Notes from the Idaho County Commission April 23, 2019
Guests/Presenters: Syd-Claims; James Zehner-Hettinger Ranch, Tax Notice Printer; Joe Wright-Intergovernmental Property Transfer; Skip Brandt-Server Upgrade; Bob Ackerman-Quality Heating Spring Maintenance; Jerry Zumalt-Disaster Update; Kathy Ackerman-Indigent Defense Grant Application; Matt Jessup-Subdivision Ordinance Review.
Approvals: Claims totaling-$194,613.01; Intergovernmental Property Transfer & Quit Claim Deed; Server Upgrade Proposal; Letter to First Step Internet; Spring Maintenance Quote; Indigent Defense Grant Application; Additional Meeting Requests-Frei, Duman & Brandt; Rental Agreement with Western States for backhoe rental; Veeam 1 year renewal; Minutes of the April 16th meeting; Jt. Quarterly Report; Painting Quote for Flagpole; Wage increase for District Court employee for probation completion.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
