RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 5
1/9/2020 TO 1/19/2020
Nita J. Berry, 58, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $197.50;
Nita J. Berry, 58, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $197.50;
Amanda K. Calmo, 32, Injury to Child, $157.50, 60 Days Jail Time, 13 Days Credit Time;
Amanda K. Calmo, 32, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $197.50, 60 Days Jail Time, 13 Days Credit Time;
Adavian Crawford, 44, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Jamie Jane Fleck, 22, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $157.50, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
James Michael Johnson, 34, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Rodman D. Luke, 61, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Jessie William Meacham, 38, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $309.50;
Randall W. Perdue, 56, Owner who Possesses or Harbors Loose Dog who Attacks Big Game Animals, $72;
Jill Perry, 67, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50;
Grace R. Rodgers, 24, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $403;
Michael J. Schwartz, 19, Vehicle Tail Lamp Violation of Requirements, $67;
Willie Young, Jr., 52, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Speeding: Sara E. Bogert, 30, $90; Seth M. Bonin, 20, $93; Evan Patrick Brock, 23, $155; Jennifer Lyn Harmon, 46, $155; Jay Owen Headen, 59, $90; Andrew V. Malinowski, 25, $90; Tyler Jacob Milbert, 32, $93; Ila M. Rupp, 23, $90; Timothy A. Troyer, 30, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Cavalry SPV I, LLC VS. Tiffani M. Zimmerman, $2,404.27, in favor of Cavalry SPV I, LLC, Jan. 9, 2020.
-Chapman Financial Services VS. Francis E. Bushaw and Jill A. Bushaw, $2,300.64, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, Jan. 14, 2020.
-Chapman Financial Services VS. Amara A. Hall and Jeremy B. Hall, $5,656.89, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, Jan. 15, 2020.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., VS. Lisa A. Learn, $2,040.51, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., Jan. 16, 2020.
Divorces:
-Sarah R. Clemenhagen VS. Angus Clemenhagen, Jan. 16, 2020.
-Richard Allen Johnson VS. Stacy L. Johnson, Jan. 14, 2020.
