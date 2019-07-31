RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 31
7/11/2019 TO 7/21/2019
Brett Michael Burglund, 35, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $105;
Peter George Cavender, 35, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Hubert Chief, 56, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Gerald Alan Gorbett, 20, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50;
Darion Jon Halbert, 23, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance (2nd or Subsequent Offense), $200;
Darion Jon Halbert, 23, Driving without Privileges, $200;
Darion Jon Halbert, 23, Failure to Appear for Misdemeanor Citation, $200;
Levi J. Jones, 18, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
John Smith, 45, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $200;
Jake Thyne, 21, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $186;
Javier Valle, 65, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Speeding: Aleesha Sara Arnzen, 24, $90; Jon Argus Kemp Baker, 56, $90; Jason James Beard, 43, $90; Andrew J. Bennett, 41, $155; Matthew Courtney Billings, 28, $90; Greg Blomstrom, 68, $90; Shayla Marie Bosse, 22, $90; Stacey E. Bradshaw, 49, $90; Daniel Gene Bykonen, 70, $90; Davis Jenkins Christopher, 38, $90; Duane Edwin Downing, 72, $90; Steven William Edwards, 25, $90; Dustin Lee Fialkowski, 31, $90; Darryl Lee Helena, 41, $90; Larry Fredrick Homan, 65, $90; Robin L. Laakso, 62, $155; Robert Michael Joseph Lambeth, 40, $90; Grant W. McDonald, 54, $158; Robert J. Merzlak, 53, $90; Darrell Parodi, 37, $90; Brenda Pierre-sorrell, 59, $90; Jeffrey John D. Rokstad, 25, $90; Jeffrey Lynn Sermon, 66, $93; Peter L. Sheehan, 69, $155; Alexandrea Kay Smith, 30, $90; Chyenne Autumn Smith, 42, $90; Ted J. Stosich, 59, $90; Crista Belle Strong, 27, $90; Charles Ashton Thomas, 72, $90; Guy Thomas Tooke, 51, $90; Stephen R. Vankrevelen, 52, $155; William Vidak, 54, $90; Katherine Elizabeth Wallen, 18, $93; Veronica Joyce Zarmez, 32, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Second Round Sub, LLC VS. Lester Robinett and Virginia Robinett, $6,918.29, in favor of Second Round Sub, LLC., July 11, 2019.
-Bank of America, N.A. VS. Chad Franklin Hopkins, $7,204.54, in favor of Bank of America, N.A., July 11, 2019.
-Bank of America, N.A. VS. Jacob Uhlenkott, $9,232.49, in favor of Bank of America, N.A., July 11, 2019.
-Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. VS. Real J. Desrochers, $1,030.13, in favor of Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., July 12, 2019.
-Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC VS. Tina S. Anderson, $2,095.41, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC., July 19, 2019.
-National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007 VS. Hollie C. Murray and Robert D. Murray, $44,123.03, in favor of National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007, July 12, 2019.
-Ray Klein, Inc. dba Professional Credit Service VS. Donald Steadman, $613.50, in favor of Ray Klein, Inc. dba Professional Credit Service, July 16, 2019.
