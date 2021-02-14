AHSAHKA – Dworshak will be releasing water during the next two weeks to manage reservoir refill and provide flood control. Reservoir managers will maintain Dworshak Dam releases at 1,700 cubic feet per second (cfs) through Feb. 19.
Flows may vary from Feb. 20 to Feb. 28 in the range of 1,700 to 4,000 cfs to meet the flood risk management (FRM) target elevation of 1536.2 feet in the Dworshak reservoir. There will not be within day load shaping for power during the remainder of February.
Feb. 11, Walla Walla District Corps of Engineers
