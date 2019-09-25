RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 39
9/5/2019 TO 9/15/2019
Carole Akiona, 37, Driving Under the Influence, $1,050, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Craig Everett Atkinson, 66, Passing Limitations on Driving Left of Center of Highway, $90;
Kevin Leroy Barger, 34, Failure to Display Plates or Stickers, $67;
Roland Scott Bashaw, 61, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Jacob Bruner, 32, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50;
Thomas G. Caldwell, 65, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Sklyer W. Cassady, 29, Failure to Maintain Vehicle Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Jack Chrisinger, 67, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Robert J. Cook, 41, Turning Movements and Required Signals, $90;
Ariya E. Darwish, 18, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $93;
Bradford R. Duncan, 72, Dogs Running at Large Violation, $72;
Jason Q. Dusten, 42, Failure to Maintain Vehicle Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Mackenzie L. Duvall, 25, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Tory Allen England, 30, Failure to Annually Register Vehicle, $67;
Coty R. Finnan, 30, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Shawn M. Good, 33, Failure to Annually Register Vehicle, $67;
Cynthia L. Hesson, 67, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Elizabeth A. Hobby, 29, Failure to Annually Register Vehicle, $67;
Hayden Ingram, 18, Operating Motor Vehicle with Idaho Suspension/Revocation on Valid Out-of-State License, $156.50;
Leonard A. Kelso, 43, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Leonard A. Kelso, 43, Failure to Maintain Vehicle Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Leonard A. Kelso, 43, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Terry Lee Kiele, 73, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Kelson A. K. Kuamoo, 23, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
David Lane, 49, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Joshua R. Mondragon, 27, Disturbing the Peace, $157.50;
Shonna K. Noland, 48, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 170 Days Jail Suspended, 1 Yr. Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Karl Eric Pollan, 50, Possession of Controlled Substance, $385.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 2 Yrs. Determinate Time, 2 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 14 Days Credit Time, 3 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Scott M. Rhodes, 56, Motor Carrier- Over Weight (1-4000 Lbs)-Exceed Allowable Gross Loads, $81.50;
Benjamin J. Robeson, 49, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Ronnie P. Rumsey, 57, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Tanya M. Sewell, 57, Failure to Annually Register Vehicle, $67;
Willis E. Thompson, 39, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Willis E. Thompson, 39, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Lee Trapp, 34, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Speeding: Robert Michael Allen, 56, $90; Mohammed Saleh A. Alyami, 25, $155; Joshua J. Amundson, 44, $93; William Clyde Anneker, 73, $90; Ryan A. Atzenberger, 36, $155; Ralph Sunderland Barlow, 48, $90; Susan Kay Barton-Venner, 72, $93; Roland Scott Bashaw, 61, $155; Xena G. Benedetto, 53, $155; Rylan M. Benoit, 35, $90; Maynard J. Bernard, 60, $90; Tyler J. Best, 21, $155; David James Bolger, 70, $90; Adam James Bridges, 25, $90; Barbara Veronika Cast, 52, $90; Joseph Henry Cibula, 21, $90; Ronald Nolan Clark, 59, $90; Shaun Thomas Claypool, 25, $155; Jesse Allen Coahran, 37, $90; Lisa G. Dalgliesh, 45, $90; Abby L. Davis, 18, $90; Linda M. Fee, 57, $90; Gabriel Thomas Forsmann, 19, $90; Norbert A. Gajos, $90; Carol Serena Glover, 69, $90; George Edward Grenham, 23, $90; Cory Neal Guffey, 39, $90; Kamal Hamnach, 40, $155; Elizabeth A. Hobby, 29, $155; Wayne Greg Horner, 72, $90; Nelson Jamir, 40, $90; Gary Malcolm Lemarr, 67, $90; Mathieu Lepage, 27, $90; Gary Thomas Leuenberger, 54, $155; Haoming, Li, 22, $155; Ryan Joseph Mainard, 39, $155; Dennis Scott McCracken, 55, $90; Richard Warner McDuffie, Jr., 78, $155; Neil D. Olson, 62, $155; Anthony C. Perez, 31, $93; Gabriela Lucia Perez, 19, $93; Carlos Perez-Garcia, 39, $93; Rick C. Phillips, 68, $90; Lindsey A. Ray, 23, $90; Tyler Schutz, 23, $90; Monica Am Smith-Brimacomb, 22, $90; Tyler Richard Stephens, 19, $90; Ronald D. Thurston, 60, $93; Shay M. Watson, 31, $158; Stacy Mark Wendling, 50, $155; Sande John Wilson, 76, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Midland Funding LLC VS. Jenni Bowles, $950.10, in favor of Midland Funding LLC., Sept. 5, 2019.
-Chapman Financial Services VS. Francisco J. Diaz and Rachel C. Diaz, $1,567.86, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, Sept. 5, 2019.
-Freedom Northwest Credit Union VS. Alita Luanne Reed and Kenneth Shane Reed, $19,894.94, in favor of Freedom Northwest Credit Union, Sept. 10, 2019.
