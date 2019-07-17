RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 29
Michael Patrick Barnes Jr., 27, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $200;
Michael Patrick Barnes Jr., 27, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Michael Patrick Barnes Jr., 27, Operating Motor Vehicle without Liability Insurance (2nd or Subsequent Offense), $200;
Michael Patrick Barnes Jr., 27, Failure to Appear for Misdemeanor Citation, $157.50, 3 Days Jail Time, 3 Days Credit Time;
Katherine V. Barragar, 59, Contempt of Criminal Court, $400;
Richard G. Bashaw, 49, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Kamiyah Cole, 23, Disturbing the Peace, $200, 1 Day Jail Time, 1 Day Credit Time;
David Cummins, 54, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Norton C. Davis, 41, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $105;
David Rudy Galli, 28, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Rodney L. Garrett, 48, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Tia Ann Gilpatrick, 41, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Michael J. Green, 26, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Hunter Eugene Jones, 20, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Paden V. Kempton, 22, Failure to Obtain Overweight or Oversize Permit for Motor Carrier, $229;
Eugene Key, 52, No Logbook, $421;
James P. Marek, 43, Battery, $657.50, 60 Days Jail Time, 45 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Aubrey Reed, 63, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Dokata Sabatino, 26, Dogs Barking, $157.50;
Speeding: Emilie Loranne Anttila, 20, $155; Garrett Scott, Bjerke, 28, $90; Joan Sharon Caddell, 68, $90; Michael Ray Dalpiaz, 20, $90; Tyler Dalton, 29, $93; Adam Tyler Fritz, 39, $90; David Arthur Gross, 29, $90; Joseph Monte Johnson, 54, $90; Gerald E. Jones, 68, $90; Riley Jack Larson, 30, $93; Amber Elizabeth Lehnerz, 34, $93; Donald Charles Litchfield, 71, $90; Jason C. McFarland, 50, $90; Matthew J. Murphy-Sweet, 21, $90; James S. Proc, 65, $155; Wintersong Ramos, 40, $90; Ronald Eugene Restivo, 70, $90; Mark William Roschy, 48, $90; Renee Joy Stevens, 52, $90; Sergey I. Strelchik, 32, $90; Keith Allan York, 59, $90;
Divorces:
-Hannah N. Aiken VS. Colten Pilant, petition granted, July 2, 2019.
-Mitzi Martin VS. Justin Martin, petition granted, July 3, 2019.
-Roxann Warnock VS. Gregory Kent Warnock, petition granted, July 3, 2019.
Civil Dispositions:
-Genesis Recovery Services, Inc. VS. Tyrel Ray Stamper, $9,816.28, in favor of Genesis Recovery Services, Inc., June 28, 2019.
-Crown Asset Management, LLC VS. Elizabeth Wolfe, $1,224.48, in favor of Crown Asset Management, LLC, July 5, 2019.
-Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC VS. Catherine Cross, $1,049.49, in favor of Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, July 5, 2019.
