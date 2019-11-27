RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 48
11/7/2019 TO 11/17/2019
Luis Robert Diaz, 62, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Jason Quenton Dusten, 42, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jason Quenton Dusten, 42, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Bryce H. Forsgren, 16, Vehicle Head Lamps Required, $67;
John D. Gilbertson, 48, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Molly Jeanne Howerton, 36, Failure to Annually Register Vehicle, $67;
Hiriam M. Ivie, 50, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $300;
Hiriam M. Ivie, 50, Contempt of Criminal Court, $300;
Rene Ann Keith, 37, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Davis McElroy, 17, School-Harassment, Intimidation or Bullying Violations, $72;
Rhonda R. Paulson, 46, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $67;
Daniel T. Rowe, 52, Fish-Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $72;
Dale Alvin Smithee, 56, Evidence-Destruction, Alteration or Concealment, $200, 7 Days of Jail Time, 7 Days Jail Suspended;
Dale Alvin Smithee, 56, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Thomas Peter Taylor, 19, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
David B. Twerago, 61, Unlawful Fishing, $515;
Jacob D. Warden, 20, Game Tags-Failure to Validate or Attach to Carcass, $190;
William Allen Wright, Motor Carrier Over-Weight, (4001 Lbs and Over)-Exceed Allowable Gross Loads, $586.50;
Speeding: Bernard John Barnetch, 25, $90; Gauge Leonard Dalton, 28, $93; John Ronald Gogol, 55, $90; Jackie T. Hart, 26, $90; Brenna Michaele Hopkins, 24, $93; Molly Jeanne Howerton, 36, $93; Jason Eric Hunter, 42, $90; Martin T. Kepner, 25, $90; Keely Jomae Schmidt, 23, $90; Rodney J. Sears, 54, $155; Rayven Summer Smothers, 20, $90; Cody Royal Stinger, 26, $90; Jacob William Trudeau, 25, $90; Chad Waitman, 45, $90;
Divorces:
-Benjamin Florek VS. Tiffany Deen, Nov. 14, 2019.
-Kelly Lyn Huffman VS. Douglas D. Huffman, Nov. 13, 2019.
