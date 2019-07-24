RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 30
7/4/2019 TO 7/14/2019
Trevor L. Balbach, 31, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, (2nd or Subsequent Offense), $300;
Brett Michael Burglund, 35, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $105;
John M. Daschbach, 36, Failure to Purchase or Invalid Driver’s License, $230;
Denver D. L. Drake, 20, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, (2nd Offense), $487.50;
Mark William Frost, 43, Motor Carrier-Size, Weights at Rates of Speed for Climatic or Other Conditions that Damage Highway, $64.50;
Carrie Ann Fuller, 37, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $136.50;
Tia Ann Gilpatrick, 41, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Eugene Key, 52, No Logbook, $421;
Patrick Ryan Klempel, 40, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Peter Jay Lujan, 35, Contempt of Criminal Court, $157.50, 10 Days Jail Time;
Peter Jay Lujan, 35, Malicious Harassment-Violation of Protection Order for Harassment by Telephone or by Stalking, $157.50, 10 Days Jail Time, 4 Days Credit Time;
Wesley Rollett, 43, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Joseph D. Schoening, 38, Controlled Access Highway Violation-Driving a Licensed or Exempted ATV/Motorcycle on, $84.50;
Joseph D. Schoening, 38, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Dave C. Snarquist, 61, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Speeding: Greg Blomstrom, 68, $90; Stacey E. Bradshaw, 49, $90; Joan Sharon Caddell, 68, $90; Michael Ray Dalpiaz, 20, $90; Tyler Dalton, 29, $93; Lukasz Gwozdz, 43, $90; Kevin Michael Holden, 45, $90; Larry Fredrick Homan, 65, $90; Blake E. Hoss, 53, $90; Joseph Monte Johnson, 54, $90; Kevin L. Kerl, 57, $93; Selam Kibrom Kiflemichael, 37, $93; Robin L. Laakso, 62, $155; Donald Charles Litchfield, 71, $90; James S. Proc, 65, $155; Wintersong Ramos, 40, $90; Mark William Roschy, 48, $90; Hannah Jo Sharp, 23, $90; Alexandrea Kay Smith, 30, $90; Perry Alan Smith, 69, $90; Neal A. Smither, 52, $93; Dave C. Snarquist, 61, $93; Renee Joy Stevens, 52, $90; Ted J. Stosich, 59, $90; Alicia Gail Tanrath, 53, $90; Guy Thomas Tooke, 51, $90; Charles Ronald Uhlenkott, 77, $93; Stephen R. Vankrevelen, 52, $155; Keith Allan York, 59, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Crown Asset Management, LLC VS. Elizabeth Wolfe, $1,224.48, in favor of Crown Asset Management, LLC, July 5, 2019.
-Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC VS. Catherine Cross, $1,049.49, in favor of Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, July 5, 2019.
-Second Round Sub, LLC VS. Lester Robinett and Virginia Robinett, $6,918.29, in favor of Second Round Sub, LLC, July 11, 2019.
-Bank of America, N.A., VS. Chad Franklin Hopkins, $7,204.54, in favor of Bank of America, N.A., July 11, 2019.
-Bank of America, N.A., VS. Jacob Uhlenkott, $9,232.49, in favor of Bank of America, N.A., July 11, 2019.
-Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., VS. Real J. Desrochers, $1,030.13, in favor of Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., July 12, 2019.
-National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007 VS. Hollie C. Murray, $44,123.03, in favor of National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007, July 12, 2019.
