RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 37
8/22/2019 TO 9/1/2019
Wesley C. Anderson, 41, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Alaina M. Armstrong, 36, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $322.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 88 Days Jail Suspended, 2 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Stephen Michelle Askew, 58, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Samantha Carr, 35, Pharmacy-Possession or Use of a Legend Drug or Precursor without Authorized Prescription/Drug Order, $250, 1 Day Jail Time, 1 Day Credit Time;
Samantha Carr, 35, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400, 1 Day Jail Time, 1 Day Credit Time;
Samantha Carr, 35, False Information Provided to an Officer, Government Agencies or Specified Professionals, $200;
Jefferson M. Hendren, 71, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Robert G. Ingram, 60, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana in an Amount Greater than three Ounces in Any Prepared Form, $285.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 5 Days Credit Time;
Jeremy James Isaak, 37, Passing on Crest of Grade or Curve, $90;
Joseph B. Joyce, 17, Turning Left and Failing to Yield Right of Way, $90;
Michael C. Mcreynolds, 31, Possession of Controlled Substance, $197.50, 10 Days Jail Time, 10 Days Credit Time;
Michael C. Mcreynolds, 31, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $197.50;
Robert J. Murray, 63, Driving at a Speed Greater than is Reasonable and Prudent, $90;
Christy A. Obrien, 43, Operating Motor Vehicle without Liability Insurance, (2nd or Subsequent Offense), $200;
Eugene Edward Paterson, 37, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Crystal L. Peck, 61, Driving-Yield Right of Way on Unmarked or Uncontrolled Intersection, $90;
William C. Schacher, 38, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Mark A. Scheuerman, 41, Speed Exceeds Work Zone Speed Limit, $106.50;
Mark A. Scheuerman, 41, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
David Voneschen, 27, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Jason Ray Waller, 45, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $315, 60 Days Jail Time, 60 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Jerome Wilhowsky, 55, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Levi Jacob Wilson, 30, Battery, $182.50, 10 Days Jail Time, 3 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Speeding: William A. Bader, 76, $90; Steven Michael Brewer, 59, $93; Thomas Ralph Curtis, 64, $90; Cary Ann Draper, 45, $90; Charles E. Edson, 48, $90; William G. Essary, 53, $90; Heidi Zahn Grassman, 55, $90; Dale Eugene Hubbard, 72, $90; Eric Anthony Jenkins, 57, $90; Timothy Ketchum, 36, $90; Thomas Michael Kreis, 27, $158; Nathaniel David Miller, 38, $90; Seth T. Mills, 33, $90; Dolly Angel Murphy, 54, $90; Cameron Andrew Murray, 58, $155; Kylene Louve Ott, 33, $155; John Isreal Reynoso, 19, $155; Justin W. Rhuman, 49, $93; Jackson Amzi Roser, 19, $90; Terry Sigler, 44, $90; David Gregory Voneschen, 27, $90; Michael J. Wald, 63, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Bank of America, N.A. VS. Thomas R. Rodriguez, $22,541.95, in favor of Bank of America, N.A., Aug. 26, 2019.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. VS. Donna M. McCullough and Lance J. McCullough, $11,661.65, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., Aug. 30, 2019.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. VS. Jamie L. Voller and Kenneth Z. Voller, $12,265.33, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., Aug. 30, 2019.
-Idaho County Sheriff’s Office VS. Joshua D. Benavidez, $500, in favor of Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Aug. 29, 2019.
-Idaho County Sheriff’s Office VS. Christopher Martz, $300, in favor of Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Aug. 29, 2019.
-Lenora Marie Gregg VS. Judy Salisbury, $644, in favor of Lenora Marie Gregg, Aug. 29, 2019.
-LJ Allen Excavating VS. Shena Waters, $1,476.50, in favor of LJ Allen Excavating, Aug. 29, 2019.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. VS. Megan Marga Murphy, $2,773.24, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., Aug. 29, 2019.
-Bill Brewer VS. Mattew Ellenberg, $1,461.00, in favor of Bill Brewer, Aug. 29, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.