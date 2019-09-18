RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 38
8/29/2019 TO 9/8/2019
Cayley L. Bacon, 19, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Kevin Leroy Barger, 34, Failure to Display License Plates or Stickers, $67;
Roland Scott Bashaw, 61, Failure to Carry Vehicle Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Samantha Carr, 35, Pharmacy-Possession or Use of a Legend Drug or Precursor without Authorized Prescription/Drug Order, $250, 1 Day Jail Time, 1 Day Credit Time;
Samantha Carr, 35, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400, 1 Day Jail Time, 1 Day Credit Time;
Samantha Carr, 35, False Information Provided to an Officer, Government Agencies or Specified Professionals, $200;
Sklyer W. Cassady, 29, Failure to Maintain Vehicle Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Kerri Chao, 25, Passing on Crest of Grade or Curve, $90;
Jack Chrisinger, 67, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Robert J. Cook, 41, Driving-Turning Movements and Required Signals, $90;
Ariya E. Darwish, 18, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $93;
Eric J. David, 27, Passing on Crest of Grade or Curve, $90;
Bradford R. Duncan, 67, Dogs Running at Large, $72;
Madalyn Grace Evans, 17, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes-Unlawful for Minor to Possess, Receive, Purchase, Use or Consume, $77;
Shawn M. Good, 33, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Joseph B. Joyce, 17, Turning Left and Failing to Yield Right of Way, $90;
Logan Russell Kleint, 24, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $67.50;
Michael S. Neal, 66, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
McKayla Faye Nelson, 21, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Crystal L. Peck, 61, Yield Right of Way on Unmarked or Uncontrolled Intersection, $90;
Norma Perez, 31, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
David Voneschen, 27, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Speeding: Mohammed Saleh A. Alyami, 25, $155; Joshua J. Amundson, 44, $93; Ryan A. Atzenbereer, 36, $155; Roland Scott Bashaw, 61, $155; Tyler J. Best, 21, $155; Steven Michael Brewer, 59, $93; Adam James Bridges, 25, $90; Barbara Veronika Cast, 52, $90; Kerri Chao, 25, $90; Ronald Nolan Clark, 59, $90; Shaun Thomas Claypool, 25, $155; Jesse Allen Coahran, 37, $90; Lisa G. Dalgliesh, 45, $90; Jason D. Doody, 40, $158; Cary Ann Draper, 45, $90; Cory Neal Guffey, 39, $90; Kamal Hamnach, 40, $155; Eric Anthony Jenkins, 57, $90; James A. Laurino, 72, $93; Tianna Marie Leitch, 21, $90; Gary Thomas Leuenberger, 54, $155; Haoming, 22, $155; Carol A. Maughan, 67, $90; Nathaniel David Miller, 38, $90; Dolly Angel Murphy, 54, $90; Robert J. Murray, 63, $90; David Carl Nesse, 45, $155; Todd Allen Palmer, 34, $155; Rory Matthew Patterson, 35, $90; John Isreal Reynoso, 19, $155; Camryn L. Shotswell, 19, $90; Ronald D. Thurston, 60, $93; Chance Mccall Turner, 22, $90; David Gregory Voneschen, 27, $90; Jonathan A. Walck, 22, $90; Luke Robert Weinrich, 27, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Automated Accounts, Inc. VS. Colin R. Suddreth, $6,407.40, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., Sept. 3, 2019.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Ashley Weddle and Charles D. Weddle, $1,762.72, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., Sept. 3, 2019.
-Midland Funding LLC VS. Jenni Bowles, $950.10, in favor of Midland Funding LLC., Sept. 5, 2019.
-Chapman Financial Services VS. Francisco J. Diaz and Rachel C. Diaz, $1,567.86, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, Sept. 5, 2019.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. VS. Donna M. McCullough and Lance J. McCullough, $11,661.65, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., Aug. 30, 2019.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. VS. Jamie L. Voller and Kenneth Z. Voller, $12,265.33, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., Aug. 30, 2019.
-Idaho County Sheriff’s Office VS. Joshua D. Benavidez, $500, in favor of Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Aug. 29, 2019.
-Idaho County Sheriff’s Office VS. Christopher Martz, $300, in favor of Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Aug. 29, 2019.
-Lenora Marie Gregg VS. Judy Salisbury, $644.00, in favor of Lenora Marie Gregg, Aug. 29, 2019.
-LJ Allen Excavating VS. Shena Waters, $1,476.50, in favor of LJ Allen Excavating, Aug. 29, 2019.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. VS. Megan Marga Murphy, $2,773.24, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., Aug. 29, 2019.
-Bill Brewer VS. Mattew Ellenberg, $1,461.00, in favor of Bill Brewer, Aug. 29, 2019.
