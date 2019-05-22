RECORDS-DISTRICT COURT-ISSUE 21
5/2/2019 TO 5/12/2019
Mark Thomas Andker, 50, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Mark Thomas Andker, 50, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Jacob Aaron Avraham, 20, Driving-Following too Closely, $90;
William A. Bader, 76, Failure to Stop and/or Yield from Stop Sign, $90;
Dawn N. Bevan, 42, Failure to Purchase or Invalid Driver’s License, $230;
Dawn N. Bevan, 42, Failure to Appear for Misdemeanor Citation, $157.50, 2 Days Jail Time, 2 Days Credit Time;
Narayan Bhattarai, 33, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Brandon Case, 39, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Brandon Case, 39, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Joshua J. Collier, 27, Possession of Controlled Substance, $385.50, 2 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Igor Creanga, 33, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Derrick Dishl, 30, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card, $115;
Anthony Gibson Economen, 35, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Anthony Gibson Economen, 35, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Mattew Ellenberg, 26, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Justin Michael Green, 25, Failure to Stop and/or Yield from Stop Sign, $90;
Darion Jon Halbert, 23, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, (2nd or Subsequent Offense), $200;
Lee M. Hearne, 34, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Santiago Jacobo-Ramirez, 58, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Floyd Jones, 34, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Hunter Eugene Jones, 20, Possession of Mutilated, Altered or Revoked Driver’s License, $206;
Emir Kamchybekov, 32, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Jacob D. Kauffman, 43, Disturbing the Peace, $157.50;
Jesse Carl Killgore, 71, Motor Carrier Permit-Operating Vehicle without 120 Hour Permit to Increase Gross Weight, $332;
Jack Komonee, 57, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Carmen Marie Lagunas, 20, Driving-Following too Closely, $90;
Michael R. Lerandeau, 61, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Stanley Longacre, 64, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Christopher Brody Maccord, 18, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Donna McCullough, 35, Dogs Running at Large, $75;
Nancy W. Mcneely, 68, Driving with Expired License, $103;
Nancy W. Mcneely, 68, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jeffrey Morgan, 56, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Daniel Nila, 44, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
David Osborne, 27, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Alexis Lee Ann Pottenger, 18, Vehicle Tire Equipment Violations, $67;
Mustafa N. Saleh, 23, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Justo Sanchez, 42, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Nanyow Clemente Sanchez, 21, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Monte D. Sanford, 61, Operating a Motor Carrier Vehicle without a Trip Permit, $283;
Kyle Stewart, 24, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Vyacheslav Tatarenko, 29, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Jasper Garret Thompson, 20, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Walter Ulloa, 22, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Sammy M. Vanderpool, 23, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Joseph VanHorn, 22, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
John J. Whyte, 60, Assault-Domestic Violence, $2,187.50, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Brian Wiese, 38, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Brian Wiese, 38, Motor Carrier-Failure to Obtain Overweight or Oversize Permit, $226;
Speeding: Stevee Nachele Alletag, 29, $90; Jacob Aaron Avraham, 20, $90; Evan M. Crompton, 29, $90; Preston Dahlgren, 37, $155; Madeline Rose Denniston, 21, $90; Brock Jordan Harmon, 25, $90; Erica Huntzinger, 59, $90; Santiago Jacobo-Ramirez, 58, $93; Whitney Kaschmitter, 31, $90; John Lee Law, 59, $90; Lance Lindstrom, 59, $90; Adam William Malgren, 36, $90; Justin Michael Mann, 20, $90; TJ Otto Meyer, 37, $155; Shaina Breann Montanez, 22, $155; Paige Marion Neely, 21, $155; Cody Matthew Newby, 32, $93; West Sperry Parkinson, 35, $90; Esmeralda Robles, 21, $90; Zane Jeffrey Smith, 27, $90; Michiel Terrarosa, 23, $160; Sharon Deon Thomas, 58, $90; Sammy M. Vanderpool, 23, $93;
Divorces:
Sherryl Lynn Reiner VS John M. Reiner, petition granted, May 8, 2019.
Civil Dispositions:
Burcham Built Construction, LLC VS Debra Benjamin, $2,569.00, in favor of Burcham Built Construction, LLC, May 8, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.