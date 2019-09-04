RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 35
8/8/2019 TO 8/18/2019
Ravil Akhmarov, 33, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Glen Dimenko Armond, 40, Possession or Use of Drugs, $426;
Vince J. Hayhurst, 77, Dogs Running at Large, $72;
Docroy Francis Hemmans Sr., 56, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Daniel Hinh, 29, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $700.50;
Alexander T. Kaschmitter, 18, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Rebecca M. Oswold-Smith, 36, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Lane D. Schilling, 19, Malicious Injury to Property, $380;
Hailey Jo Swanson, 20, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Miranda R. Thompson, 25, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $93;
Sarah Wheatley, Failure to Maintain Vehicle Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Sarah Wheatley, 44, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Bree Ann Wilkey, 46, Speed Exceeds Work Zone Speed Limit, $90;
Patricia Gail Williams, 58, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Devices, $90;
Daniel C. Wohlsein, 49, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Speeding: Cathy Ann Bailey, 68, $90; Brian B. Baker, 43, $158; Billy K. Gibbs, 51, $90; Shawn M. Good, 33, $90; Andrew T. Hoye, 41, $93; John M. Kauffman, 58, $90; Hugh O. McCarthy, 77, $90; Timothy F. Miano, 47, $155; Trenten G. Montero, 27, $158; Curtis Lyle Peters, 35, $90; Erik L. Pockrandt, $90; Leah Rose Serrano, 31, $90; Hannah M. Sieracki, 30, $90; Akkihebbal Padmanabha Simha, 35, $90; Willis Harve Taylor, 67, $93; Kenneth James Williams, 56, $90; Megan Claire Zmak, 23, $90;
Divorces:
-Diana Sisk VS. Gary Sisk, petition granted, Aug. 13, 2019.
Civil Dispositions:
-Lvnv Funding LLC. VS. Tanya Fronk, $1,060.92, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC., Aug. 8, 2019.
-State Department of Fish and Game VS. Thomas Scott Latimer, $5,868.27, in favor of State Department of Fish and Game, Aug. 14, 2019.
-Chapman Financial Services VS. Lacey Olivia Sonnen, $1,506.27, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, Aug. 14, 2019.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Devon R. Leonard, $2,135.02, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., Aug. 14, 2019.
-Cavalry SPV I, LLC VS. Sharon Maughan, $5,742.29, in favor of Cavalry SPV I, LLC., Aug. 15, 2019.
-Midland Funding LLC VS. Paul Wells, $3,248.02, in favor of Midland Funding LLC., Aug. 15, 2019.
-CHS, Inc. dba Primeland VS. Funke Farms, LLC, Cody John Funke, Shauntell Marie Funke, $151,988.84, in favor of CHS, Inc. dba CHS Primeland, Aug. 14, 2019.
