RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 32
Zachary A. Arquette, 26, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Zachary A. Arquette, 26, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Zachary A. Arquette, 26, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Robert W. Aschenbrenner, 61, Motor Carrier Over-Weight-Exceed Allowable Gross Loads, $81.50;
Kevin Leroy Barger, 34, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Lacy L. Brannan, 34, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Lacy L. Brannan, 34, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Lacy L. Brannan, 34, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card, $115;
Iurie Cabaniuc, 49, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Hubert Chief, 56, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Norton C. Davis, 41, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Lucas K. Frei, 18, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Darion Jon Halbert, 23, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, (2nd or Subsequent offense), $200;
Darion Jon Halbert, 23, Driving without Privileges, $200;
Darion Jon Halbert, 23, Failure to Appear for Misdemeanor Citation, $200;
Sabrina M. Hatch, 24, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $403;
Sabrina M. Hatch, 24, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Larry D. Holthaus, 65, Traffic Control Device-Driver Fails to Obey Red Signal, $90;
Jon Austin Carter Lawrence, 21, Vehicle Equipment-Fender Covers and Mud Flaps-Insufficient Size or Construction, $67;
Jon Austin Carter Lawrence, 21, Vehicle Equipment-Muffler Causing Excessive Fumes or Smoke, $67;
Kent Everett Leach, 36, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Isidro Nunez, 49, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Beth Payne, 47, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Beth Payne, 47, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Kevin Scott Steinbach, 27, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
James C. Stuivenga, 42, Battery, $1,157.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 120 Days Jail Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Javier Valle, 65, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Speeding: Heath Harding Albers, 39, $90; Aleesha Sara Arnzen, 24, $90; Franklin T. Balluff, 26, $93; Jon Argus Kemp Barker, 56, $90; James Paul Black, 58, $90; Shayla Marie Bosse, 22, $90; Davis Jenkins Christopher, 38, $90; Austin James Corey, 17, $93; Desiderio G. Garcia Arechiga, 41, $90; Floyd Stephen Hall, 67, $90; Haley Newberg Hanson, 40, $90; Joel Reyes Hernandez, 58, $90; Brandon Dean E. Hutzenbiler, 27, $90; Vcadimar V. Kholunov, 44, $90; Marc Evan Latiolais, 60, $90; Kenneth Darren Stewart, 59, $155; Crista Belle Strong, 27, $90; Charles Ashton Thomas, 72, $90; Tom C. Weber, 40, $155;
Divorces:
-Laurel A. Nielsen VS. Jesse L. Nielsen, petition granted, July 24, 2019.
Civil Dispositions:
-Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC VS. Tina S. Anderson, $2,095.41, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC., July 19, 2019.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston, Inc. VS. Tammy L. Hartman, $3,469.53, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston, Inc., July 22, 2019.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. VS. Lynda ML Stamper and Samuel J. Stamper, $3,733.95, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., July 25, 2019.
-Idaho County Sheriff’s Office VS. Thearon A. Johnson, $500, in favor of Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, July 25, 2019.
-Jaris Palmer VS. Ruth Williams, $81.50, in favor of Jaris Palmer, July 25, 2019.
