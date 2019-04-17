Notes from the Idaho County Commission April 9, 2019
Guests/Presenters: Syd/Kelly-Claims; Denis Duman-Designation of Polling Places, GEMS MOSS Attendance Request; Gene Meinen-Employee Hiring; James Zehner-Partial Exemption Request; Jerry Zumwalt-Disaster Declaration; Jeff Shinn-Salmon River Ranger District Update; Connie Jensen-Blyth-Weed Free Program/Cost Share Agreement.
Approvals: Claims totaling $310,832.74; Designation of Polling Places; Minutes of the April 2nd meeting; Alcoholic Beverage License Back Eddy Grill; MOA-Invasive Species; Voided Checks; SO Bumper/Grill purchase; Idaho County Disaster Declaration; Weed Free Program participation.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.