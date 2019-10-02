RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 40
9/12/2019 TO 9/22/2019
Jeremy C. Adkison, 37, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
James Darwin Bakner, 47, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Richard G. Bashaw, 49, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Alfred Rocky Cambra, 31, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Jared L. Cornett, 24, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $309.50;
Jared Stewart Dahle, 51, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Jason Q. Dusten, 42, Failure to Maintain Vehicle Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Kevin T. Gordon, 56, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Jefferson M. Hendren, 71, Maximum Speed Limitations and Basic Rule Violations, $90;
Sharon K. Husband, 32, Motorcycle or ATV-Person Under 18 yrs. Fails to Wear Helmet, $70;
Gregory Paul Isaak, 40, Passing on Crest of Grade or Curve, $90;
Terry Lee Kiele, 73, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Josiah Mikhail Lujan, 20, Dogs, Cats, Animals, Running at Large, $72;
Sueanna K. Mager, 38, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Sueanna K. Mager, 38, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Theresa Dawn Maguire, 27, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Theresa Dawn Maguire, 27, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Zach J. McCowan, 18, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Daisey Nadiger, 41, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $133.50;
Daisey Nadiger, 41, Turning Movements and Required Signals, $90;
Levi D. Sayre, 32, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Tia Albert Trombetta, 52, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $134.50;
Speeding: Cara Nicole Alboucq, 32, $90; Robert Michael Allen, 56, $90; James Darwin Bakner, 47, $90; Rylan M. Benoit, 35, $90; Marcia S. Brammer, 48, $90; Bryan Skaar Cabatic, 48, $155; Ryan Michael Callaghan, 37, $90; Joseph Henry Cibula, 21, $90; Paul Edward Davenport, 71, $90; Abby L. Davis, 18, $90; Jayden Thomas Downs, 19, $90; Brandon L. Draper, $95; Christopher John Franco, 54, $90; Steven D. Fredrickson, 35, $90; Carol Serena Glover, 69, $90; Fiorella C. Grandi, 27, $90; George Edward Grenham, 23, $90; Diane Marie Hamblin, 58, $155; Kristopher A. Hunter, 44, $90; Charles Joseph Irion, 40, $160; Tanner C. Karren, 21, $90; Duane R. King, 81, $90; Gary Malcolm Lemarr, 67, $90; Ryan Joseph Mainard, 39, $155; Jason Daniel Marshall, 47, $90; Lawrence Andrew Mazur, 56, $90; Trevor McDowell, 37, $90; Nathan Martin McElroy, 25, $90; Neil D. Olson, 62, $155; Gabriela Lucia Perez, 19, $93; Taylor Mckay Pilsch, 17, $90; Lindsey A. Ray, 23, $90; Cromer Richard, $90; Prescott F. Ridenour, 28, $158; Jonathan Lloyd Sampson, 45, $90; Tyler Schutz, 23, $90; Tyrel Lance Sieler, 28, $93; Monica Am Smith-Brimacomb, 22, $90; Danny Cregg Sommers, 71, $90; Tommie Ward, 40, $93; Sande John Wilson, 76, $90;
Divorces:
-Cilinda Dewey VS. Todd J. Dewey, petition granted, Sept. 18, 2019.
Civil Dispositions:
-Lvnv Funding, LLC VS. Lindsay Osborn, $900.54, in favor of Lvnv Funding, LLC, Sept. 19, 2019.
-Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC VS. Julie Cuffe, $1,217.61, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC., Sept. 19, 2019.
-Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC VS. Julie Cuffe, $1,378.41, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Sept. 19, 2019.
