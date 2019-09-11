RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 36
8/15/2019 TO 8/25/2019
Stephen Michelle Askew, 58, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Malachi I. Baca, 23, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 90 Days Jail Time, 77 Days Jail Suspended, 17 Days Credit Time, 180 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Malachi I. Baca, 23, Flee or Attempt to Elude a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, $157.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 60 Days Jail Suspended, 30 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Malachi I. Baca, 23, Driving without Privileges, $172.50;
Anthony Braunreiter, 68, Maximum Speed Limitations and Basic Rule Violations, $90;
Jesse Allen Coahran, 37, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 170 Days Jail Suspended, 4 Days Credit Time, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Sheri L. Gabari, 49, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess Open Container by Driver, $200;
Walter Hajenga, 33, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Lance Harris, 27, Indecent Exposure, $500;
Docroy Francis Hemmans Sr., 56, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Tammie Kay, 55, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $200;
Leonard Allen Kelso, 43, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400, 5 Days Jail Time, 5 Days Credit Time;
Hugh O. McCarthy, 77, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $403;
Hugh O. McCarthy, 77, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Joseph Charles Nuxoll, 51, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Rebecca M. Oswold-Smith, 36, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Todd D. Ott, 21, Beer-False Representation as Being Twenty-one or More Years of Age to Retail or Wholesale Licensee, $283;
Eugene Edward Paterson, 37, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Toby J. Reuter, 50, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
William C. Schacher, 38, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Myah D. Trombetta, 18, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $490.50;
Leonard Walter, 55, Driving-Passing on Solid Line Violation, $90;
Leonard Walter, 55, Driving on Wrong Side of Highway, $90;
Levi Jacob Wilson, 30, Battery, $157.50, 10 Days Jail Time, 3 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Speeding: William A. Bader, 76, $90; Sunil Bhaskar, 60, $90; Stephanie Elaine Defoyd, 27, $90; Craig Storey Emerson, 60, $90; Nicole Barry Ferguson, 25, $90; Joyce Marie Gibbs, 45, $90; Shawn M. Good, 33, $90; Lynden R. Herriman, 56, $90; Andrew T. Hoye, 41, $93; Dale Eugene Hubbard, 72, $90; John M. Kauffman, 58, $90; Thomas Michael Kreis, 27, $158; Sally Maria Lane, 48, $90; James P. Marek, 43, $109.50; Hugh O. McCarthy, 77, $90; Eric L. Mohler, 67, $93; Cameron Andrew Murray, 58, $155; Justin W. Rhuman, 49, $93; Leah Rose Serrano, 31, $90; Joshua K. Silva, 30, $90; Willis Harve Taylor, 67, $93; Leonard Walter, 55, $155;
Civil Dispositions:
-Cavalry SPV I, LLC VS. Sharon Maughan, $5,742.29, in favor of Cavalry SPV I, LLC, Aug. 15, 2019.
-Midland Funding LLC VS. Paul Wells, $3,248.02, in favor of Midland Funding LLC, Aug. 15, 2019.
