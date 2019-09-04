RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 34
8/1/2019 TO 8/11/2019
Kevin Leroy Barger, 34, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Charles D. Bentz, 23, Hunt-Unlawful Taking of Game Animals, Birds or Furbearers, $250;
Charles D. Bentz, 23, Theft by Receiving, Possessing or Disposing of Stolen Property, $209.54, 30 Days Jail Time, 29 Days Jail Suspended, 1 Day Credit Time, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Michael Bolding Jr., 34, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $500;
Michael Bolding Jr., 34, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $657.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Patrick Slater Doyle, 78, Failure to Annually Register Vehicle, $70;
Antawn R. Ervin, 43, IDAPA Suspension Violation Locking Pins Missing or Disengaged, $204;
Vince J. Hayhurst, 77, Dogs Running at Large, $72;
David M. Hickman, 18, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Wayne Edward Jacobs, 40, Speed Exceeds Work Zone Speed Limit, $106.50;
Alex Kittleson, 38, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Seth Korponay, 41, Domestic Violence-Violation of Protection Order, $197.50, 40 Days Jail Time, 40 Days Credit Time;
Robin R. Larsen, 66, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $657.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
John Alexander Link, 72, Failure to Display two License Plates, $67;
Nathan Martin McElroy, 25, Controlled Substance-Use or Under the Influence in a Public Place, $400;
Julian R. Nevarez, 18, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Albert J. Nork, 73, Discharge Firearm within City Limits, $250;
Omar Perez Ochoa, 28, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Toby J. Reuter, 50, 1st Offense Trespass with No Property Damage, $356.50;
John Mark Rumbaugh, 65, Improper Use of Designated Driving Lane, $90;
Mark Andrew Schaffer, 43, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess Open Container by Driver, $400;
Jeff Donoho Stollwerck, 44, Operating Vehicle with Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $67;
Lafe Cox Waller, 36, Driving Under the Influence (Second Offense), $850, 90 Days Jail Time, 80 Days Jail Suspended, 3 Days Credit Time, 1 Yr. Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Sarah Wheatley, 44, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Sarah Wheatley, 44, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Patricia Gail Williams, 58, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Devices, $90;
Speeding: William J. Birky, 60, $90; Daniel K. Block, 31, $90; Dell Leroy Bowman, 55, $90; Donna J. Cave, 72, $109.50; Brian M. Chikmoroff, 64, $90; Jonah Jeremiah Fisher, 25, $90; Billy K. Gibbs, 51, $90; Ronald A. Hayden, 65, $90; Jesse J. Hunt, 24, $90; Alex Kittleson, 38, $155; Dennis Patrick Krueger, 21, $158; Dale L. Lounsbury, 44, $90; Timothy F. Miano, 47, $155; Curtis Lyle Peters, 35, $90; Robert Daniel Pungello, 26, $155; Craig Allen Rankin, 47, $155; John Douglas Sensing, 18, $90; Tanner R. Sloan, 21, $90; Mathieu L. Stoker, 34, $90; Kenneth James Williams, 56, $90; Clinton J. Wolfe, 49, $155; Michael Charles Zens, 35, $155;
Divorces:
-Jordan Bubar VS. Corey Bubar, petition granted, Aug. 5, 2019.
-Steven A. Finnell, VS. Mandy Michael Finnell, petition granted, Aug. 2, 2019.
Civil Dispositions:
-Automated Accounts, Inc. VS. Patsy Marie Nuxoll, $2,682.12, in favor of Automated Accounts Inc., Aug. 6, 2019.
-Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC VS. Julie Cuffe, $2,682.33, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC., Aug. 1, 2019.
-Chapman Financial Services VS. Michelle L. Gonzalez, $2,191.27, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, Aug. 5, 2019.
-Discover Bank VS. Lesley T. Orcutt, $4,168.69, in favor of Discover Bank, Aug. 5, 2019.
-Lvnv Funding LLC VS. Tanya Fronk, $1,060.92, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC., Aug. 8, 2019.
