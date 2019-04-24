Notes from the Idaho County Commission April 16, 2019
Guests/Presenters: Jerry Zumalt-Disaster Update, Equipment Purchase; Robert Simmons-Solid Waste Drop Site-Kooskia; Connie Jensen-Blyth-Cost Share Agreement; Denis Duman-Tax Deed Sale.
Approvals: Purchase of two radio antennae; Minutes of the April 9th meeting; Nomination of Denis Duman to Stibnite Foundation; Hiring of Treasurer’s Office Employee; Additional Meetings-Duman & Frei; Order of Cancellation; Letter to State Treasurer; Cost Share Agreements; Sale of 2 parcels under Tax Deed.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
