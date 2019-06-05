RECORDS-DISTRICT COURT-ISSUE 23
5/16/2019 TO 5/26/2019
Amelia Loring Alexander, 43, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Alaina Madelyn Armstrong, 35, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Brendon R. Ash, 37, Malicious Injury by Placing Debris on Public or Private Property, $156.50;
Jonathan Jay Bosse, 30, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Nicholas J. Burkenbine, 31, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Michael Andrew Carr, 55, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $90;
Russell J. Chateauneuf, 64, Failure to Stop and/or Yield from Stop Sign, $90;
Georgi Georgiev Donev, 33, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Zachary P. Douglas, 25, Domestic Battery, $250, 60 Days Jail Time, 37 Days Jail Suspended, 23 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Jorge M. Fregoso Rosas, 41, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Thomas C. French, 20, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Donna L. Gallego, 50, Speed Exceeds School Zone Speed Limit, $156.50;
Jeri Dannelle Hanger, 51, Petit Theft, $257.50, 20 Days Jail Time, 20 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Chance Hunter, 22, Maximum Speed Limitations and Basic Rule Violation, $90;
Bryan Scott Kale, 45, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Bryan Scott Kale, 45, Disturbing the Peace, $157.50;
Steven Kernutt, 21, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Donald Paul Kiele, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
John Leon Mathews, 73, Motor Carrier-Violates the Limitations or Conditions of a Special Permit, $229;
Charitie Jo Miller, 47, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Operator 18 yrs or over and/or Occupant under 18 yrs, $10;
Christy A. Obrien, 42, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Christy A. Obrien, 42, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Carmen Luisa Randolph, 63, Failure to Stop and/or Yield from Stop Sign, $90;
Henry C. Remacle, 77, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Vicente Ruiz-Guerrero, 46, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Bryson W. Shira, 33, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Operator 18 yrs or over and/or Occupant under 18 yrs, $10;
Nicholas Chase Tennis, 28, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Roseanna White, 56, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Autumn Wilson, 27, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Speeding: Devon Suzette Dee Barker, 47, $90; Jenni Louise Bonner, 44, $90; Ethan James Brand, 34, $90; Phillip Joseph Caicedo, 31, $90; Cole Lowry Catlin, 22, $90; Xiomara Chavero, 36, $90; Clinton Earl Daniel, 34, $93; Jonathan Ivey Durham, 49, $90; Rebecca Jo J. Fry, 37, $93; Devrey Nachele Gallegos, 21, $90; Joel Edward Greener, 49, $90; Dorreanie Elizabeth Hunt, 47, $93; Jake Lee Jordan, 22, $90; Donald James Ladd, 72, $155; John Andrew Macauley, 64, $158; Robert Macdonald, 62, $90; Christopher Eugene Mason, 50, $90; Kevin J. Moriarty, 25, $90; Wayne Sortor Moses, 71, $90; Thomas Murray, 60, $90; Wyatt Nielsen, 18, $90; Stacy Annette Richardson, 30, $90; Marco Lewis Rohrbach, 58, $93; Caitlin Constance Thompson, 28, $90; Randy Lee Wix, 54, $155; David James Wright, 30, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Chapman Financial Services VS. Kenneth Charleston and Samantha L. Charleston, $12,194.60, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, May 17, 2019.
-Harris Ridge Repair, LLC VS. Randy Perdue, $2,509.63, in favor of Harris Ridge Repair, LLC, May 23, 2019.
-Roger H. Trombetta VS. Launie Johnston, $1,129, in favor of Roger H. Trombetta, May 23, 2019.
-Migual Cruz VS. Danica N. Hart, $4,134, in favor of Migual Cruz, May 23, 2019.
