin Mathews, 28, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Michael William McElhiney, 76, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $250, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Casey Miller, 22, Littering Upon or Alongside any Public Roadway, Alley or Easement, $206.50;
Desirae Milligan, 31, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Desirae Milligan, 31, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Maria Challaei Minear, 38, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Maria Challaei Minear, 38, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Lafawn R. Moses, 36, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Robert Newson, 17, Vehicle Tail Lamp Violation of Requirements, $67;
Matthew Curtis Nye, 22, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Karla L. Page, 51, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Deborah Gay Patton, 68, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Teagan A. Pettigrew, 17, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes-Unlawful for Minor to Possess, Receive, Purchase, Use or Consume, $74;
Christopher A. Pierce, 32, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Christopher A. Pierce, 32, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Christopher A. Pierce, 32, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jacob R. Reynolds, 44, Exhibition or Use of Deadly Weapon, $200, 90 Days Jail Time, 77 Days Jail Suspended, 13 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
John Michael Richter, 53, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Dennis Joseph Ross, 49, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Anton Rudenko, 35, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Zachary Todd Sanders, 27, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Mark A. Scheuerman, 41, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Mark A. Scheuerman, 41, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Lance Shira, 36, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Thann E. Shira, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Steven D. Sickels, 47, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Stacy R. Smith, 36, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Shelby L. Stamper, 29, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Geoffrey L. Stevens, 47, Unlawful Taking of Game Animals, Birds or Furbearers, $1,465, 20 Days Jail Time, 20 Days Jail Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Geoffrey L. Stevens, 47, Hunt During Closed Season, $465, 20 Days Jail Time, 20 Days Jail Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Michael D. Tillett, 20, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Samantha Tolman, 21, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Michael Jason Trappett, 46, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Joseph Tyson, 45, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Tyler J. Ubervaga, 44, Failure to Maintain Vehicle Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Gerald K. Umphenour, 59, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card, $115;
Gerald K. Umphenour, 59, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Gregory Lee Vonk, 65, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Kenneth M. Vopat, 55, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Justin Walker, 43, Fish-for Anadromous Salmon or Steelhead without a Permit, $200;
John Allen Whitaker, 45, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Dylan Robert Wilson, 19, Driving without Privileges, $312.50;
Daniel C. Wohlsein, 49, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Daniel C. Wohlsein, 49, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Douglas Stephen Worley, 27, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Douglas Stephen Worley, 27, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Olga A. Zinovyeva, 47, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Operator Under 18 Yrs. and/or Occupant Under 18 Yrs., $67;
Speeding: Jason R. Ball, 51, $90; Peter Robert Baran, 64, $90; Heidi H. Benjamin, 58, $90; Stephen Je Bone, 21, $90; Elise Braseth, 21, $155; Taylor J. Burke, 22, $90; Carl Sidney Cook, 41, $90; Tami Dirk, 55, $93; Jeana M. Duran, 21, $90; Jack L. Eisinger, 64, $90; Payton Sierra Falash, 20, $90; Timothy Fountain, 31, $155; Richard D. German, 52, $155; Jesse Robert Gilge, 40, $155; Kymm Gresset, 37, $90; Charles Eugene Judd, 73, $155; Bronwyn Kuulei Kay, 20, $93; Evan Chad Kim, 27, $93; Taylor Elizabeth Lustig, 18, $90; Joshua Maasberg, 22, $155; Lindsay N. Macy, 34, $90; Zane James Madruga, 25, $90; Lance Joseph Mallow, 32, $93; Paityn Elizabeth Mclean, 18, $90; Lauren Anne Pfund, 35, $90; Evan Clark Reely, 27, $90; Kyle Hayes Reinkens, 39, $93; Dennis Joseph Ross, 49, $90; David S. Tucker, 51, $90; Amy Waddell, 42, $90; Donald C. Ward, 61, $90; Heidi A. Winchel, 54, $90; Ryan Joel Young, 33, $90; Olga A. Zinovyeva, 47, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
Chapman Financial Services VS. Denise L. Bacon and Russel A. Bacon, $1,975.94, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, April 19, 2019.
Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Jessica Gunter, $8,307.65, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., April 19, 2019.
Christopher L. Hertel and Connie Hertel VS. Edward Matthew Mills, $292, in favor of Christopher L. Hertel and Connie Hertel, April 24, 2019.
Idaho County Sheriff’s Office VS. Jason Sprute, $425, in favor of Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, April 25, 2019.
Automated Accounts, Inc. VS. Christy Wasson and James Wasson, $2,016.08, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., April 25, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.